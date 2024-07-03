Summary

Brandbucket Media & Technology Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company dated July 25, 2013 with the name Nikara Iron And Steel Private Limited. Subsequently, name of the Company was changed to Brandbucket Media & Technology Private Limited on June 5, 2017 by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. Subsequently, Company converted into to a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Brandbucket Media & Technology Limited on August 16, 2021. A fresh Certificate of Incorporation upon conversion was issued on September 14, 2021 by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. The Company is mainly engaged in media and technology operating services. The Company offer advertising media solutions both offline like outdoor as well as digital media through Websites, Social Media Platforms, & Search Engines. The Company also provide technology services enabling social media strategies and implementation for clients through innovation and creativity.The Company offers various products such as Digital marketing; Ground events/activations; Events Management; Marketing Technology Services; Outdoor Media (OOH); and Print Media; Outdoor Media (OOH), Print Media, Ground events/activations, Events Management and Digital marketing. Further, the Company has commenced services such as SEOs (search engine optimization) and social media marketing to further strengthen engagement with the existing clients and also get new clients. Apart from this, the Company provide

