SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹11.11
Prev. Close₹11.33
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.22
Day's High₹11.11
Day's Low₹11.11
52 Week's High₹45.4
52 Week's Low₹7.47
Book Value₹33.84
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)25.82
P/E37.77
EPS0.3
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
23.78
11.04
3.15
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
55.41
24.15
6.98
1.02
Net Worth
79.19
35.19
10.13
1.03
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
Revenue
6.77
yoy growth (%)
Raw materials
0
As % of sales
0
Employee costs
-0.03
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
0.19
Depreciation
-0.05
Tax paid
-0.05
Working capital
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
Op profit growth
EBIT growth
Net profit growth
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Gross Sales
34.22
18.31
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
34.22
18.31
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
0
0.13
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
78.73
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
109.05
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
52.84
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
757.55
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
295.25
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Nishigandha S. Keluskar
Non Executive Director
Gaurav M. Gore
Independent Director
Sandeep P. Khare
Independent Director
Amol G. Rokade
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Kanika Kabra
Executive Director
Sanjiv Hasmukh Shah
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Brandbucket Media & Technology Ltd
Summary
Brandbucket Media & Technology Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company dated July 25, 2013 with the name Nikara Iron And Steel Private Limited. Subsequently, name of the Company was changed to Brandbucket Media & Technology Private Limited on June 5, 2017 by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. Subsequently, Company converted into to a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Brandbucket Media & Technology Limited on August 16, 2021. A fresh Certificate of Incorporation upon conversion was issued on September 14, 2021 by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. The Company is mainly engaged in media and technology operating services. The Company offer advertising media solutions both offline like outdoor as well as digital media through Websites, Social Media Platforms, & Search Engines. The Company also provide technology services enabling social media strategies and implementation for clients through innovation and creativity.The Company offers various products such as Digital marketing; Ground events/activations; Events Management; Marketing Technology Services; Outdoor Media (OOH); and Print Media; Outdoor Media (OOH), Print Media, Ground events/activations, Events Management and Digital marketing. Further, the Company has commenced services such as SEOs (search engine optimization) and social media marketing to further strengthen engagement with the existing clients and also get new clients. Apart from this, the Company provide
The Brandbucket Media & Technology Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹11.11 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Brandbucket Media & Technology Ltd is ₹25.82 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Brandbucket Media & Technology Ltd is 37.77 and 0.33 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Brandbucket Media & Technology Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Brandbucket Media & Technology Ltd is ₹7.47 and ₹45.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Brandbucket Media & Technology Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -26.41%, 3 Years at -39.30%, 1 Year at -66.43%, 6 Month at 28.17%, 3 Month at -44.70% and 1 Month at -13.18%.
