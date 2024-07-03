iifl-logo-icon 1
Brandbucket Media & Technology Ltd Share Price

11.11
(-1.94%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:30:00 AM

  • Open11.11
  • Day's High11.11
  • 52 Wk High45.4
  • Prev. Close11.33
  • Day's Low11.11
  • 52 Wk Low 7.47
  • Turnover (lac)0.22
  • P/E37.77
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value33.84
  • EPS0.3
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)25.82
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Brandbucket Media & Technology Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

11.11

Prev. Close

11.33

Turnover(Lac.)

0.22

Day's High

11.11

Day's Low

11.11

52 Week's High

45.4

52 Week's Low

7.47

Book Value

33.84

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

25.82

P/E

37.77

EPS

0.3

Divi. Yield

0

Brandbucket Media & Technology Ltd Corporate Action

19 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

19 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 19 Sep, 2024

arrow

17 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

28 Nov 2023

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

Brandbucket Media & Technology Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Brandbucket Media & Technology Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:51 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 7.48%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 7.48%

Non-Promoter- 92.51%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 92.51%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Brandbucket Media & Technology Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

23.78

11.04

3.15

0.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

55.41

24.15

6.98

1.02

Net Worth

79.19

35.19

10.13

1.03

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019

Revenue

6.77

yoy growth (%)

Raw materials

0

As % of sales

0

Employee costs

-0.03

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019

Profit before tax

0.19

Depreciation

-0.05

Tax paid

-0.05

Working capital

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2019

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

Op profit growth

EBIT growth

Net profit growth

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023

Gross Sales

34.22

18.31

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

34.22

18.31

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

0

0.13

Brandbucket Media & Technology Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.73

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.05

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.84

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

757.55

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.25

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Brandbucket Media & Technology Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Nishigandha S. Keluskar

Non Executive Director

Gaurav M. Gore

Independent Director

Sandeep P. Khare

Independent Director

Amol G. Rokade

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Kanika Kabra

Executive Director

Sanjiv Hasmukh Shah

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Brandbucket Media & Technology Ltd

Summary

Brandbucket Media & Technology Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company dated July 25, 2013 with the name Nikara Iron And Steel Private Limited. Subsequently, name of the Company was changed to Brandbucket Media & Technology Private Limited on June 5, 2017 by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. Subsequently, Company converted into to a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Brandbucket Media & Technology Limited on August 16, 2021. A fresh Certificate of Incorporation upon conversion was issued on September 14, 2021 by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. The Company is mainly engaged in media and technology operating services. The Company offer advertising media solutions both offline like outdoor as well as digital media through Websites, Social Media Platforms, & Search Engines. The Company also provide technology services enabling social media strategies and implementation for clients through innovation and creativity.The Company offers various products such as Digital marketing; Ground events/activations; Events Management; Marketing Technology Services; Outdoor Media (OOH); and Print Media; Outdoor Media (OOH), Print Media, Ground events/activations, Events Management and Digital marketing. Further, the Company has commenced services such as SEOs (search engine optimization) and social media marketing to further strengthen engagement with the existing clients and also get new clients. Apart from this, the Company provide
Company FAQs

What is the Brandbucket Media & Technology Ltd share price today?

The Brandbucket Media & Technology Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹11.11 today.

What is the Market Cap of Brandbucket Media & Technology Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Brandbucket Media & Technology Ltd is ₹25.82 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Brandbucket Media & Technology Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Brandbucket Media & Technology Ltd is 37.77 and 0.33 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Brandbucket Media & Technology Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Brandbucket Media & Technology Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Brandbucket Media & Technology Ltd is ₹7.47 and ₹45.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Brandbucket Media & Technology Ltd?

Brandbucket Media & Technology Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -26.41%, 3 Years at -39.30%, 1 Year at -66.43%, 6 Month at 28.17%, 3 Month at -44.70% and 1 Month at -13.18%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Brandbucket Media & Technology Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Brandbucket Media & Technology Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 7.48 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 92.52 %

