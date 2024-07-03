Brandbucket Media & Technology Ltd Summary

Brandbucket Media & Technology Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company dated July 25, 2013 with the name Nikara Iron And Steel Private Limited. Subsequently, name of the Company was changed to Brandbucket Media & Technology Private Limited on June 5, 2017 by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. Subsequently, Company converted into to a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Brandbucket Media & Technology Limited on August 16, 2021. A fresh Certificate of Incorporation upon conversion was issued on September 14, 2021 by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. The Company is mainly engaged in media and technology operating services. The Company offer advertising media solutions both offline like outdoor as well as digital media through Websites, Social Media Platforms, & Search Engines. The Company also provide technology services enabling social media strategies and implementation for clients through innovation and creativity.The Company offers various products such as Digital marketing; Ground events/activations; Events Management; Marketing Technology Services; Outdoor Media (OOH); and Print Media; Outdoor Media (OOH), Print Media, Ground events/activations, Events Management and Digital marketing. Further, the Company has commenced services such as SEOs (search engine optimization) and social media marketing to further strengthen engagement with the existing clients and also get new clients. Apart from this, the Company provide clients with access to a variety of unmissable out-of-home advertising options. The outdoor media operations are spread across Mumbai & Thane. The Company help clients run a focused campaign in consumer populated areas.The Company is also engaged in Events Management which includes planning, organizing and managing events. It manage the commercial events, corporate events, cultural events and small brand promotion events for the clients. The brand activation services include mall activations, consumer contact programs and road shows. The Company is focused on cost effective and impactful solutions tailor-made as per client needs, so that their clients get necessary reach and frequency to further propel their business. The Company rely on third parties for providing services, including designers, purchase of media and other material required for their business. The Company plan to buy media for clients as per the timing of their requirements. It book or buy the media from various vendors. Further, the Company take services of and is dependent on third party designers, campaign management companies and other media suppliers for delivery of efficient services to the clients. In 2013, the Company initially started business with trading of iron & steel products.In 2017, the Company ventured into the business of advertising and related media services.In December 2021, the Company made a public issue of 15,00,000 Equity Shares by raising funds aggregating to Rs. 8.25 Crore. Binarycode IT and Consulting Private Limited (BICPL) was made a wholly owned Subsidiary Company of the Company effective from December 18, 2023 after acquisition of 15,92,279 equity shares in 2023-24.