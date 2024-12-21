Board Meeting 21 Dec 2024 17 Dec 2024

Brandbucket Media & Technology Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To approve the Migration of the company from BSE SME platform to Main board of the Stock Exchange. 2. Any other item related to migration from BSE SME platform to Main board of the Stock Exchange. 3. Any other business with permission of the Chairperson. as per attachment (As per BSE Announcement dated on 21/12/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

Brandbucket Media & Technology Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve Standalone & Consolidated Un- Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Half year ended 30th September 2024. 2. To consider and approve Limited Review Report on the Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter and Half year ended 30th September 2024. Enclosed herewith (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)

Board Meeting 4 Sep 2024 30 Aug 2024

Brandbucket Media & Technology Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve As per attachment Outcome of Board meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 04.09.2024)

Board Meeting 7 Aug 2024 2 Aug 2024

Brandbucket Media & Technology Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the Forfeiture of 650000 Convertible Equity Warrants issued at price of Rs.33/- (including premium of Rs.23/-) each due to non-excise of warrant within the period of 18 months from date of allotment ie. 07th September 2022 as per SEBI(ICDR) Regulation 2018. 2. To authorize the Board for the surrender / extinguishment of ISIN of Convertible Equity Warrant. 3. Any other business with permission of the Chairperson. As per attachment (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/08/2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 22 May 2024

Brandbucket Media & Technology Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting as per attachment (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 28 Mar 2024 23 Mar 2024

Brandbucket Media & Technology Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the Change of Statutory Auditor of the Company 2. Any other business with permission of the Chairperson Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing obligation and Disclosure Requirements), 2015 this is to inform you that Board of Directors of Brandbucket Media and Technology Limited in their Meeting held on Today, i.e. Thursday, 28th March, 2024 at 05:50 P.M. 06: 20 P.M. at its Registered office at Office No. 302, 3rd Floor Kilfire Premises Co Op Soc Ltd, C-17, Dalia Industrial Area, New Link Road, Near Fun Republic Cinema, Andheri West, Andheri, Mumbai - 400053, inter-alia, considered and approved the appointment of M/s. S. D. Mehta & Co. (FRN : 137193W) as Statutory Auditor of the Company in place of M/s. Bhagat & Co. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/03/2024)

Board Meeting 10 Feb 2024 6 Feb 2024