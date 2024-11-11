Board Meeting 11 Nov 2024 30 Oct 2024

Brisk Technovision Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve (1) unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024; (2) Other matters as per the agenda of the Board meeting. Further as per the code of conduct of the Company and pursuant to the provisions of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 the trading window shall remain closed from October 1 2024 upto end of business hours on November 11 2024 i.e. till the expiry of 48 hours after the declaration of the unaudited financial results (Both days inclusive) for the persons covered under the said regulations. This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Brisk Technovision Limited (the Company) at its meeting held today i.e. Monday, November 11, 2024 at 10:15 am (IST), have duly approved the Unaudited Financial Results for the half year ended September 30, 2024, together with the Limited review report of the auditors in terms of Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 which is enclosed herein as an annexure. The Board Meeting of the Company commenced on 10:15 AM (IST) and concluded at 11:45 am (IST). The abovementioned financial results and disclosure shall be available on the website at https://brisk-india.com/of the Company under the financials section. We request the Stock Exchange and the Members of the Company to kindly take note of the above information on record. This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Brisk Technovision Limited (the Company) at its meeting held today i.e. Monday, November 11, 2024 at 10:15 am (IST), had approved the following matters: 1. Unaudited Financial Results for the half year ended September 30, 2024, together with the Limited review report of the auditors in terms of Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015; 2. Redesignation of Mr. Vinod Natarajan, Chief Business Officer and Mr. Siddharth Umrani, Technology Officer, as Key Managerial Personnel of the Company. The details as required under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFO/ CMD/ 4/2015 dated September 09, 2015 with respect to the appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer are enclosed as Annexure 1. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11.11.2024)

This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of Brisk Technovision Limited (the Company) at its meeting held today i.e. Thursday, October 10, 2024, has approved the appointment of Mr. Aslam Gopalpuria (Membership No.: A73976) as the Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company. The details as required under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFO/ CMD/ 4/2015 dated September 09, 2015 with respect to the appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer are enclosed as Annexure 1. The Board Meeting of the Company commenced on 16:00 (IST) and concluded at 17:30 (IST). We request the Stock Exchange and the Members of the Company to kindly take note of the above information on record

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we inform you that the Board of Directors, at their meeting on Saturday, August 17, 2024, approved the following: 1. Appointment of M/s H H Dedhia & Associates, Mumbai (FRN 148213W), as Statutory Auditors for five years, subject to approval at the upcoming AGM. 2. Appointment of Mr. Rajesh Arjun Dharira as Director, subject to shareholder approval at the next AGM. 3. Appointment of M/s MGDG & Associates as Internal Auditors for FY 2025. 4. Appointment of M/s KNK & Co. LLP as Statutory Auditors for FY 2025. 5. Scheduling the 16th AGM for Friday, September 20, 2024, at the registered office in Mumbai. We refer to our intimation dated August 17, 2024 wherein at point no 4, it was mentioned that KNK & CO LLP, Practicing Company Secretaries, Mumbai, having firm registration number L2018MH002800 were appointed as Statutory Auditors for financial year 2025. We would like to inform the exchange and members that KNK & CO LLP, Practicing Company Secretaries, Mumbai, having firm registration number L2018MH002800 are appointed as the Secretarial Auditors and not the statutory auditors of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2025. Rest communication remains the same. Kindly take the same on your records. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.08.2024)

