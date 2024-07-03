SectorIT - Hardware
Open₹150
Prev. Close₹147
Turnover(Lac.)₹11.6
Day's High₹150
Day's Low₹145
52 Week's High₹208.5
52 Week's Low₹118.8
Book Value₹33.94
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)29
P/E14.67
EPS10.02
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
2
2
2
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
4.79
2.79
1.08
1.97
Net Worth
6.79
4.79
3.08
1.98
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Netweb Technologies India Ltd
NETWEB
2,838.6
|165.23
|16,000.28
|25.72
|0.07
|251.06
|80.89
Control Print Ltd
CONTROLPR
749.15
|20.01
|1,198.21
|16.8
|1.2
|93.14
|221.9
AGS Transact Technologies Ltd
AGSTRA
68.54
|0
|880.28
|7.26
|0
|257.01
|48
TVS Electronics Ltd
TVSELECT
422.85
|0
|788.63
|-1.32
|0.24
|104.58
|50.47
HCL Infosystems Ltd
HCL-INSYS
15.94
|0
|524.76
|-8.39
|0
|0.84
|-8.6
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Chairman
S Ramasubramanian
Managing Director
Ganapati Chittaranjan Kenkare
Independent Director
SANKARA SUBRAMANIAM RAMNATH
Independent Director
Visalakshi Sridhar
Independent Director
Jay Narayan Naik
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Aslam Gopalpuria
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Brisk Technovision Ltd
Summary
Brisk Technovision Ltd was incorporated on March 30, 2007 as Brisk Technovision Private Limited dated March 30, 2007 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai, Maharashtra. On August 29, 2022, Company converted into Public Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated August 29, 2022 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai, on conversion and recording the change in the name of Company to Brisk Technovision Limited.The Company is engaged in the business of providing information technology solutions. Primary business of Company is to provide hardware products like servers, desktops, personal computers, laptops and other products as well as software to Indian corporate which includes services relating to design, supply and installation of data centres, enterprise networking management, email management, system integration and Annual Maintenance Contract (AMC) for hardware and system maintenance, monitoring and managed services. Presently, their business is functional in the State of Maharashtra.The growth of Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) and Platform as a Service (PaaS) in cloud computing services have changed the traditional model of Data Centre Services. Companys offering of Data Centre Services include Hyper Converged Infrastructure services; Enterprise Backup and Recovery Solutions services; DR automation services; Microsoft; VMware; Server Virtualization services; etc. As a part of Managed Services, it procure to work under their direction to help,
Read More
The Brisk Technovision Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹145 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Brisk Technovision Ltd is ₹29.00 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Brisk Technovision Ltd is 14.67 and 4.33 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Brisk Technovision Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Brisk Technovision Ltd is ₹118.8 and ₹208.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Brisk Technovision Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -20.00%, 6 Month at 3.52%, 3 Month at 4.93% and 1 Month at 0.10%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.