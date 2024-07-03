iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Brisk Technovision Ltd Share Price

145
(-1.36%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open150
  • Day's High150
  • 52 Wk High208.5
  • Prev. Close147
  • Day's Low145
  • 52 Wk Low 118.8
  • Turnover (lac)11.6
  • P/E14.67
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value33.94
  • EPS10.02
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)29
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Brisk Technovision Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Hardware

Open

150

Prev. Close

147

Turnover(Lac.)

11.6

Day's High

150

Day's Low

145

52 Week's High

208.5

52 Week's Low

118.8

Book Value

33.94

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

29

P/E

14.67

EPS

10.02

Divi. Yield

0

Brisk Technovision Ltd Corporate Action

4 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

30 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

17 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 17 Aug, 2024

arrow

29 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 2

Record Date: 06 Sep, 2024

arrow

Brisk Technovision Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Brisk Technovision Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:36 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Jan-2024Jan-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 59.98%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 59.98%

Non-Promoter- 40.01%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 40.01%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Brisk Technovision Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

2

2

2

0.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

4.79

2.79

1.08

1.97

Net Worth

6.79

4.79

3.08

1.98

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Brisk Technovision Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Netweb Technologies India Ltd

NETWEB

2,838.6

165.2316,000.2825.720.07251.0680.89

Control Print Ltd

CONTROLPR

749.15

20.011,198.2116.81.293.14221.9

AGS Transact Technologies Ltd

AGSTRA

68.54

0880.287.260257.0148

TVS Electronics Ltd

TVSELECT

422.85

0788.63-1.320.24104.5850.47

HCL Infosystems Ltd

HCL-INSYS

15.94

0524.76-8.3900.84-8.6

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Brisk Technovision Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Chairman

S Ramasubramanian

Managing Director

Ganapati Chittaranjan Kenkare

Independent Director

SANKARA SUBRAMANIAM RAMNATH

Independent Director

Visalakshi Sridhar

Independent Director

Jay Narayan Naik

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Aslam Gopalpuria

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Brisk Technovision Ltd

Summary

Brisk Technovision Ltd was incorporated on March 30, 2007 as Brisk Technovision Private Limited dated March 30, 2007 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai, Maharashtra. On August 29, 2022, Company converted into Public Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated August 29, 2022 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai, on conversion and recording the change in the name of Company to Brisk Technovision Limited.The Company is engaged in the business of providing information technology solutions. Primary business of Company is to provide hardware products like servers, desktops, personal computers, laptops and other products as well as software to Indian corporate which includes services relating to design, supply and installation of data centres, enterprise networking management, email management, system integration and Annual Maintenance Contract (AMC) for hardware and system maintenance, monitoring and managed services. Presently, their business is functional in the State of Maharashtra.The growth of Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) and Platform as a Service (PaaS) in cloud computing services have changed the traditional model of Data Centre Services. Companys offering of Data Centre Services include Hyper Converged Infrastructure services; Enterprise Backup and Recovery Solutions services; DR automation services; Microsoft; VMware; Server Virtualization services; etc. As a part of Managed Services, it procure to work under their direction to help,
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Brisk Technovision Ltd share price today?

The Brisk Technovision Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹145 today.

What is the Market Cap of Brisk Technovision Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Brisk Technovision Ltd is ₹29.00 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Brisk Technovision Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Brisk Technovision Ltd is 14.67 and 4.33 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Brisk Technovision Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Brisk Technovision Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Brisk Technovision Ltd is ₹118.8 and ₹208.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Brisk Technovision Ltd?

Brisk Technovision Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -20.00%, 6 Month at 3.52%, 3 Month at 4.93% and 1 Month at 0.10%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Brisk Technovision Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Brisk Technovision Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 59.98 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 40.02 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Brisk Technovision Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.