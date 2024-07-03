Brisk Technovision Ltd Summary

Brisk Technovision Ltd was incorporated on March 30, 2007 as Brisk Technovision Private Limited dated March 30, 2007 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai, Maharashtra. On August 29, 2022, Company converted into Public Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated August 29, 2022 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai, on conversion and recording the change in the name of Company to Brisk Technovision Limited.The Company is engaged in the business of providing information technology solutions. Primary business of Company is to provide hardware products like servers, desktops, personal computers, laptops and other products as well as software to Indian corporate which includes services relating to design, supply and installation of data centres, enterprise networking management, email management, system integration and Annual Maintenance Contract (AMC) for hardware and system maintenance, monitoring and managed services. Presently, their business is functional in the State of Maharashtra.The growth of Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) and Platform as a Service (PaaS) in cloud computing services have changed the traditional model of Data Centre Services. Companys offering of Data Centre Services include Hyper Converged Infrastructure services; Enterprise Backup and Recovery Solutions services; DR automation services; Microsoft; VMware; Server Virtualization services; etc. As a part of Managed Services, it procure to work under their direction to help, manage & support their IT Infrastructure and applications; for changing staffing needs to meet aggressive project timelines and for Qualified & Certified resources in key technologies.The Company is proposing Offer for Sale by issuing 8,00,000 Equity Shares through Public Offer.