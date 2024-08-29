Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we inform you that the Board of Directors, at their meeting on Saturday, August 17, 2024, approved the following: 1. Scheduling the 16th AGM for Friday, September 20, 2024, at the registered office in Mumbai. Pursuant to Regulation 34(1) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, please find attached herewith Annual Report of Brisk Technovision Limited (hereinafter referred to as the Company) for the Financial Year 2023-24 along with the notice of the Sixteenth (16th) Annual General Meeting of the Company scheduled to be held on Friday, September 20, 2024 at 11.00 am (IST) at the registered office of the Company at 135, Damji Shamji Industrial Premises CHS Ltd, L B S Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - Maharashtra, India, 400083. The Annual Report of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-24 is also uploaded on the website of the Company at https://brisk-india.com/shareholders-information.html. Kindly take the aforesaid on record. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.08.2024) We wish to inform the stakeholders that the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company was held on Friday, September 20, 2024, at 11:10 am (IST) at the registered office of the Company at 135, Damji Shamji Industrial Premises CHS Ltd, L B S Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai, Mumbai, Mumbai, Maharashtra, India, 400083 and the business(es) mentioned in the Notice convening the AGM were transacted. In this regard, please find enclosed herewith summary of proceedings as required under Regulation 30 the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, marked as Annexure. We request the Stock Exchange and the Members of the Company to kindly take note of the above information on record (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/09/2024) In accordance with the Regulation 44 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, please find enclosed the voting results and Scrutinizers Report on the resolutions passed at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Friday, September 20, 2024 for your information and records. A copy of the same is also being placed on the website of the Company. We request the Stock Exchange and the Members of the Company to kindly take note of the above information on record. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 21.09.2024)