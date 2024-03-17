iifl-logo-icon 1
Canopy Finance Ltd Merged Board Meeting

84.19
(4.99%)
Mar 14, 2024|12:00:00 AM

CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting17 Mar 202411 Mar 2024
Canopy Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the issue and allotment of 1 Equity Share of Purple Finance Limited (PFL) to the Shareholders of Canopy Finance Limited (CFL/ Transferor Company/) for every 1 Equity Share held whose name appears on the Register of Members of Canopy Finance Limited on the Record Date i.e. 15th March 2024 pursuant to Scheme of Merger by Absorption of Canopy Finance Limited by Purple Finance Limited vide NCLT Order dated 15th February 2024. The Board of Purple Finance Limited has approved the issue and allotment of 1,05,93,001 (One Crore Five Lacs Ninety-Three Thousand and One) Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each to the Shareholders of Canopy Finance Limited (Transferor Company) whose names appears on the Register of Members of Canopy Finance Limited on the Record date i.e. 15th March 2024 in ratio of 1 : 1 pursuant to Scheme of Merger by Absorption of Canopy Finance Limited by Purple Finance Limited (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 17/03/2024)
Board Meeting5 Feb 202425 Jan 2024
Canopy Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results for quarter ended 31st December 2023 and other matters with the permission of the chair. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 5th February, 2024 UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR QUARTER AND NINE MONTHS ENDED 31ST DECEMBER, 2023 Reappointment of Independent Director (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/02/2024)

Canopy Finance Ltd Merged: Related News

No Record Found

