Canopy Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the issue and allotment of 1 Equity Share of Purple Finance Limited (PFL) to the Shareholders of Canopy Finance Limited (CFL/ Transferor Company/) for every 1 Equity Share held whose name appears on the Register of Members of Canopy Finance Limited on the Record Date i.e. 15th March 2024 pursuant to Scheme of Merger by Absorption of Canopy Finance Limited by Purple Finance Limited vide NCLT Order dated 15th February 2024. The Board of Purple Finance Limited has approved the issue and allotment of 1,05,93,001 (One Crore Five Lacs Ninety-Three Thousand and One) Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each to the Shareholders of Canopy Finance Limited (Transferor Company) whose names appears on the Register of Members of Canopy Finance Limited on the Record date i.e. 15th March 2024 in ratio of 1 : 1 pursuant to Scheme of Merger by Absorption of Canopy Finance Limited by Purple Finance Limited (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 17/03/2024)