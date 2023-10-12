|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|11 Oct 2023
|16 Nov 2023
|Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 enclosed herewith notice of court convened meeting of equity shareholders to be held on 16th November, 2023. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 47 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 enclosed herewith copy of newspaper publication. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.10.2023) In terms of Regulation 30 read with Part A of Schedule III of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we enclose copy of proceedings of court convened meeting of equity shareholders. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 16.11.2023) Scrutinisers report Pursuant to Regulation 44 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 enclosing copy of voting results alongwith Scrutinizers Report. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 20.11.2023)
