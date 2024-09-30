AGM 30/09/2024 We wish to inform you that the Annual General Meeting held on Monday, 30th September 2024 commenced at 11:30 A.M and concluded at 11:48 A.M. through electronic mode [video conferencing(VC) or any other audio visual means (OAVM)] have transacted the business mentioned under the notice. Kindly take the same on record and oblige. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 30.09.2024)