Cargosol Logistics Ltd Share Price

27
(0.19%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:47:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open27.9
  • Day's High27.9
  • 52 Wk High53.3
  • Prev. Close26.95
  • Day's Low27
  • 52 Wk Low 25.5
  • Turnover (lac)2.16
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value19.53
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)27.54
  • Div. Yield0
Cargosol Logistics Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Logistics

Open

27.9

Prev. Close

26.95

Turnover(Lac.)

2.16

Day's High

27.9

Day's Low

27

52 Week's High

53.3

52 Week's Low

25.5

Book Value

19.53

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

27.54

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Cargosol Logistics Ltd Corporate Action

18 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 18 Sep, 2024

arrow

8 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

18 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Cargosol Logistics Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Cargosol Logistics Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:25 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.52%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.52%

Non-Promoter- 26.47%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 26.47%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Cargosol Logistics Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.2

10.2

7.5

2.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

9.72

13.35

6.2

5.59

Net Worth

19.92

23.55

13.7

8.09

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

113.55

170.13

200.39

103.47

63.98

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

113.55

170.13

200.39

103.47

63.98

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.49

0.2

0.33

0.13

0.15

Cargosol Logistics Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Container Corporation Of India Ltd

CONCOR

785.25

37.2247,844.84371.051.462,283.03199.7

Delhivery Ltd

DELHIVERY

341.95

199.9725,400.3319.0902,019.96131.49

Blue Dart Express Ltd

BLUEDART

6,812.5

59.916,166.0660.760.371,448.46628.82

Transport Corporation of India Ltd

TCI

1,155.3

24.549,002.8682.50.6998.5234.86

Zinka Logistics Solutions Ltd

BLACKBUCK

453.35

08,000.66-269.78097.6349.63

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Cargosol Logistics Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Roshan Kishanchand Rohira

Chairman & Exec. Director

Samuel Janathan Muliyil

Non Executive Director

Stalgy Samuel Muliyil

Independent Non Exe. Director

Pramod Kumar Bajaj

Independent Non Exe. Director

MOHAMMED SAIFI

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Cargosol Logistics Ltd

Summary

Cargosol Logistics Limited was originally formed and registered as a Partnership Firm under the Partnership Act, 1932 in the name of M/s Cargosol, pursuant to a Deed of Partnership dated January 23, 2004. Further, M/s Cargosol was converted from a Partnership Firm to a Private Company with the name of Cargosol Logistics Private Limited on March 04, 2011. Subsequently, Company converted into a Public Company and the name of the Company changed from Cargosol Logistics Private Limited to Cargosol Logistics Limited on March 15, 2022. The Company is a full-service freight forwarder catering to all domestic and International transportation requirements.The Company started the business of freight forwarding as a partnership firm under the leadership of the promoters in 2004 under the name and style of Cargosol Logistics and have, since then, it have consistently grown presence, enhanced the scope of services, and increased expertise with continuous learning and upgradation. The Company, over the years has developed and increased services covering critical services which are required to execute end-to-end logistic needs. These include Multi modal Transportation, Contract Logistics, Regulatory Compliance, warehousing and related Value-Added Services. It also engaged in handling of project cargo, which is a specialized activity requiring detailed planning and technical expertise. The comprehensive project handling service includes designing and execution of customized solutions to meet
Company FAQs

What is the Cargosol Logistics Ltd share price today?

The Cargosol Logistics Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹27 today.

What is the Market Cap of Cargosol Logistics Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Cargosol Logistics Ltd is ₹27.54 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Cargosol Logistics Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Cargosol Logistics Ltd is 0 and 1.38 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Cargosol Logistics Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Cargosol Logistics Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Cargosol Logistics Ltd is ₹25.5 and ₹53.3 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Cargosol Logistics Ltd?

Cargosol Logistics Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at -15.39%, 1 Year at -29.08%, 6 Month at -21.88%, 3 Month at -13.06% and 1 Month at -10.91%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Cargosol Logistics Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Cargosol Logistics Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.53 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 26.47 %

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.