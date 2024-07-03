SectorLogistics
Open₹27.9
Prev. Close₹26.95
Turnover(Lac.)₹2.16
Day's High₹27.9
Day's Low₹27
52 Week's High₹53.3
52 Week's Low₹25.5
Book Value₹19.53
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)27.54
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.2
10.2
7.5
2.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
9.72
13.35
6.2
5.59
Net Worth
19.92
23.55
13.7
8.09
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
113.55
170.13
200.39
103.47
63.98
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
113.55
170.13
200.39
103.47
63.98
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.49
0.2
0.33
0.13
0.15
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Container Corporation Of India Ltd
CONCOR
785.25
|37.22
|47,844.84
|371.05
|1.46
|2,283.03
|199.7
Delhivery Ltd
DELHIVERY
341.95
|199.97
|25,400.33
|19.09
|0
|2,019.96
|131.49
Blue Dart Express Ltd
BLUEDART
6,812.5
|59.9
|16,166.06
|60.76
|0.37
|1,448.46
|628.82
Transport Corporation of India Ltd
TCI
1,155.3
|24.54
|9,002.86
|82.5
|0.6
|998.5
|234.86
Zinka Logistics Solutions Ltd
BLACKBUCK
453.35
|0
|8,000.66
|-269.78
|0
|97.63
|49.63
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Roshan Kishanchand Rohira
Chairman & Exec. Director
Samuel Janathan Muliyil
Non Executive Director
Stalgy Samuel Muliyil
Independent Non Exe. Director
Pramod Kumar Bajaj
Independent Non Exe. Director
MOHAMMED SAIFI
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Cargosol Logistics Ltd
Summary
Cargosol Logistics Limited was originally formed and registered as a Partnership Firm under the Partnership Act, 1932 in the name of M/s Cargosol, pursuant to a Deed of Partnership dated January 23, 2004. Further, M/s Cargosol was converted from a Partnership Firm to a Private Company with the name of Cargosol Logistics Private Limited on March 04, 2011. Subsequently, Company converted into a Public Company and the name of the Company changed from Cargosol Logistics Private Limited to Cargosol Logistics Limited on March 15, 2022. The Company is a full-service freight forwarder catering to all domestic and International transportation requirements.The Company started the business of freight forwarding as a partnership firm under the leadership of the promoters in 2004 under the name and style of Cargosol Logistics and have, since then, it have consistently grown presence, enhanced the scope of services, and increased expertise with continuous learning and upgradation. The Company, over the years has developed and increased services covering critical services which are required to execute end-to-end logistic needs. These include Multi modal Transportation, Contract Logistics, Regulatory Compliance, warehousing and related Value-Added Services. It also engaged in handling of project cargo, which is a specialized activity requiring detailed planning and technical expertise. The comprehensive project handling service includes designing and execution of customized solutions to meet
Read More
The Cargosol Logistics Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹27 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Cargosol Logistics Ltd is ₹27.54 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Cargosol Logistics Ltd is 0 and 1.38 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Cargosol Logistics Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Cargosol Logistics Ltd is ₹25.5 and ₹53.3 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Cargosol Logistics Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at -15.39%, 1 Year at -29.08%, 6 Month at -21.88%, 3 Month at -13.06% and 1 Month at -10.91%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.