Summary

Cargosol Logistics Limited was originally formed and registered as a Partnership Firm under the Partnership Act, 1932 in the name of M/s Cargosol, pursuant to a Deed of Partnership dated January 23, 2004. Further, M/s Cargosol was converted from a Partnership Firm to a Private Company with the name of Cargosol Logistics Private Limited on March 04, 2011. Subsequently, Company converted into a Public Company and the name of the Company changed from Cargosol Logistics Private Limited to Cargosol Logistics Limited on March 15, 2022. The Company is a full-service freight forwarder catering to all domestic and International transportation requirements.The Company started the business of freight forwarding as a partnership firm under the leadership of the promoters in 2004 under the name and style of Cargosol Logistics and have, since then, it have consistently grown presence, enhanced the scope of services, and increased expertise with continuous learning and upgradation. The Company, over the years has developed and increased services covering critical services which are required to execute end-to-end logistic needs. These include Multi modal Transportation, Contract Logistics, Regulatory Compliance, warehousing and related Value-Added Services. It also engaged in handling of project cargo, which is a specialized activity requiring detailed planning and technical expertise. The comprehensive project handling service includes designing and execution of customized solutions to meet

