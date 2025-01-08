Cargosol Logistics Ltd Management Discussions

Cargosol Logistics Limited (hereinafter referred to as CLL) was first established as "Cargosol" a “partnership firm" in the year January 2004. Subsequently, in March 2011 the company was converted to "Cargosol Logistics Private Limited" and then in April 2022 was changed to "Cargosol Logistics Limited"

Main objective of the company is to provide all kinds of logistics services across the Globe including Freight Forwarding (Sea & Air), NVOCC, Projects & Breakbulk, Customs Clearance, Transportation, Warehousing, etc.

The Head office of CLL is located in Mumbai and domestic network in Navi Mumbai, Nashik, Pune, Nagpur, Ahmedabad, Surat, Delhi, Jaipur, Panipat, Kolkata, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Cochin, Ahmedabad and Gandhidham. International offices located at Dubai,l Hongkong, China, Canada, Thailand & United Kingdom.

Awards & Certifications:

Emerge Freight Alliance

Cargosol Logistics Limited joins Emerge Freight Alliance network for Africa. Connecting top freight forwarders worldwide to Africa, we can now open new trade routes and business opportunities. Through this association, we assure our stakeholders secure transactions, enhanced competitiveness with global representation and strong business relationships

Emerging Coaching Culture Practices Award

Cargosol has been honoured with the Emerging Coaching Culture Practices Award in the SME category at the Coaching Culture Conference by U-Excelerate in July 202 This recognition highlights our commitment to fostering a coaching culture that drives growth, innovation, and employee engagement. Our journey through the award process was transformative, reinforcing our dedication to embedding coaching deeply into Cargosols DNA.

OVERVIEW:

Logistics sector plays a pivotal role in shaping up the economy by helping in movement of raw materials and finished goods. As India moves towards its goal of becoming a USD 5 trillion economy, the logistics sector will continue to evolve to meet the demands from traditional and new age businesses. The Indian logistics sector is pegged to grow at a rate of 10-12 percent, to USD 380 billion by financial year 2025. Indias logistics cost is in the range of 12- 14 percent of GDP which is high as compared to developed economies that typically range 7-8 percent. The Government has taken initiatives that will help reduce the logistics cost to below 10 percent of GDP. These initiatives are in the areas of improving infrastructure, helping boost manufacturing, providing a digital landscape, and effective policymaking. India moved up by six places to Rank 38 in the World Banks logistics ranking.

Indian economy is a domestic consumption led economy with favourable demographics that acts as a backbone. As demand for goods and service increases, the need for fast and timely delivery also increases. Both consumers and businesses need goods to be delivered at a rapid pace, which is giving rise to new trends in the logistics industry.

ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITIONS AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS:

The Financial Statements have been prepared in accordance with the requirements of the Act, Indian Generally Accepted Principles (Indian GAAP) and the Accounting Standards as prescribed by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. The Management believes that it has been objective and prudent in making estimates and judgments relating to the Financial Statements and confirms that these Financial Statements are a true and fair representation of the Companys O^-r^tions for the period under review.

THE WAY FORWARD

As India is marching towards a USD 5 Trillion economy, logistics is one of the key factor contributing towards this goal. We at CLL are committed to our contribution for achieving this milestone. We are pleased to announce this year (FY 23-24), Cargosol has opened up a new office in Thailand. In addition to this we pleased to announce this year (FY 23-24), Cargosol has opened up a new vertical of Inhouse Custom Clearance division.