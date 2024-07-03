Cargosol Logistics Ltd Summary

Cargosol Logistics Limited was originally formed and registered as a Partnership Firm under the Partnership Act, 1932 in the name of M/s Cargosol, pursuant to a Deed of Partnership dated January 23, 2004. Further, M/s Cargosol was converted from a Partnership Firm to a Private Company with the name of Cargosol Logistics Private Limited on March 04, 2011. Subsequently, Company converted into a Public Company and the name of the Company changed from Cargosol Logistics Private Limited to Cargosol Logistics Limited on March 15, 2022. The Company is a full-service freight forwarder catering to all domestic and International transportation requirements.The Company started the business of freight forwarding as a partnership firm under the leadership of the promoters in 2004 under the name and style of Cargosol Logistics and have, since then, it have consistently grown presence, enhanced the scope of services, and increased expertise with continuous learning and upgradation. The Company, over the years has developed and increased services covering critical services which are required to execute end-to-end logistic needs. These include Multi modal Transportation, Contract Logistics, Regulatory Compliance, warehousing and related Value-Added Services. It also engaged in handling of project cargo, which is a specialized activity requiring detailed planning and technical expertise. The comprehensive project handling service includes designing and execution of customized solutions to meet specific customer requirements for transport of high value specialized equipments such as power plants, windmills stations etc. from one location to another using multiple modes of transport. These assignments are generally handled on a turnkey contract basis. In September 2022, the Company made a public issue of 27,00,000 Equity Shares by raising funds aggregating to Rs. 7.56 Crore. The Company is engaged in the business to carry on in India and abroad, the business of Freight Forwarding, Logistics and Shipping Services of any kind relating to the carriage (performed by single mode or multi-modal transport means), handling, packing or distribution of goods including all the logistical services with modern information and communication technology in connection with the carriage handling or storage of the goods i.e. warehousing. Main objective of the Company is to provide all kinds of logistics services across the Globe including Freight Forwarding (Sea & Air), NVOCC, Projects & Break bulk, Customs Clearance, Transportation, Warehousing, etc.The Company is headquartered in Mumbai and has presence in major locations such as Kalamboli, Pune, New Delhi, Chennai and warehouse located at Thane. Its international logistics operations are supported by a network of logistic service partners and vendors with whom they enter into co-operation agency agreements to service client requirements across India and abroad. It deliver international logistic services by using air, sea and surface, as modes of transportation. It has a Multi-Modal Transport Operators License and an IATA Accreditation for servicing customers requirements, to issue a single negotiable multimodal transport document covering multiple modes of transport and position as an independent player in this field. The Company is a complete 3 PL (third-party logistics) service provider, delivering end-to-end solutions in logistics and supply chain domain involving multi-modal transport operations (MTO), owning and operating container, sea and air freight, transportation, warehousing, custom clearance services and handling of project cargo. It operate a fleet of 12 commercial vehicles which are owned by them and apart from this, it also hire third party transport operators in case of high demand and business feasibility. The Company provide warehousing facilities with customers and its warehouses are well connected to several manufacturing and consumption clusters located at Thane, Maharashtra. It handle NVOCC (Non Vessel Owning Common Carrier) facility like Indian Sub-continent, Middle East, Upper Gulf, South East Asia and part of Europe through slot arrangements with feeder operator as well as with main line operators. Their customers operate in various sectors across India, including automotive and heavy engineering, telecom, food and agro, fast moving consumer goods (FMCG), paint and dairy products.Apart from this, it cater to industries, like oil, gas, construction, energy, maritime, mining, and heavy machinery, inclusive of engines for maritime and shore-side, terminal equipment, power plants, and windmills. They are well equipped to handle complex transport logistics, whether it is cargo shipped as Break Bulk (BB), Heavy Lift (HL), or Out of Gauge (OOG). It also undertake project cargo comprising of over-dimensional (ODC) and over-weight cargo (OWC).The project cargo of the Company is a specialized activity requiring detailed planning, scheduling, and technical expertise. The comprehensive project handling service includes undertaking the route survey for designing and executing customized solutions tailored to meet specific customer requirements for the transport of high value specialized equipment such as power plants, windmills stations, turbines, boilers, etc. from one location to another using multiple modes of transport.