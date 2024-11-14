Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 8 Nov 2024

Cargosol Logistics Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Standalone and Consolidated Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the half year ended 30th September 2024. 2. Consider any other business with the permission of chair. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulation 2015, we hereby submit the details for Appointment of Statutory Auditor. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 8 Oct 2024 8 Oct 2024

In compliance with Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on Tuesday, 08th October 2024 has, inter alia, considered and approved the followings items of agenda: 1.To take on record the resignation of Mr. Vinay Karkera as Company Secretary and Compliance officer of the company w.ef 11th September 2024.

Board Meeting 4 Sep 2024 4 Sep 2024

In compliance with Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on Wednesday, 04th September, 2024 has, inter alia, considered and approved the followings items of agenda: 1. Directors Report along with annexure for the year ended 31st March, 2024; 2. Notice Convening Annual General Meeting of the Company; 3. Re-appointment of Mr. Samuel Muliyil (DIN: 01608626), Director retiring by rotation; 4. Approval of Secretarial Audit Report for FY 2023-24. 5. Appointment of M/s. Jajodia & Associates (Practising Company Secretary), as Secretarial Auditor for FY 2024-25. 6. Appointment of Nitesh Wankhade, as Internal Auditor for FY 2024-25. 7. Appointment of M/s. Jajodia & Associates, Practising Company Secretary as a Scrutinizer for the upcoming AGM;

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 22 May 2024

Cargosol Logistics Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results of the Company for the second half year and Financial year ended 31st March 2024. 2. Consider any other business with the permission of chair. In compliance with Regulation 30 and 33 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on 29th May, 2024 has, inter alia, considered and approved the Standalone & Consolidated Audited Financial Result for the second half and year ended 31st March, 2024 along with Independent Auditors Report thereon. Pursuant to Regulation 33(3)(d) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended we do hereby confirm that the Statutory auditors of the Company, M/s. CAS & Co. have expressed unmodified opinion(s) in its audit report pertaining to the audited financial results for the second half and year ended 31st March, 2024. The Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company commenced at 11.30 A.M. and concluded at 02.00 P.M. Read less.. We hereby submit the results of Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financials along with Auditors Report for the year ended 31st March, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)

Board Meeting 10 Apr 2024 11 Apr 2024

Pursuant to the Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 we hereby submit the disclosure. Kindly take the same on record and oblige. In compliance with Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform Exchange that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on Wednesday, 10th April 2024 at 05.00 p.m. has inter alia, considered and approved the following agenda: - 1. Appointment of Mr. Vishal Wadhwani from the post of Independent Director w.e.f. 10th April 2024. The Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company commenced at 05.00 p.m. and concluded at 06.15 p.m

Board Meeting 6 Feb 2024 6 Feb 2024