Cargotrans Maritime Ltd Summary

Cargotrans Maritime Ltd. was incorporated as Cargotrans Maritime Private Limited under Companies Act, 1956, dated April 16, 2012. Thereafter, Company converted from Private Limited to Public Limited, passed by shareholders of the Company on June 01, 2022 and name of the Company was changed from Cargotrans Maritime Private Limited to Cargotrans Maritime Limited on June 06, 2022. The Company is an international logistics solutions provider with core business of providing sea logistics services including ocean freight forwarding (FCL and LCL), transportation, custom clearance, warehousing and other value added services to the clients. It started the business of freight forwarding in 2012 and have, since then, consistently grown its presence, enhanced scope of services and increased capabilities and expertise. The Company has a Multi-Modal Transport Operators License, which enable to issue a single negotiable multimodal transport document covering multiple modes of transport and position ourselves as an independent player in this field thus strengthening revenue model. It also undertake work related to regulatory compliance services such as customs clearance, through CMAPL, which owns a valid Custom House Agents License. It has two branch offices at Ahmedabad & Rajkot and two port offices at Mundra and Pipavav. The Company operates at 4 sea ports of Gujarat i.e. Mundra, Hazira, Kandla and Pipavav. Currently, it operate a fleet of 9 owned commercial trailers for moving containers and apart from this, it also hire third party transport operators to meet the shipping demand of customers. The customers operate in various sectors, including food processing, agro-based, commodities, plastics, minerals, ceramics, trading, packaging, textiles etc.The ocean freight forwarding activities involves acting as an agent between shipper and shipping line to source best possible shipping freight and transit for the shipper, who is their client. It act as freight forwarders for various customers and provides various scopes of transportation of goods from clients factory to the port. The service covers transport of both FCL (full container load) cargo and LCL (less than full container load) cargo. Currently, the Company operate at 4 sea ports of Gujarat i.e. Mundra, Hazira, Kandla and Pipavav. Due to the long standing relationship with several shipping lines, it is generally able to provide the best possible freight rates and demonstrate a cost effective solution for customers.The custom clearance service include preparation of shipping bill (on the basis of shippers letter of instruction), classification for drawback, DEPB or DEEC, receipt of goods, measurement, marking, processing customs clearance, customs examination and obtaining customs out charge and handling of cargo. It owns a fleet of 9 trailers for transporting the containers from clients factory premises to port and vice-versa. In addition, it has business arrangements with various road transport carriers, which help shippers in planning the best routes and modes of transport for their shipments. The Company along with its Wholly Owned Subsidiary, CMAPL operates warehouses at Mundra and Pipavav, which enables the consignors/consignees to park their goods at the warehouse for further movement at a later date or for further packaging, grading, labeling etc. of goods. so offer ancillary services such as packaging, fumigation and survey services. Apart from international freight forwarding, it is engaged in coastal transportation service, wherein the subsidiaries are involved in transportation of cargo mainly from Gujarat ports to South Indian ports and vice-versa through coastal route. In October, 2019, Company acquired 100% stake in Cargotrans Maritime Agencies Private Limited (CMAPL) and Cargotrans Maritime Forwarding Private Limited (CMFPL) to ventured into the segment of custom house agent service and coastal transportation (i.e. transport of goods through sea within India).