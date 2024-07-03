Summary

Cargotrans Maritime Ltd. was incorporated as Cargotrans Maritime Private Limited under Companies Act, 1956, dated April 16, 2012. Thereafter, Company converted from Private Limited to Public Limited, passed by shareholders of the Company on June 01, 2022 and name of the Company was changed from Cargotrans Maritime Private Limited to Cargotrans Maritime Limited on June 06, 2022. The Company is an international logistics solutions provider with core business of providing sea logistics services including ocean freight forwarding (FCL and LCL), transportation, custom clearance, warehousing and other value added services to the clients. It started the business of freight forwarding in 2012 and have, since then, consistently grown its presence, enhanced scope of services and increased capabilities and expertise. The Company has a Multi-Modal Transport Operators License, which enable to issue a single negotiable multimodal transport document covering multiple modes of transport and position ourselves as an independent player in this field thus strengthening revenue model. It also undertake work related to regulatory compliance services such as customs clearance, through CMAPL, which owns a valid Custom House Agents License. It has two branch offices at Ahmedabad & Rajkot and two port offices at Mundra and Pipavav. The Company operates at 4 sea ports of Gujarat i.e. Mundra, Hazira, Kandla and Pipavav. Currently, it operate a fleet of 9 owned commercial trailers for moving containers

Read More