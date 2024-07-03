SectorLogistics
Open₹93
Prev. Close₹91.2
Turnover(Lac.)₹16.17
Day's High₹98
Day's Low₹93
52 Week's High₹103
52 Week's Low₹50.75
Book Value₹33.96
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)39.98
P/E20.49
EPS4.45
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.08
4.08
0.6
0.6
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
9.78
8
4.64
2.55
Net Worth
13.86
12.08
5.24
3.15
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
67.68
74.25
89.54
49.41
20.58
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
67.68
74.25
89.54
49.41
20.58
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.39
0.15
0.03
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Container Corporation Of India Ltd
CONCOR
785.25
|37.22
|47,844.84
|371.05
|1.46
|2,283.03
|199.7
Delhivery Ltd
DELHIVERY
341.95
|199.97
|25,400.33
|19.09
|0
|2,019.96
|131.49
Blue Dart Express Ltd
BLUEDART
6,812.5
|59.9
|16,166.06
|60.76
|0.37
|1,448.46
|628.82
Transport Corporation of India Ltd
TCI
1,155.3
|24.54
|9,002.86
|82.5
|0.6
|998.5
|234.86
Zinka Logistics Solutions Ltd
BLACKBUCK
453.35
|0
|8,000.66
|-269.78
|0
|97.63
|49.63
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
EDWIN ALEXANDER
Managing Director
Mathew Jacob
Whole-time Director
Manju Edwin
Whole Time Director & CEO
B Chandershekhar Rao
Independent Director
UDAYAN MENON
Independent Director
Praveen Agarwal
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Mahek Jitendra Kasta
Reports by Cargotrans Maritime Ltd
Summary
Cargotrans Maritime Ltd. was incorporated as Cargotrans Maritime Private Limited under Companies Act, 1956, dated April 16, 2012. Thereafter, Company converted from Private Limited to Public Limited, passed by shareholders of the Company on June 01, 2022 and name of the Company was changed from Cargotrans Maritime Private Limited to Cargotrans Maritime Limited on June 06, 2022. The Company is an international logistics solutions provider with core business of providing sea logistics services including ocean freight forwarding (FCL and LCL), transportation, custom clearance, warehousing and other value added services to the clients. It started the business of freight forwarding in 2012 and have, since then, consistently grown its presence, enhanced scope of services and increased capabilities and expertise. The Company has a Multi-Modal Transport Operators License, which enable to issue a single negotiable multimodal transport document covering multiple modes of transport and position ourselves as an independent player in this field thus strengthening revenue model. It also undertake work related to regulatory compliance services such as customs clearance, through CMAPL, which owns a valid Custom House Agents License. It has two branch offices at Ahmedabad & Rajkot and two port offices at Mundra and Pipavav. The Company operates at 4 sea ports of Gujarat i.e. Mundra, Hazira, Kandla and Pipavav. Currently, it operate a fleet of 9 owned commercial trailers for moving containers
Read More
The Cargotrans Maritime Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹98 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Cargotrans Maritime Ltd is ₹39.98 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Cargotrans Maritime Ltd is 20.49 and 2.69 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Cargotrans Maritime Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Cargotrans Maritime Ltd is ₹50.75 and ₹103 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Cargotrans Maritime Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 7.46%, 1 Year at 25.79%, 6 Month at 53.28%, 3 Month at 30.14% and 1 Month at -7.88%.
