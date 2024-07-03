iifl-logo-icon 1
Cargotrans Maritime Ltd Share Price

98
(7.46%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:31:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open93
  • Day's High98
  • 52 Wk High103
  • Prev. Close91.2
  • Day's Low93
  • 52 Wk Low 50.75
  • Turnover (lac)16.17
  • P/E20.49
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value33.96
  • EPS4.45
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)39.98
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Cargotrans Maritime Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Logistics

Open

93

Prev. Close

91.2

Turnover(Lac.)

16.17

Day's High

98

Day's Low

93

52 Week's High

103

52 Week's Low

50.75

Book Value

33.96

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

39.98

P/E

20.49

EPS

4.45

Divi. Yield

0

Cargotrans Maritime Ltd Corporate Action

11 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

16 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

9 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 Sep, 2024

Cargotrans Maritime Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Cargotrans Maritime Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:40 AM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023Mar-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.52%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.52%

Non-Promoter- 26.47%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 26.47%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Cargotrans Maritime Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.08

4.08

0.6

0.6

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

9.78

8

4.64

2.55

Net Worth

13.86

12.08

5.24

3.15

Minority Interest

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

67.68

74.25

89.54

49.41

20.58

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

67.68

74.25

89.54

49.41

20.58

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.39

0.15

0.03

0

0

Cargotrans Maritime Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Container Corporation Of India Ltd

CONCOR

785.25

37.2247,844.84371.051.462,283.03199.7

Delhivery Ltd

DELHIVERY

341.95

199.9725,400.3319.0902,019.96131.49

Blue Dart Express Ltd

BLUEDART

6,812.5

59.916,166.0660.760.371,448.46628.82

Transport Corporation of India Ltd

TCI

1,155.3

24.549,002.8682.50.6998.5234.86

Zinka Logistics Solutions Ltd

BLACKBUCK

453.35

08,000.66-269.78097.6349.63

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Cargotrans Maritime Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

EDWIN ALEXANDER

Managing Director

Mathew Jacob

Whole-time Director

Manju Edwin

Whole Time Director & CEO

B Chandershekhar Rao

Independent Director

UDAYAN MENON

Independent Director

Praveen Agarwal

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Mahek Jitendra Kasta

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Cargotrans Maritime Ltd

Summary

Cargotrans Maritime Ltd. was incorporated as Cargotrans Maritime Private Limited under Companies Act, 1956, dated April 16, 2012. Thereafter, Company converted from Private Limited to Public Limited, passed by shareholders of the Company on June 01, 2022 and name of the Company was changed from Cargotrans Maritime Private Limited to Cargotrans Maritime Limited on June 06, 2022. The Company is an international logistics solutions provider with core business of providing sea logistics services including ocean freight forwarding (FCL and LCL), transportation, custom clearance, warehousing and other value added services to the clients. It started the business of freight forwarding in 2012 and have, since then, consistently grown its presence, enhanced scope of services and increased capabilities and expertise. The Company has a Multi-Modal Transport Operators License, which enable to issue a single negotiable multimodal transport document covering multiple modes of transport and position ourselves as an independent player in this field thus strengthening revenue model. It also undertake work related to regulatory compliance services such as customs clearance, through CMAPL, which owns a valid Custom House Agents License. It has two branch offices at Ahmedabad & Rajkot and two port offices at Mundra and Pipavav. The Company operates at 4 sea ports of Gujarat i.e. Mundra, Hazira, Kandla and Pipavav. Currently, it operate a fleet of 9 owned commercial trailers for moving containers
Company FAQs

What is the Cargotrans Maritime Ltd share price today?

The Cargotrans Maritime Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹98 today.

What is the Market Cap of Cargotrans Maritime Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Cargotrans Maritime Ltd is ₹39.98 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Cargotrans Maritime Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Cargotrans Maritime Ltd is 20.49 and 2.69 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Cargotrans Maritime Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Cargotrans Maritime Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Cargotrans Maritime Ltd is ₹50.75 and ₹103 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Cargotrans Maritime Ltd?

Cargotrans Maritime Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 7.46%, 1 Year at 25.79%, 6 Month at 53.28%, 3 Month at 30.14% and 1 Month at -7.88%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Cargotrans Maritime Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Cargotrans Maritime Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.53 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 26.47 %

