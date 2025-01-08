|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|8 Jan 2025
|4 Jan 2025
|Cargotrans Maritime Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Allotment of Equity Shares to the proposed allottees as mentioned in the Notice. Board Meeting Outcome for allotment of 6,00,000 fully paid-up equity shares on preferential basis (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.01.2025)
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|11 Nov 2024
|Cargotrans Maritime Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Approval of Half Yearly Result ended on 30.09.2024. Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e. Thursday, 14th November, 2024 has considered and approved the Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the half year ended on September 30, 2024. The Un-Audited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditors for the half year ended on September 30, 2024 are attached herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|11 Nov 2024
|7 Nov 2024
|Cargotrans Maritime Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve proposal for raising of funds by the Company through one or more permissible mechanisms as may be deemed appropriate by the Board by way of issuance of equity shares and / or other securities including share warrants and / or any other equity based instruments / securities through preferential issue on a private placement basis or through any other permissible mode or any combination thereof subject to receipt of relevant approvals as may be required. Board has considered and approved Issue, offer and allot upto 6,00,000 equity shares having face value of Rs. 10/- each on preferential basis to the persons belonging to the Promoter/ Promoter Group and Public category at an issue price which shall not be less than minimum price to be determined in accordance with the applicable provisions of the SEBI (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018 as amended from time to time, subject to the approval of members. Increase in Authorised share capital of the Company from Rs. 4.50 Crore (consisting of 45 Lakhs equity shares of Rs. 10/- each to Rs. 5 Crore (consisting of 50 Lakhs equity shares of Rs. 10/- each) subject to the approval of members. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 May 2024
|23 May 2024
|Cargotrans Maritime Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations 2015 we would like to inform that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday 29th May 2024 to consider and approve the Audited Standalone and Consolidated financial results of the Company for the half year and year ended on 31st March 2024. OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING OF MEETING HELD TODAY ON 29TH MAY, 2024 TO CONSIDER AND APPROVE THE AUDITED STANDALONE AND CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS OF THE COMPANY FOR THE HALY YEAR AND YEAR ENDED ON 31ST MARCH, 2024. Read less.. We would like to inform that the Board of Directors at its meeting held on 29th May, 2024 has considered and approved the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial results for the half year and year ended on 31st March, 2024 Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
