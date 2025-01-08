iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Cargotrans Maritime Ltd Board Meeting

87
(2.96%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Cargotrans Marit CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting8 Jan 20254 Jan 2025
Cargotrans Maritime Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Allotment of Equity Shares to the proposed allottees as mentioned in the Notice. Board Meeting Outcome for allotment of 6,00,000 fully paid-up equity shares on preferential basis (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.01.2025)
Board Meeting14 Nov 202411 Nov 2024
Cargotrans Maritime Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Approval of Half Yearly Result ended on 30.09.2024. Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e. Thursday, 14th November, 2024 has considered and approved the Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the half year ended on September 30, 2024. The Un-Audited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditors for the half year ended on September 30, 2024 are attached herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting11 Nov 20247 Nov 2024
Cargotrans Maritime Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve proposal for raising of funds by the Company through one or more permissible mechanisms as may be deemed appropriate by the Board by way of issuance of equity shares and / or other securities including share warrants and / or any other equity based instruments / securities through preferential issue on a private placement basis or through any other permissible mode or any combination thereof subject to receipt of relevant approvals as may be required. Board has considered and approved Issue, offer and allot upto 6,00,000 equity shares having face value of Rs. 10/- each on preferential basis to the persons belonging to the Promoter/ Promoter Group and Public category at an issue price which shall not be less than minimum price to be determined in accordance with the applicable provisions of the SEBI (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018 as amended from time to time, subject to the approval of members. Increase in Authorised share capital of the Company from Rs. 4.50 Crore (consisting of 45 Lakhs equity shares of Rs. 10/- each to Rs. 5 Crore (consisting of 50 Lakhs equity shares of Rs. 10/- each) subject to the approval of members. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.11.2024)
Board Meeting29 May 202423 May 2024
Cargotrans Maritime Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations 2015 we would like to inform that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday 29th May 2024 to consider and approve the Audited Standalone and Consolidated financial results of the Company for the half year and year ended on 31st March 2024. OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING OF MEETING HELD TODAY ON 29TH MAY, 2024 TO CONSIDER AND APPROVE THE AUDITED STANDALONE AND CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS OF THE COMPANY FOR THE HALY YEAR AND YEAR ENDED ON 31ST MARCH, 2024. Read less.. We would like to inform that the Board of Directors at its meeting held on 29th May, 2024 has considered and approved the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial results for the half year and year ended on 31st March, 2024 Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)

Cargotrans Marit: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Cargotrans Maritime Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.