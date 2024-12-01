|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|10 May 2024
|2 Aug 2024
|2 Aug 2024
|13
|650
|Final
|Recommended payment of final dividend of Rs. 13 per equity share (face value of Rs. 2 per equity share) for the financial year ended 31st March 2024. The dividend, upon approval by the shareholders, will be paid within 30 days from the date of the Annual General Meeting. The record date for the purpose of payment of final dividend, if declared, shall be 2nd August 2024.
