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Sector-
Open-
Prev. Close-
Turnover(Lac.)-
Day's High-
Day's Low-
52 Week's High-
52 Week's Low-
Book Value-
Face Value-
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)-
P/E-
EPS-
Divi. Yield-
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Invest wise with Expert advice
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|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Equity Capital
623.58
1,299.02
1,076.13
Preference Capital
81.81
81.83
70.21
Reserves
-4,398.04
-2,516.44
-1,559.75
Net Worth
-3,692.65
-1,135.59
-413.41
Minority Interest
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Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Knowledge Realty Trust
KRT
116.25
|28.08
|51,549.89
|721.28
|0
|0
|104.16
Embassy Office Parks REIT
EMBASSY
439.4
|55.48
|41,650.45
|130.3
|5.31
|0
|-60.87
Mindspace Business Parks REIT
MINDSPACE
471.64
|52.93
|37,480.14
|154.69
|3.53
|304.76
|379.48
Brookfield India Real Estate Trust
BIRET
329.99
|27.18
|25,526.68
|200.39
|4.14
|236.01
|315.48
Nexus Select Trust
NXST
157.91
|22.18
|23,923.37
|296.87
|4.01
|382.48
|98.73
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
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Plot 294/3 Edelweiss House Off,
CST Rd Kalina Santacruz East,
Maharashtra - 400098
Tel: +91 22 4019 4700
Website: http://www.citiustransnet.in
Email: compliance_citius@eaaa.in
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Summary
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Reports by Citius Transnet Investment Trust
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1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
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+91 9892691696
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