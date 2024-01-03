Classic Electrodes India Ltd Management Discussions

You should read the following discussion and analysis of financial condition and results of operations together with our financial statements included in this Draft Red Herring Prospectus. The following discussion relates to our Company and is based on our restated financial statements. Our financial statements have been prepared in accordance with Indian GAAP, the accounting standards and other applicable provisions of the Companies Act.

Note: Statement in the Management Discussion and Analysis Report describing our objectives, outlook, estimates, expectations or prediction may be "Forward looking statement" within the meaning of applicable securities laws and regulations. Actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied. Important factors that could make a difference to our operations include, among others, economic conditions affecting demand/supply and price conditions in domestic and overseas market in which we operate, changes in Government Regulations, Tax Laws and other Statutes and incidental factors.

Our Company was originally incorporated as a private limited company under the Companies Act, 1956 in the name and style of ‘Classic Electrodes (India) Private Limited vide certificate of incorporation dated September, 30, 1997, bearing Corporate Identification NumberU70100WB1997PTC085600issued by the Registrar of Companies, Kolkata ("RoC") West Bengal. Thereafter, our company was converted into a public limited company pursuant to a special resolution passed by the shareholders of our Company on April 18, 2009 and consequently the name of the company was changed to ‘Classic Electrodes (India) Limited and a fresh certificate of incorporation consequent to change of name was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Kolkata dated June 13, 2009 bearing Corporate Identity Number U70100WB1997PLC085600.

We have consistently grown in terms of our revenues over the past years. In the recent periods our revenues from operation were Rs. 13,384.12 lakhs in F.Y. 2021-22, Rs. 15,087.12 lakhs in F.Y. 2022-23 and Rs. 19,382.12 lakhs in F.Y. 2023-24. Our Net Profit after tax for the above-mentioned periods were Rs. 145.37 lakhs, Rs. 208.48 lakhs, and Rs. 1228.40 lakhs respectively.

Factors contributing to the growth of our Revenue:

1. For FY 2021 -22 the following were the factors that contributed to growth of our revenue:

• Significant Surge in Revenue from Operations:

Our revenue from operations saw substantial expansion, increasing from Rs 8,929.76 Lakhs in FY 2020-21 to Rs 13,384.12 Lakhs in FY 2021-22, reflecting an impressive growth of almost 49.88 %. This growth was primarily attributed to the successful realization of organic opportunities within our current product offerings i.e., increase in sale of powder, scrap, wire rod, MS Wire, Zinc Ingot, SS-MIG Wires and MS-MIG Wires attributing to the boost in the revenue from operations.

• Cost of Purchase:

As part of our growth strategy, the company focused on promoting their capabilities and successes stories with significant changes in cost of Production and Stock Holding period, aligning well with the companys growth objectives. Increased visibility and accessibility, played a pivotal role in the overall revenue surge.

2. For FY 2022-23 the following were the factors that contributed to growth of our revenue:

• Steady Revenue Increase:

Our revenue from operations experienced a positive trajectory, escalating from Rs 13,384.12 Lakhs in FY 2021-22 to Rs 15,087.13 lakhs in FY 2022-23, marking a substantial growth of almost 12.72%. This marginal increase in Revenue from Operations was primarily a demand driven result of increase in volumes of sales of SS-MIG Wires, and MS-MIG Wires & increase in price of products.

• Strategic Marketing :

The Company created a track record of positive testimonials and timely product delivery & after sales service which clearly built trust and credibility in the market, which is crucial for winning new orders and maintaining a competitive edge in the market.

3. For FY 2023-24 the following were the factors that contributed to growth of our revenue:

• Steady Revenue Increase:

Our revenue from operations experienced a positive trajectory, escalating from Rs 15,087.13 Lakhs in FY 2022-23 to Rs 19,382.12 lakhs in FY 2023-24, marking a substantial growth of almost 28.47%. This substantial growth was due to increase in geographical presence and favourable market giving an ultimate boost to the growth in sales of Wire Rods, MS-Wires and organic growth in SS-MIG Wires, MS-MIG Wires and Electrodes.

• Strategic expansion:

The Company expanded its Market in Eastern India. Marketing Team is effectively involved in approaching New Customers.

(Amount in Lakhs, except EPS, % and ratios)^

Key Financial Performance Fiscal 2024 Fiscal 2023 Fiscal 2022 Revenue from Operations 19,382.12 15,087.13 13,384.12 Growth in revenue from operations (%) 28.47% 12.72% 49.88% Total Income 19,440.73 15,112.69 13,436.80 EBITDA(1) 2,303.64 854.12 607.85 EBITDA Margin (%) (2) 11.85% 5.65% 4.52% Restated profit for the period/year 1,228.40 208.48 145.37 Restated profit for the period/year Margin (%) (3) 6.34% 1.38% 1.09% Return on Net Worth 36.21% 9.63% 7.43% Return on Average Equity ("RoAE") (%) (4) 44.22% 10.12% 7.61% Return on Capital Employed("RoCE")(%) (5) 26.13% 9.53% 8.09% Debt- Equity Ratio 1.35 1.99 2.01

Notes:

(1)

Revenue from operations represents the revenue from sale of service & product & other operating revenue of

our Company as recognized in the Restated financial information.

(2)

(3)

Total income includes revenue from operations and other income.EBITDA means Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization expense, which has been arrived

at by obtaining the profit before tax/ (loss) for the year / period and adding back interest cost, depreciation, and amortization expense.

(4)

(5)

EBITDA margin is calculated as EBITDA as a percentage of total income.Restated profit for the period / year margin is calculated as restated profit for the period / year divided by revenue

from operations.

(6)

(7)

(8)

PAT Margin (%) is calculated as Profit for the year/period as a percentage of Revenue from Operations.RoAE is calculated as Net profit after tax divided by Average Equity.Return on capital employed calculated as Earnings before interest and taxes divided by capital employed as at the end of respective period/year. (Capital employed calculated as the aggregate value of total equity, total debt and deferred tax liabilities)

Except as otherwise stated in this Draft Red Herring Prospectus and the Risk Factors given in the Draft Red Herring Prospectus, the following important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations include, among others:

We do not have long-term agreements with our suppliers for raw materials

Our purchases of raw materials are concentrated from a few suppliers with our top 10 suppliers contributing of the total purchases of raw materials on restated financial statement are as follows:

Period Amt (Rs in Lakhs) % of total Purchase 2024 13958.22 89.71 2023 12600.26 96.91 2022 11,266.41 96.06

Our ability to remain competitive, maintain costs and profitability depend, in part, on our ability to source and maintain a stable and sufficient supply of raw materials at acceptable prices. Our major raw materials include metals including Iron and Steel, Nickel, Titanium Wires and Titanium Oxide, Quartz, Chemicals such as Carbonates, Sodium, Hydrogen Bicarbonate etc. We depend on external suppliers for all the raw materials required and typically purchase raw materials on a purchase order basis and place such orders with them in advance based on our requirements. As a result, the success of our business is significantly dependent on maintaining good relationships with our raw material suppliers. The absence of long-term supply contracts subjects us to risks such as price volatility caused by various factors viz. commodity market fluctuations, currency fluctuations, climatic and environmental conditions, transportation cost, changes in domestic as well as international government policies, regulatory changes and trade sanctions. Some portions of the raw materials were imported during the last two Fiscal years from Australia. As a result, we continue to remain susceptible to the risks arising out of foreign exchange rate fluctuations as well as import duties, which could result in decline in our operating margins. If we cannot fully offset the increase in raw material prices with increase in the prices for our products, we will experience lower profit margins, which in turn may have a material adverse effect on our results of operations, financial condition and ultimately lead to a liquidity crunch. In the absence of such contracts, we are also exposed to the risk of unavailability of raw materials in desired quantities and qualities, in a timely manner.

Our inability to collect receivables and default in payment from our customers could result in the reduction of our profits and affect our cash flows.

We sell at our standard terms with payment due before dispatch and conduct our business on the basis of various milestone payments. A small percentage of our sales are to customers on an open credit basis, with standard payment terms of generally between 30 to 90 days. While we generally monitor the ability of our customers to pay these open credit arrangements and limit the credit we extend to what we believe is reasonable based on an evaluation of each customers financial condition and payment history, we may still experience losses because of a customer being unable to pay. As a result, while we maintain what we believe to be a reasonable allowance for doubtful receivables for potential credit losses based upon our historical trends and other available information, there is a risk that our estimates may not be accurate.

Fiscal 2024 Fiscal 2023 Fiscal 2022 Particulars Amt Amt Amt (Rs in Lakhs) (Rs in Lakhs) (Rs in Lakhs) Unsecured, Considered Good Trade Receivable more than six months 267.13 287.48 452.98 Trade Receivable less than six months 2,835.79 2,712.19 2,001.77 Unsecured, Considered Doubtful Trade Receivable more than six months 318.25 287.25 287.25 Total 3,421.17 3286.92 2742.00

Any increase in our receivable turnover days will negatively affect our business. If we are unable to collect customer receivables or if the provisions for doubtful receivables are inadequate, it could have a material adverse effect on our business, results of operations and financial condition.

Macroeconomic conditions could also result in financial difficulties, including insolvency or bankruptcy, for our customers, and as a result could cause customers to delay payments to us, request modifications to their payment arrangements, that could increase our receivables or affect our working capital requirements, or default on their payment obligations to us. An increase in bad debts or in defaults by our customer, may compel us to utilize greater amounts of our operating working capital and result in increased interest costs, thereby adversely affecting our results of operations and cashflows.

Regulatory Framework

We have obtained all regulatory permissions which are necessary to run our business, Further, some of the approvals are granted for fixed periods of time and need renewals, which are obtained in the course of business, however, there may be change in statutory regulations at any time which cannot be predicted by us. There can be no assurance that the change in regulations will not impact our operations in the future.

Our business and profitability is substantially dependent on the availability and cost of our raw materials and any disruption to the timely and adequate supply or volatility in the prices of raw materials may adversely impact our business, results of operations, cashflows andfinancial condition

We are engaged in the manufacturing of complex and high precision engineered components, requiring raw materials having certain technical specifications. The tables below provide cost of raw materials and components consumed as a percentage of our total revenue in the years/ periods indicated:

in Lakhs)

Particulars Fiscal 2024 Fiscal 2023 Fiscal 2022 Amt (Rs in Lakhs) % of total Revenues Amt (Rs in Lakhs) % of total Revenues Amt (Rs in Lakhs) % of total Revenues Cost of Raw Materials and Components Consumed 8657.32 44.67% 7634.89 50.61% 6298.28 47.05%

We may experience volatility in the cost or availability of raw materials. A major portion of raw materials comprises of metals including iron and steel, nickel, Titanium Wires and Titanium Oxide, Quartz, Chemicals such as Carbonates, Sodium, Hydrogen Bicarbonate etc. The prices of such raw materials are volatile and are dependent on a number of factors, such as, their availability, fluctuations in domestic and international demand and supply, international production and capacity, fluctuation in the volume of metal imports, transportation costs, protective trade measures and various social and political factors, in the economies in which the metal producers sell their products. For instance, in Fiscal 2023 proved to be a tumultuous year for the steel sector as the Russia-Ukraine conflict that started in the last quarter of fiscal 2022 pushed up the prices of coking coal, iron ore, pig iron and steel. Prices of all these commodities hit new all-time highs, hurting the domestic demand. The prices directly impacted the procurement decisions of the players in the end-use segments in the first quarter of fiscal 2023. (Source: CRISIL Report) While our arrangements with customers allow us to seek an upward revision in pricing, our cash flows may still be adversely affected because of any gap in time between the date of procurement of those primary raw materials and date on which we can reset the prices for our customers, to account for the increase in the prices of such raw materials. Our ability to pass through costs or otherwise mitigate these cost increases could adversely affect our business. From time to time, commodity prices may also fall rapidly. If this

happens, suppliers may withdraw capacity from the market until prices improve which may cause periodic supply interruptions. If these supply interruptions occur, our costs for procuring our raw materials could increase, and our business, cash flows and results of operations could be adversely affected.

Any increase in prices of raw materials could have an impact on our working capital as we would require additional funds to procure the necessary steel at the higher prices. As a result, we may be required to allocate a larger portion of our working capital towards purchasing raw materials to maintain our production levels. This increased allocation towards purchase can potentially strain our working capital availability.

Ability of Management

Our success depends on the continued services and performance of the members of our management team and other key employees. Competition for senior management in the industry is intense, and we may not be able to retain our existing senior management or attract and retain new senior management in the future. The loss of any member of our senior management or other key personnel may adversely affect our business, results of operations and financial condition.

Market & Economic conditions

India is one of the largest economies and is growing at a rapid pace. But in this globalised economy, all the businesses face an uncertain level of volatility from unexpected global events which ranges from global pandemics to wars, to weather changes to supply chain disruption, which may change the economic dynamics and the purchasing capability of the end customers. At the time of market slowdown, the demand falls which has adverse impact on our business.

Competition

We operate in a competitive atmosphere. Our competition varies by market, geographic areas and type of products. Our Company may face stiff competition from domestic as well as global market as the dynamic changes. Some of our competitors may have greater resources than those available to us. While service quality, technical ability, performance records, etc. are key factors in client decisions among competitors, however, price& quality are the deciding factor in most cases. Further, this industry is fragmented with many small and medium sized companies and entities, which manufactures some of these products at various levels, which may adversely affect our business operation and financial condition. Further, there are no entry barriers in this industry and any expansion in capacity of existing market players would further intensify competition. Moreover, as we seek to diversify into new geographical areas, new territories, new emerging markets, we may face competition from competitors that have a pan-India presence and also from competitors that have a strong presence in regional markets. The markets in which we compete and intend to compete are undergoing, and are expected to continue to undergo, rapid and significant change. We expect competition to intensify as technological advances and consolidations continue. These competitive factors may force us to reduce rates, and to pursue new market opportunities. Increased competition could result in reduced demand for our products, increased expenses, reduced margins and loss of market share. Failure to compete successfully against current or future competitors could harm our business, operating cash flows and financial condition.

COVID-19 Pandemic

Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020, our Companys operations have been affected as our employees faced the threat of getting infected. In 2020, cases of the novel corona virus started rapidly increasing in India, which led the government of India to impose a nationwide lockdown. The spread of Covid-19 and its recent developments have had and might continue to have repercussions across local, national and global economies. To prevent the spread of Covid-19 and to comply with the restrictions, we had to temporarily suspend our operations in order to follow the Governments norms. We continuously monitored the economic conditions and have outlined sufficient measures to combat the pandemic situation at our business premises. Once the lockdown was lifted, our operations restarted in full swing. Initially we did find a little hiccup in finding workers but because of our enterprising organization, we were able to source quality workforce and we were able to train them and we restarted our operations. After lifting the lockdown and resuming our operations the demand in our industry abruptly increased from the different sectors and we attained the highest production during the partial year 2020-21 and FY 2021-22. The demand after pandemic ultimately nullified the impact of shutdown during COVID 19 pandemic. The future impact of COVID-19 or any other severe communicable disease on our business and results of operations depends on several factors including those discussed in the chapter "Risk Factors" on

Page No. 52 - Risk Factor No. 38- Unplanned slowdowns or shutdowns of our manufacturing operations could have an adverse effect on our business, results of operations, financial condition, cash flows andfuture prospects. We are continuing to closely monitor the economic conditions and the effect of COVID-19 and have outlined certain measures to combat the pandemic situation and to minimize the impact on our business.

Significant Developments after March 31, 2024 that may affect our Future Results of Operations

The Directors confirm that there have been no other events or circumstances since the date of the last financial statements as disclosed in the Draft Red Herring Prospectus which materially or adversely affect or is likely to affect the business or profitability of our Company or the value of our assets, or our ability to pay liabilities within next twelve months.

a) BASIS OF ACCOUNTING AND PREPARATION OF FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The restated summary statement of assets and liabilities of the Company as at 31 March 2024, 31 March 2023 and 31 March 2022 and the related restated summary statement of profits and loss and cash flows for the year ended 31 March 2024, 31 March 2023 and 31 March 2022 (herein collectively referred to as ("Restated Summary Statements") have been compiled by the management from the audited Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on 31 March 2024, 31 March 2023 and 31 March 2022 approved by the Board of Directors of the Company. Restated Summary Statements have been prepared to comply in all material respects with the provisions of Part I of Chapter III of the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act") read with Companies (Prospectus and Allotment of Securities) Rules, 2014, Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018 ("ICDR Regulations") issued by SEBI and Guidance note on Reports in Companies Prospectuses (Revised 2019) ("Guidance Note"). Restated Summary Statements have been prepared specifically for inclusion in the offer document to be filed by the Company with the NSE in connection with its proposed SME IPO. The Companys management has recast the Financial Statements in the form required by Schedule III of the Companies Act, 2013 for the purpose of restated Summary Statements.

The financial statements of the Company have been prepared in accordance with the Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in India (Indian GAAP) to comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the 2013 Act"), as applicable. The financial statements have been prepared on accrual basis under the historical cost convention. The accounting policies adopted in the preparation of the financial statements are consistent with those followed in the previous year.

Accounting policies not specifically referred to otherwise are consistent and in consonance with generally accepted accounting principles in India.

All assets and liabilities have been classified as current or non-current as per the Companys normal operating cycle and other criteria set out in Schedule III to the Companies Act, 2013. Based on the nature of products and the time between the acquisition of assets for processing and their realization in cash and cash equivalents, the Company has determined its operating cycle as twelve months for the purpose of current - non-current classification of assets and liabilities.

b) USE OF ESTIMATES

The preparation of the financial statements in conformity with Indian GAAP requires the Management to make estimates and assumptions considered in the reported amounts of assets and liabilities (including contingent liabilities) and the reported income and expenses during the year. The Management believes that the estimates used in preparation of the financial statements are prudent and reasonable. Future results could differ due to these estimates and the differences between the actual results and the estimates are recognised in the periods in which the results are known / materialise.

c) PROPERTY, PLANT & EQUIPMENT AND INTANGIBLE ASSETS

(i) Property, Plant & Equipment

All Property, Plant & Equipment are recorded at cost including taxes, duties, freight and other incidental expenses incurred in relation to their acquisition and bringing the asset to its intended use.

(ii) Intangible Assets

Intangible Assets are stated at acquisition cost, net of accumulated amortization and accumulated impairment losses, if any.

d) DEPRECIATION / AMORTISATION

Depreciation on fixed assets is calculated on a Written - Down value method using the rates arrived at based on the useful lives estimated by the management, or those prescribed under the Schedule II to the Companies Act, 2013. Individual assets cost of which doesnt exceed Rs. 5,000/- each are depreciated in full in the year of purchase.

Intangible assets including internally developed intangible assets are amortised over the year for which the company expects the benefits to accrue. Intangible assets are amortized on straight line method basis over 10 years in pursuance of provisions of AS-26.

e) INVENTORIES

Inventories comprises of Raw Material, Work-in-Progress and Stock-in-Trade.

Inventories are measured at the lower of cost and net realisable value. The cost of inventories is based on the first- in, first-out principle.

Net realizable value is the estimated selling price in the ordinary course of business, less the estimated costs of completion and the estimated costs necessary to make the sale.

f) IMPAIRMENT OF ASSETS

An asset is treated as impaired when the carrying cost of asset exceeds its recoverable value. Recoverable amount is the higher of an assets net selling price and its value in use. Value in use is the present value of estimated future cash flows expected to arise from the continuing use of the asset and from its disposal at the end of its useful life. Net selling price is the amount obtainable from sale of the asset in an arms length transaction between knowledgeable, willing parties, less the costs of disposal. An impairment loss is charged to the Statement of Profit and Loss in the year in which an asset is identified as impaired. The impairment loss recognised in prior accounting periods is reversed if there has been a change in the estimate of the recoverable value.

g) INVESTMENTS:

Non-current investments are carried at cost less any other-than-temporary diminution in value, determined on the specific identification basis.

Profit or loss on sale of investments is determined as the difference between the sale price and carrying value of investment, determined individually for each investment. Cost of investments sold is arrived using average method.

h) FOREIGN CURRENCY TRANSLATIONS

Income and expense in foreign currencies are converted at exchange rates prevailing on the date of the transaction. Any income or expense on account of exchange difference either on settlement or on translation at the balance sheet date is recognized in Profit & Loss Account in the year in which it arises.

i) BORROWING COSTS

Borrowing costs that are attributable to the acquisition or construction of qualifying assets are capitalised as part of the cost of such assets. A qualifying asset is one that necessarily takes substantial period of time to get ready for intended use. All other borrowing costs are recognised in Statement of Profit and Loss in the period in which they are incurred.

j) PROVISIONS, CONTINGENT LIABILITIES AND CONTINGENT ASSETS

Provision involving substantial degree of estimation in measurement is recognized when there is a present obligation as a result of past events and it is probable that there will be an outflow of resources. Contingent liabilities are not recognized but are disclosed in the notes. Contingent assets are neither recognized nor disclosed in the financial statements.

k) REVENUE RECOGNITION

Revenue is Recognised only when significant risk and rewards of ownership has been transferred to the buyer and it can be reliably measured and its reasonable to expect ultimate collection of it. Gross sales are of net trade discount and sales returns.

The Company adopts accrual concepts in preparation of accounts. Claims /Refunds not ascertainable with reasonable certainty are accounted for on final settlement.

l) OTHER INCOME

Interest Income on fixed deposit is recognized on time proportion basis. Other Income is accounted for when right to receive such income is established.

m) EMPLOYEE BENEFITS

Gratuity

The Company has an obligation towards gratuity, a defined benefit retirement plan covering eligible employees. The plan provides for lump sum payment to vested employees at retirement, death while in employment or on termination of employment of an amount equivalent to 15 days salary payable for each completed year of service without any monetary limit. Vesting occurs upon completion of five years of service. Provision for gratuity has been made in the books as per actuarial valuation done as at the end of the year.

n) TAXES ON INCOME

Income taxes are accounted for in accordance with Accounting Standard (AS-22) - "Accounting for taxes on income", notified under Companies (Accounting Standard) Rules, 2014. Income tax comprises of both current and deferred tax.

Current tax is measured on the basis of estimated taxable income and tax credits computed in accordance with the provisions of the Income Tax Act, 1961.

The tax effect of the timing differences that result between taxable income and accounting income and are capable of reversal in one or more subsequent periods are recorded as a deferred tax asset or deferred tax liability. They are measured using substantially enacted tax rates and tax regulations as of the Balance Sheet date.

Deferred tax assets arising mainly on account of brought forward losses and unabsorbed depreciation under tax laws, are recognized, only if there is virtual certainty of its realization, supported by convincing evidence. Deferred tax assets on account of other timing differences are recognized only to the extent there is a reasonable certainty of its realization.

o) CASH AND BANK BALANCES

Cash and cash equivalents comprises Cash-in-hand, Current Accounts, Fixed Deposits with banks. Cash equivalents are short-term balances (with an original maturity of three months or less from the date of acquisition), highly liquid investments that are readily convertible into known amounts of cash and which are subject to insignificant risk of changes in value. Other Bank Balances are short-term balance ( with original maturity is more than three months but less than twelve months).

p) EARNINGS PER SHARE

Basic earnings per share is computed by dividing the profit/ (loss) after tax (including the post tax effect of extraordinary items, if any) by the weighted average number of equity share outstanding during the year. Diluted earnings per share is computed by dividing the profit/ (loss) after tax (including the post tax effect of extraordinary items, if any) as adjusted for dividend, interest and other charges to expense or income (net of any attributable taxes) relating to the dilutive potential equity shares, by the weighted average number of equity shares which could have been issued on the conversion of all dilutive potential equity shares.

q) EMPLOYEE BENEFITS

Defined Contribution Plan:

Contributions payable to the recognised provident fund, which is a defined contribution scheme, are charged to the statement of profit and loss.

Defined Benefit Plan:

The Company has an obligation towards gratuity, a defined benefit retirement plan covering eligible employees. The plan provides for lump sum payment to vested employees at retirement, death while in employment or on termination of employment of an amount equivalent to 15 days salary payable for each completed year of service without any monetary limit. Vesting occurs upon completion of five years of service. Provision for gratuity has been made in the books as per actuarial valuation done as at the end of the year.