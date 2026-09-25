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Sector-
Open-
Prev. Close-
Turnover(Lac.)-
Day's High-
Day's Low-
52 Week's High-
52 Week's Low-
Book Value-
Face Value-
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)-
P/E-
EPS-
Divi. Yield-
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Invest wise with Expert advice
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|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Equity Capital
7.67
0.02
0.02
0.02
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
19.09
23.3
20.03
16
Net Worth
26.76
23.32
20.05
16.02
Minority Interest
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|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Gross Sales
515.15
402.61
366.38
315.9
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
515.15
402.61
366.38
315.9
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.15
1.78
2.06
0.85
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
97.7
|264.05
|1,03,161.2
|57.68
|10.24
|1,224.24
|55.7
NBCC (India) Ltd
NBCC
82.5
|32.87
|22,275
|150.65
|1.21
|1,823.04
|10.53
Horizon Industrial Parks Ltd
HORIZONIND
51.81
|0
|14,936.32
|63.48
|0
|42.05
|29.74
Central Mine Planning & Design Institute Ltd
CMPDI
206.85
|22.58
|14,769.09
|116.27
|0
|481.37
|31.97
International Gemological Institute Limited
IGIL
325
|23.43
|14,045.19
|154.6
|0
|286.16
|59.95
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Non Executive Dir.
SRIRAM NATARAJAN
Non Executive Director
SANGEETHA SRIRAM
Non Executive Director
GAURAV BALI
Executive Director & MD
Mahesh Krishnamoorthy
Independent Non Exe. Director
Amitava Ghosh
Independent Non Exe. Director
RAJESHWAR TRIPATHI
Independent Non Exe. Director
Manav Dhanda
Independent Non Exe. Director
Sanjeev Kumar Chauhan
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Vinay Vishnu Kadam
1st Flr 106 107 112 Swastik,
Chambers Swastik Park Sg Barve,
Maharashtra - 400071
Tel: 022-69034100/022-69034101
Website: http://www.coreintegra.com
Email: contact@coreintegra.com
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Summary
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Reports by Coreintegra Consulting Services Ltd
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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