Board Meeting 8 Nov 2024 7 Oct 2024

DAULAT SECURITIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulations 29(1)(a) 30 33 50 and 52 of SEBI LODR Regulations 2015 it is hereby intimated that the meeting of the Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on Monday 11th November 2024 at the corporate office of the Company inter alia to consider the undermentioned business transactions: 1. To approve and take on record the Unaudited Financial Results along with the Cash Flow Statement and Limited Review Report for the quarter ended 30th September 2024 and 2. Pursuant to the above and in terms of the Companys Code of Conduct for Prohibition of Insider Trading the Trading Window for dealing in securities of the Company has been closed for the Designated Persons of the Company and their immediate relatives / dependents from 1st October 2024 and will reopen 48 hours after the declaration of the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30th September 2024 as has already been intimated to the stock exchange. The Board Meeting which was scheduled to happen on 11th November, 2024 has been revised to 8th November, 2024. We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused, if any. Pursuant to Regulation 33(3)(b)(I) of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we attach herewith the Unaudited Financial Result for the quarter ended 30th September 2024 along with Cash Flow, and Limited Review Report issued by the Statutory Auditors of the company for your record. The above Unaudited Financial Result have been reviewed by the Audit Committee of the company at its meeting held on 8th November, 2024. The said Unaudited Financial Result have also been taken on record and approved by the Board of Director of the company at its meeting held on 8th November, 2024. The Board Meeting started at 11.30 A.M. and ended at 1.30 P.M. on 8th November, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.11.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 22 Jul 2024

DAULAT SECURITIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve It is hereby intimated that the meeting of the Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on Monday 12th August 2024 at the corporate office of the Company to consider the undermentioned business transactions: 1. To approve and take on record the Unaudited Financial Results along with the Cash Flow Statement and Limited Review Report for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 and 2. Pursuant to the above and in terms of the Companys Code of Conduct for Prohibition of Insider Trading the Trading Window for dealing in securities of the Company has been closed for the Designated Persons of the Company and their immediate relatives / dependents from 1st July 2024 and will reopen 48 hours after the declaration of the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 as has already been intimated to the stock exchange. The Board if takes any other decision significant for the Companys business the exchange would be intimated of the same in the outcome of the meeting. Pursuant to Regulation 33(3)(b)(I) of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we attach herewith the Unaudited Financial Result for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024 along with Cash Flow, and Limited Review Report issued by the Statutory Auditors of the company for your record. The above Unaudited Financial Result have been reviewed by the Audit Committee of the company at its meeting held on Monday, 12th August, 2024. The said Unaudited Financial Result have also been taken on record and approved by the Board of Director of the company at its meeting held on Monday, 12th August, 2024. The Board Meeting started at 2.00 P.M. and ended at 2.45 P.M. on 12th August, 2024 Please acknowledge the receipt and do the needful. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/08/2024)

Board Meeting 1 Aug 2024 26 Jul 2024

DAULAT SECURITIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 it is hereby intimated that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday 2nd August 2024 at the corporate office of the Company inter alia to consider the undermentioned business transactions: 1. To consider and approve the Boards Report and the Secretarial Auditors Report for the financial year ended 31st March 2024 2. To appoint a Scrutinizer to ascertain the voting process for the 31st Annual General Meeting 3. To approve the draft notice of the 31st Annual General Meeting and to decide its date time and venue and 4. To consider the book closure date for the purpose of the 31st Annual General Meeting The Board Meeting which was to be held on 2nd August, 2024 has been revised to 1st August, 2024. We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused, if any. Pursuant to Regulation 30 SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, it is hereby intimated that the Board of Directors in their meeting held on Thursday, 1st August 2024 inter alia to consider the following: 1. Considered and approved the Boards Report and the Secretarial Auditors Report for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024 2. Appointed Mr. Hansraj Jaria, a Practising Company Secretary (Membership No. F7703) as the Scrutinizer to ascertain the voting process for the 31st Annual General Meeting, 3. Approved the draft notice of the 31st Annual General Meeting and decided its date, time and venue (the details of which will soon be reflected in the notice uploaded on the exchange and companys portal, and will be sent to the shareholders), and 4. Considered the book closure date for the purpose of the 31st Annual General Meeting (the details of which will soon be reflected in the notice uploaded on the exchange and companys portal and will be sent to the shareholders). (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 01/08/2024)

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 6 May 2024

DAULAT SECURITIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulations 29(1)(a) 30 33 50 and 52 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 it is hereby intimated that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on 29th May 2024 at the corporate office of the Company to consider: 1. To approve and take on record the Audited Financial Results along with the Cash Flow Statement and Independent Auditors Review Report for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024 and 2. Pursuant to the above and in terms of the Companys Code of Conduct for Prohibition of Insider Trading the Trading Window for dealing in securities of the Company has been closed for the Designated Persons of the Company and their immediate relatives / dependents from 1st April 2024 and will reopen 48 hours after the declaration of the financial results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 as has already been intimated to the stock exchange. The above Audited Financial Result have been reviewed by the Audit Committee of the Board at its meeting held on 29th May, 2024. The said Audited Financial Result have also been taken on record and approved by the Board of Director of the company at its meeting held on 29th May, 2024. The Board, considering the significance and urgency of the matter, took two more business(es) on record and after discussion approved of the same. The mentioned business(es) are: 1. Re-appointment of Mr. Jitendra Kochar (DIN: 00556392) as the Managing Director of the Company, for a tenure of three years, with effect from 29th May, 2024, subject to the ratification of the shareholders in the ensuing general meeting, and 2. Appointment of Mrs. Anamika Kochar (DIN: 07748839) as the Whole Time Director of the Company for a tenure of five years, with effect from 29th May, 2024, subject to the ratification of the shareholders in the ensuing general meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)

Board Meeting 19 Apr 2024 10 Apr 2024

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations , 2015, it is hereby intimated that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday, 19th April, 2024 inter alia to take on record certain businesses which the Board considers significant and material. Requesting the same to be taken into your record. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform that the Company in its held Board Meeting re-constituted the Audit Committee. Nomination & Remuneration Committee and Stakeholders Relationship Committee. Moreover, in the same Board Meeting all the members of the Companys Board and Senior Management have affirmed with the Code of Conduct of the Board of Directors and Senior Management Personnel on an annual basis as per the requirement under Regulation 26(3) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19/04/2024)

Board Meeting 20 Mar 2024 29 Feb 2024

DAULAT SECURITIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 (Listing Regulation) it is hereby intimated that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday 20th March 2024 inter alia to transact and note the retirement of Mr. Madhusudan Daga (DIN: 00557226) Mr. Jaideep Jiloka (DIN: 00606336) and Mr. Pradeep Kamdar (DIN: 00606356) - Independent Directors retiring with effect from 31st March 2024 with reference to their tenure ending as per the terms of the agreement entered into with them in the 26th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 25th September 2019. Along with the above mentioned business the Board of Directors will hold a discussion about the general affairs of the Company and over the impending Audited Financial Statements for the year ended 31st March 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulation), it is hereby intimated that the Board of Directors in the meeting held on Wednesday, 20th March, 2024 transacted and took note of the retirement of Mr. Madhusudan Daga (DIN: 00557226) Mr. Jaideep Jiloka (DIN: 00606336) and Mr. Pradeep Kamdar (DIN: 00606356) - Independent Directors with effect from 31st March, 2024 with reference to their tenure ending as per the terms of the agreement entered into in the 26th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 25th September, 2019. Along with the above mentioned business, the Board of Directors also held a discussion over the impending Audited Financial Statements for the year ended 31st March, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/03/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 9 Jan 2024