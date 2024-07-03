SectorStock/ Commodity Brokers
Open₹51.19
Prev. Close₹50.69
Turnover(Lac.)₹2.43
Day's High₹51.19
Day's Low₹48.15
52 Week's High₹73.68
52 Week's Low₹24.01
Book Value₹49.27
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)24.7
P/E4.21
EPS12.04
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5
5
5
5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
15.97
11.14
9.92
8.39
Net Worth
20.97
16.14
14.92
13.39
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.59
-0.51
0.63
0.66
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Gross Sales
0.14
0.11
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
0.14
0.11
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
0.55
0.66
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd
MOTILALOFS
970.35
|29
|58,151
|591.49
|0.36
|1,770.55
|121.96
ICICI Securities Ltd
ISEC
835.85
|13.23
|27,170.75
|528.25
|3.45
|1,706.41
|136.4
Angel One Ltd
ANGELONE
2,857.1
|19.19
|25,785.54
|437.33
|1.13
|1,500.72
|582.5
Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd
NUVAMA
7,006.95
|59.03
|25,138.17
|316.84
|0
|515.55
|516.88
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd
PRUDENT
2,768.95
|81.44
|11,465.3
|42.82
|0.07
|251.92
|108.43
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Jitendra Kochar
Chairman & Wholetime Director
Ajit Kochar
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Eenasri Mitra
Whole Time Director
Anamika Kochar
Independent Director
ROHIT KUMAR SOMANY
Independent Director
Dinesh Agarwal
Independent Director
Prateek Bhansali
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Daulat Securities Limited was incorporated in 1992. The Company is a member of National Stock Exchange and is a Depository participant at NSDL for providing depository services for the benefit of trading members. The Company main activities are stock broking operations, mutual fund distribution and depository services. In 2013-14, SEBI insisted for an Object relating to such activity in the Main Object clause of the Memorandum of Association of the Company. In order to insert such new object relating to depository services of the Company, it was proposed to replace & substitute a new clause III A(5) under Main Object Clause of the Memorandum of Association to carry out the depository activities of the Company to facilitate renewal of depository membership with NSDL. To carry on the business as Depository Participant in India by acquiring membership of Depositories like Central Depository Services (India) Limited (CDSL), National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) or any organization providing the Depository Services, depository clearing services, custodian clearing services and professional clearing services and to operate, run, manage and deal in all the permitted activities for providing Depository Participant Services
The Daulat Securities Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹49.4 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Daulat Securities Ltd is ₹24.70 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Daulat Securities Ltd is 4.21 and 1.03 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Daulat Securities Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Daulat Securities Ltd is ₹24.01 and ₹73.68 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Daulat Securities Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 73.76%, 3 Years at 36.34%, 1 Year at 72.41%, 6 Month at 11.16%, 3 Month at -26.88% and 1 Month at 4.73%.
