Summary

Daulat Securities Limited was incorporated in 1992. The Company is a member of National Stock Exchange and is a Depository participant at NSDL for providing depository services for the benefit of trading members. The Company main activities are stock broking operations, mutual fund distribution and depository services. In 2013-14, SEBI insisted for an Object relating to such activity in the Main Object clause of the Memorandum of Association of the Company. In order to insert such new object relating to depository services of the Company, it was proposed to replace & substitute a new clause III A(5) under Main Object Clause of the Memorandum of Association to carry out the depository activities of the Company to facilitate renewal of depository membership with NSDL. To carry on the business as Depository Participant in India by acquiring membership of Depositories like Central Depository Services (India) Limited (CDSL), National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) or any organization providing the Depository Services, depository clearing services, custodian clearing services and professional clearing services and to operate, run, manage and deal in all the permitted activities for providing Depository Participant Services

