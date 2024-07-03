iifl-logo-icon 1
Daulat Securities Ltd Share Price

49.4
(-2.54%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open51.19
  • Day's High51.19
  • 52 Wk High73.68
  • Prev. Close50.69
  • Day's Low48.15
  • 52 Wk Low 24.01
  • Turnover (lac)2.43
  • P/E4.21
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value49.27
  • EPS12.04
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)24.7
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Daulat Securities Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Stock/ Commodity Brokers

Open

51.19

Prev. Close

50.69

Turnover(Lac.)

2.43

Day's High

51.19

Day's Low

48.15

52 Week's High

73.68

52 Week's Low

24.01

Book Value

49.27

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

24.7

P/E

4.21

EPS

12.04

Divi. Yield

0

Daulat Securities Ltd Corporate Action

5 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Aug, 2024

arrow

7 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

6 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Daulat Securities Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Daulat Securities Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:40 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 55.72%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 55.72%

Non-Promoter- 44.27%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 44.27%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Daulat Securities Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5

5

5

5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

15.97

11.14

9.92

8.39

Net Worth

20.97

16.14

14.92

13.39

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.59

-0.51

0.63

0.66

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2016Mar-2015

Gross Sales

0.14

0.11

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

0.14

0.11

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

0.55

0.66

Daulat Securities Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd

MOTILALOFS

970.35

2958,151591.490.361,770.55121.96

ICICI Securities Ltd

ISEC

835.85

13.2327,170.75528.253.451,706.41136.4

Angel One Ltd

ANGELONE

2,857.1

19.1925,785.54437.331.131,500.72582.5

Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd

NUVAMA

7,006.95

59.0325,138.17316.840515.55516.88

Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd

PRUDENT

2,768.95

81.4411,465.342.820.07251.92108.43

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Daulat Securities Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Jitendra Kochar

Chairman & Wholetime Director

Ajit Kochar

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Eenasri Mitra

Whole Time Director

Anamika Kochar

Independent Director

ROHIT KUMAR SOMANY

Independent Director

Dinesh Agarwal

Independent Director

Prateek Bhansali

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Daulat Securities Ltd

Summary

Daulat Securities Limited was incorporated in 1992. The Company is a member of National Stock Exchange and is a Depository participant at NSDL for providing depository services for the benefit of trading members. The Company main activities are stock broking operations, mutual fund distribution and depository services. In 2013-14, SEBI insisted for an Object relating to such activity in the Main Object clause of the Memorandum of Association of the Company. In order to insert such new object relating to depository services of the Company, it was proposed to replace & substitute a new clause III A(5) under Main Object Clause of the Memorandum of Association to carry out the depository activities of the Company to facilitate renewal of depository membership with NSDL. To carry on the business as Depository Participant in India by acquiring membership of Depositories like Central Depository Services (India) Limited (CDSL), National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) or any organization providing the Depository Services, depository clearing services, custodian clearing services and professional clearing services and to operate, run, manage and deal in all the permitted activities for providing Depository Participant Services
Company FAQs

What is the Daulat Securities Ltd share price today?

The Daulat Securities Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹49.4 today.

What is the Market Cap of Daulat Securities Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Daulat Securities Ltd is ₹24.70 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Daulat Securities Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Daulat Securities Ltd is 4.21 and 1.03 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Daulat Securities Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Daulat Securities Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Daulat Securities Ltd is ₹24.01 and ₹73.68 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Daulat Securities Ltd?

Daulat Securities Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 73.76%, 3 Years at 36.34%, 1 Year at 72.41%, 6 Month at 11.16%, 3 Month at -26.88% and 1 Month at 4.73%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Daulat Securities Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Daulat Securities Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 55.72 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 44.28 %

