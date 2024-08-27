This is to inform you that the 31st Annual General Meeting of the Company is scheduled to take place on 27th AUgust 2024 at 11 A.M. through Video Conferencing (VC)/ Other Audio Visual Mode (OAVM), the deemed venue being the corporate office of the Company situated at PS Park Origin, 14A Earle Street, 1st Floor, Kolkata-700026. The details of the book closure dates and others are mentioned in the attachment. In respect of the notice of the 31st AGM of the Company which was held on 27th August, 2024 at 11 A.M. via VC/OAVM, we would like to inform you that the AGM was duly held and business(es) were conducted thereat as per the Notice of the AGM dated 1st August, 2024. Please find the attached pdf, in connection to this. Requesting you to take the stated on record. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.08.2024)