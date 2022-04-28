Davin Sons Retail Ltd Management Discussions

MANAGEMENTS DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

The following discussion of our financial condition and results of operations should be read in conjunction with our restated financial statements for year ended March 31, 2024, March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2022 and six months ended 30th September, 2024 including the schedules and notes thereto and the reports thereto, which appear in the section titled "Restated Financial Statements" on Page No. 178 of the Prospectus. The financial statements presented and discussed herein have been prepared to comply in all material respects with the notified accounting standards by Companies (Accounting Standards) Rules, 2006 (as amended), the relevant provisions of the Companies Act and SEBI (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations. Our fiscal year ends on March 31 of each year. Accordingly, all references to a particular fiscal year/financial year are to the twelve-month period ended on March 31 of that year. The forward-looking statements contained in this discussion and analysis is subject to a variety of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such statements.

Business Overview

Our Company is led by our Promoters Mr. Mohit Arora and Mr. Nohit Arora, who are in the field of garment designing, manufacturing and trading for more than 10 years. Mr. Mohit Arora established proprietorship concern in the name and style of M/s. Jesus Shirts, in 2012 along with his brother Mr. Nohit Arora. They started off with some small & medium sized brands which could give him some consistent business and also, they can place himself in the market.

M/s. Jesus Shirts was started in 2012 as a proprietorship firm, committed to provide its customers with quality products. Davin Sons Retail Limited was incorporated in 2022 to do the business which was done in proprietary firm. Our Company strives to bring the best products to its customers by providing last mile connectivity to large consumer product Companies.

Our Company was incorporated with objective to acquisition of proprietorship concern of Mr. Mohit Arora "Jesus Shirts" which was in the business of manufacturing of readymade garments through job work basis. Later, on 01st August, 2022 our Company added objects relating to distribution for the large size FMCG Companies in India for whom we distribute Branded packaged foods, Non Alcoholic Energy Drinks, Chips etc.

On 2nd March, 2023, the running business of the above proprietorship concern was acquired by our Company, along with the assets and liabilities of the proprietorship concern on going concern basis as on 28 th February, 2023. Since incorporation, our promoters have been looking after the overall operations and major business decisions of the Company. With our absolute commitment to quality, meticulous attention and level of services, today we have established ourselves as a Manufacturer of Garments through job work basis and distributor of FMCG products.

Our Company has two business verticals:

1. Manufacturing of readymade Garments through job work basis;

2. Distribution of FMCG products.

We are engaged into the business of manufacturing and designing of readymade garments offering diverse range of high-quality jeans, denim jackets and shirts for other brands. Our garment manufacturing process includes cutting, stitching, sewing, finishing, inspection and packing. We outsource the entire garments manufacturing on job work basis from third party contractors from time to time and provides the technical specifications such as designs, pattern, quality, fabric etc. to them who, based on our specifications, procure the requisite raw materials and begin the manufacturing process. The products delivered to us from third party contractors are completely finished and packaged to our warehouse. However, we have not entered into Job work agreement.

We have client base in Delhi, Haryana, West Bengal, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh from where we are getting regular orders for our garment products. With a vision to further expand the Garment business, we have entered into distributorship arrangement for marketing and selling our manufactured readymade garments to the small market. These distributors are situated at Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar.

We also provide our sample designs in line with new styles, fits, finishes to meet the latest fashion trends to our customers. In season, the team works on over several designs, out of which few are picked up to constitute the new season collection. Our Companys core competency lies in our understanding of our customers buying preferences and behaviour across the Indian market. We procure our fabrics directly from reliable fabric manufacturers for better quality and pricing.

Our Company mainly sources fabric from the local market of Mumbai, Delhi and outsources its job work to the Manufacturers at New Delhi. Under the supervision of Company personnel for designs and quality control. The finished products are delivered at our Company Warehouse. After Quality checking at our Warehouse, the products are further bar coded and dispatched as per orders from various buyers.

Our Companys proficiency lies in understanding the specific requirement of our customers and based on which we place the order of our products to manufacturer having requisite manufacturing facilities. We supervise the entire manufacturing process including selection of interlinings produced till dispatch of the goods to customers place, to assure product quality and customer satisfaction.

We are a FMCG product distributor for the large size FMCG Companies in India for whom we distribute Branded packaged FMCG products like biscuits, Non-Alcoholic Energy Drinks on distributorship basis. and we also distribute packaged products including biscuits, Chips, Oil, Non-Alcoholic Energy Drinks, Toffy, Chocolates etc. of various other FMCG Companies on non-distributorship basis.

We earn our consumers trust with the promise that each of the product we sell enhances their health. We distribute FMCG products for the large size FMCG Companies in India to various retailers and other distributor & agents. We define our success on our ability to make shopping meaningful to our customers. Our customers are local retailers and wholesalers located in various region including Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Arunachal Pradesh.

Financials KPIs of our Company

(Amount in Lakhs, except for percentage) For the Period ended on Particulars 30.09.2024 31.03.2024 31.03. 2023 Revenue from operations 628.42 1339.16 383.14 Total Income 634.10 1339.16 391.33 EBITDA 107.88 233.57 69.04 EBITDA margin (%) 17.17% 17.44% 18.02% PAT 73.59 164.05 56.62 PAT Margin (%) 11.71% 12.25% 14.78% ROE (%) 12.45% 49.41% 51.77%* ROCE (%) 15.37% 54.52% 33.21%** EPS (Basic & Diluted) 2.01 4.63 1.82

Source: The Figure has been certified by our Peer review auditors M/s. Sharma Sharma & Co; Chartered Accountants vide their certificate dated 4th November, 2024.

*as a percentage of profit for the year divided by the total equity during that period;

**as a percentage of earnings before interest and taxes divided by capital employed during that period.

Notes:

i. Revenue from Operations means the Revenue from Operations as appearing in the Restated Financial Statements.

ii. EBITDA is calculated as profit for the period / year, plus tax expenses (consisting of current tax, deferred tax and current taxes relating to earlier years), finance costs and depreciation and amortization expenses minus other Income.

iii. EBITDA Margin (%) is calculated as EBITDA divided by Revenue from Operations.

iv. Profit After Tax Means Profit for the period/year as appearing in the Restated Financial Statements.

v. PAT Margin (%) is calculated as Profit for the year/period as a percentage of Revenue from Operations.

vi. RoE (Return on Equity) (%) is calculated as net profit after tax for the year / period divided by Average Shareholder Equity.

vii. RoCE (Return on Capital Employed) (%) is calculated as earnings before interest and taxes divided by average capital employed. Capital Employed includes Equity Shares, Reserves and surplus, deferred tax liability, LongTerm Borrowing, Short-Term Borrowing and Deferred Tax Liability/(Asset).

Explanation for KPI metrics

KPI Explanations Revenue from Operations Revenue from Operations is used by our management to track the revenue profile of the business and in turn helps assess the overall financial performance of our Company and size of our business. Total income Total income is used by the management to track revenue from operations and other income. EBITDA EBITDA provides information regarding the operational efficiency of the business. EBITDA Margin (%) EBITDA Margin (%) is an indicator of the operational profitability and financial performance of our business. PAT Profit after tax provides information regarding the overall profitability of the business. PAT Margin (%) PAT Margin (%) is an indicator of the overall profitability and financial performance of our business. Net Worth Net worth is used by the management to ascertain the total value created by the entity and provides a snapshot of current financial position of the entity. RoE (%) RoE provides how efficiently our Company generates profits from shareholders funds. RoCE (%) ROCE provides how efficiently our Company generates earnings from the capital employed in the business.

SIGNIFICANT DEVELOPMENTS SUBSEQUENT TO THE LAST FINANCIAL YEAR

In the opinion of the Board of Directors of our Company, since the date of the last financial statements disclosed in this Prospectus, there have not arisen any circumstance that materially or adversely affect or are likely to affect the trading or profitability of our Company or the value of its assets or its ability to pay its material liabilities within the next twelve months except that the Resignation of Mr. Chander Parkash as Chief Financial officer w.e.f. 10th October, 2024 and Board of Directors in its meeting held on 11th October, 2024 appointed Mrs. Shruti Khanna as Chief Financial officer.

FACTORS AFFECTING OUR RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

Our business is subjected to various risks and uncertainties, including those discussed in the section titled "Risk Factors" beginning on page 27 of this Prospectus. Our results of operations and financial conditions are affected by numerous factors including the following:

• General economic and business conditions in the markets in which we operate and in the local, regional, national and international economies;

• Changes in consumer demand;

• Failure to successfully upgrade our product portfolio, from time to time;

• Any change in government policies resulting in increases in taxes payable by us; Our ability to retain our key managements persons and other employees;

• Our failure to keep pace with rapid changes in technology; Inflation, deflation, unanticipated turbulence in interest rates, equity prices or other rates or prices;

• Companys ability to successfully implement its growth strategy and expansion plans;

• The performance of the financial markets in India and globally;

• Global distress due to pandemic, war or by any other reason;

• Inflation, deflation, unanticipated turbulence in interest rates, equity prices or other rates or prices;

DISCUSSION ON RESULT OF OPERATION

The following discussion on result of operations should be read in conjunction with the restated financial statements of our Company for the Financial Years ended March 31, 2024, March 31, 2023 and 2022 and for the six months ended 30th September, 2024.

SUMMARY OF MAJOR ITEMS OF INCOME AND EXPENDITURE

Revenues:

Income from operations:

Our principal component of revenue from operations. Revenue from operations comprised sale of FMCG products such as Non-Alcoholic Energy Drinks, Biscuits, chips etc. and sale of garments including Mens jacket, Mens Shirts, Mens Jeans.

Our revenue from operations as a percentage of total revenue is as follows:

(Rs In Lakhs) Particulars 30.09.2024 31.03.2024 31.03.2023 31.03.2022 Revenue from Operations 628.42 1,339.16 383.14 - As a % of Total Revenue 9911% 100.00% 97.91% -

Other Income:

Our other income mainly includes Incentives and Interest income.

Our other income as a percentage of total revenue is as follows:

(Rs In Lakhs) Particulars 30.09.2024 31.03.2024 31.03.2023 31.03.2022 Other Income 5.67 - 8.19 -

Particulars 30.09.2024 31.03.2024 31.03.2023 31.03.2022 As a % of Total Revenue 0.89% - 2.09% -

Expenditure:

Our total expenditure primarily consists of Cost of material, Employee benefit expenses, Operating and Other Expenses, finance cost, depreciation.

Purchase of Material

Our purchases include purchase of material for manufacturing of Garments through job worker basis including fabrics, buttons, patterns etc. It also includes purchase of FMCG goods distributed by our Company. During the period ended 30th September, 2024, our purchases were Rs. 452.30 Lakhs constituted 71.33% of total revenue.

Change in inventories of finished goods, work in progress and cost-in-trade

Change in inventories of finished goods, work in progress and stock in trade comprises of increase/ (decrease) in stock of finished goods.

Employee benefits expense

Our employee benefits expense primarily comprise of salaries and wages expenses, Directors remunerations, staff welfare expenses and Employers Contribution to ESI and PF. During the period ended 30th September, 2024, our employee benefits expense were Rs. 49.78 Lakhs constituted 7.85% of total revenue.

Depreciation & Amortization Expenses

Depreciation and amortization expenses primarily include depreciation expenses on our tangible assets such as Equipments, electrical & fitting, furniture & fixture, computer, office equipment, and air conditioner. During the period ended 30th September, 2024, our Depreciation and Amortization Charges were Rs. 5.90 Lakhs constituted 0.93% of total revenue.

Finance Cost

Finance cost includes bank charges and interest on loan. During the period ended 30th September, 2024, our Finance Cost were Rs. 8.83 Lakhs constituted 1.39% of total revenue.

Other Expenses

Other expenses include the following:

• Job work expenses, packing expenses;

• Marketing expenses, office rent;

• General expenses like insurance, Audit and professional fees etc.

• Administrative and other expenses such as Telephone, traveling, conveyance expenses, etc.

During the period ended 30th September, 2024, our other Expenses were Rs.45.75 Lakhs constituted 7.21% of total revenue.

Statement of profits and loss

The following table sets forth, for the fiscal years indicated, certain items derived from our Companys audited restated financial statements, in each case stated in absolute terms and as a percentage of total sales and/or total revenue:

(Rs. In Lakhs) Particulars 30.09.2024 31.03.2024 31.03.2023 31.03.2022 Income:- Revenue from Operations 628.42 1,339.16 383.14 - As a % of Total Revenue 99.11% 100.00% 97.91% - Other Income 5.67 - 8.19 - As a % of Total Revenue 0.89% 0.00% 2.09% - Total Revenue (A) 634.10 1,339.16 391.33 - Growth % - 242.21% - - Expenditure:- Purchase of Material 452.30 1,009.87 358.40 - As a % of Total Revenue 71.33% 75.41% 91.58% - Change in inventories of finished goods, work in progress and cost-in-trade -27.28 -153.15 -82.28 - Employees Benefit Expenses 49.78 82.90 28.36 - As a % of Total Revenue 7.85% 6.19% 7.25% - Other Expenses 45.75 165.98 9.63 - As a % of Total Revenue 7.21% 12.39% 2.46% - Depreciation and Amortization Expense 5.90 11.06 0.71 - As a % of Total Revenue 0.93% 0.83% 0.18% - Finance Cost 8.83 2.04 0.09 - As a % of Total Revenue 1.39% 0.15% 0.02% - Total Expenses (B) 535.27 1,118.69 314.89 - As a % of Total Revenue 84.41% 83.54% 80.47% - Profit before extraordinary items and tax 98.82 220.47 76.44 - As a % of Total Revenue 15.59% 16.46% 19.53% - Extraordinary Items - - - Profit before Tax 98.82 220.47 76.44 - PBT Margin 15.59% 16.46% 19.53% - Tax Expense: - i. Current Tax 25.69 57.32 19.76 - ii. Short / (Excess) provision - - - - iii. Deferred Tax -0.46 -0.90 0.06 - iv. MAT Credit - - -- - Total Tax Expense 25.23 56.42 19.82 - Profit for the year/period 73.59 164.05 56.62 - PAT Margin % 11.61% 12.25% 14.47% -

Since our Company was incorporated on February 08, 2022. Therefore, there are no financial statements prepared for the FY 2022, and therefore no comparison with earlier years is applicable.

Financial Performance Highlights for the financial year 2023-24 (Based on Restated Financial Statements) Total Income:

Total income for the period stood at Rs. 1339.16 Lakhs. The total income consists of revenue from the sale of our manufactured products and sale of FMCG products and the other income.

Revenue from Operations

During the period, the net revenue from operation of our Company was Rs. 1339.16 Lakhs. The main contribution to the revenue from operations is the manufacturing of readymade garments through job work basis and sale of FMCG products.

Other Income:

During the period, there was no other income.

Purchase

Purchase of Goods comprises of the cost of goods consumed like fabrics and related item and FMCG products. During the period, the purchase of goods of our Company stood at Rs. 1009.87 Lakhs.

Employee benefits expense:

During the period, the employee benefit expenses of our Company stood at Rs. 82.90 Lakhs. The main components of the employee benefit expenses are Salaries, wages & bonus expenses and Staff welfare expenses.

Finance costs:

During the period, the finance cost of our Company stood at Rs. 2.04 Lakhs. The main components of the Finance cost includes bank charges paid.

Depreciation and Amortization Expenses:

During the period, the Depreciation and amortization charges of our Company stood at Rs. 11.06 Lakhs. Other Expenses:

During the period, the Other Expenses of our Company stood at Rs. 165.98 Lakhs. The main components are audit fees, insurance, rent paid, power & fuel cost, rates & taxes and miscellaneous expenses etc.

Restated profit after tax:

The Company reported Restated profit after tax for period of Rs. 164.05 Lakhs.

COMPARISON OF FY 2023-24 WITH FY 2022-23:

Total Revenue

Our total revenue increased by 242.21 % to Rs. 1339.16 lakhs for the financial year 2023-24 from Rs. 391.33 lakhs for the financial year 2022-23 due to the factors described below:

Revenue from operations

Our revenue from operations increased by 249.52% to Rs. 1,339.16 lakhs for the financial year 2023-24 from Rs. 383.14 lakhs for the financial year 2022-23. The increase was mainly due to increase in our business operations.

This is to submit that the increase in revenue of our Company has been purely on account of surge in demand of garments domestical post covid-19. Our revenue has been increased on account of following reasons:

1. Surge in Domestic demand: Our Company acquired the running garment business of our Promoter 11 years old proprietary firm being an old player in the market with good relations with its clients. Post release of Covid 19 restrictions, there has been surge in demand of garment business and due to this, during FY 2022-23, our revenue from garment was to Rs. 206.31* Lakhs. Apart from increase in demand of garment business during the FY 2022-23, we also started distribution of FMCG products for large FMCG Companies in the month of August, 2022 for selling of FMCG products such as biscuits, Energy Drinks, Chips, Chocolates, Toffee, Cooking Oil etc, and our revenue from FMCG for the during the FY 2022-23 was Rs. 309.55 Lakhs.

During the FY 2023-24, in view of increasing domestic demand, we started catering to new clients with their customised demands such as trendy garments for which we got an advantage of old established name in the market and engagement of new agents & distributors and accordingly, our revenue from garment business increased to Rs. 725.84 Lakhs from Rs. 206.31 Lakhs and our revenue from FMCG increased to Rs. 613.33 Lakhs from Rs. 309.55 lakhs.

2. Geographical Expansion: During the FY 2023-24, we strategically increased our customers base in high populated states having high population and consumption, where it was easy to sell our products because of high demand in both garments and FMCG products.

During the financial year FY 2022-23, we were selling our products in seven states namely, Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Arunachal Pradesh. However, during the FY 2023-24, we increased our sales in existing states through existing and new clients and also established footprints in new states having high consumption demand.

Following are the revenue details from various states during FY 2022-23 and FY 2023-24:

Amount in Rs. Lakhs State Revenue during FY 2022-23* Revenue during FY 2023-24 Net increment during FY 2023-24 Amount Amount Amount Delhi 244.38 534.81 290.43 Haryana 194.74 600.48 405.74 Punjab 56.18 53.36 (2.82) West Bengal 2.13 - (2.13) Uttar Pradesh 16.11 108.33 92.22 Rajasthan 0.33 0.24 (0.09) Arunachal Pradesh 1.99 19.53 17.54 Chhattisgarh - 1.33 1.33 Bihar - 20.19 20.19 Gujarat - 0.89 0.89 Total 515.86 1339.16 823.30

*Including sales of proprietary firm M/s Jesus shirt from the period from 1st April, 2022 to 28th February, 2023.

As stated above, revenue of our Company has increased mostly in every state through existing and new customers. Our revenue in Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh have increased by Rs. 290.43 Lakhs, Rs. 405.74 Lakhs and Rs. 92.22 Lakhs respectively. This is purely on account of increase in sales among existing consumers and by addition new consumers specially Haryana and Uttar Pradesh being high populated consumption states.

Further, as stated on page no. 111 of the Draft Prospectus, Our company intends to establish its more footprints in high populated states to expand our geographical reach and enter the large domestic market for growth opportunities of our business by setting up a warehouse in large populated states where we can reach to large no of consumers. Our Company has already entered into a MOU dated 7th December, 2023, 26th April, 2024 and 10th December, 2024 to acquire a Land situated at Neemrana, Rajasthan. By setting up a warehouse at Rajasthan, our Company intends to target large number of consumers at such big populated states and near states like Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.

Other Income

Our other income decreased by 100.00% to zero for the financial year 2023-24 from Rs. 8.19 lakhs for the financial year 2022-23. This was mainly due to decrease in incentives.

Total Expenses

Our total expenses increased by 255.27% to Rs. 1,118.69 lakhs for the financial year 2023-24 from Rs. 314.89 lakhs for the financial year 2022-23, due to the factors described below:

Purchases of material:

Our costs of purchase of material increased by 181.77% to Rs. 1,009.87 lakhs in FY 2023-24 from Rs. 358.40 lakhs in FY 2022-23. The increase in material consumption was due to increase in our sales and business operations.

Changes in inventories:

Our changes in inventories were increased by 86.12% to Rs. (153.15) lakhs for the financial year 2023-24 from Rs. (82.28) lakhs for the financial year 2022-23. This was due to higher level of inventory maintained at our end.

Employee benefits expenses:

Our employee benefit expenses increased by 192.33% to Rs. 82.90 lakhs for the financial year 2023-24 from Rs. 28.36 lakhs for the financial year 2022-23. The increase was mainly due to increase in salaries & incentives, directors remuneration, staff welfare expenses. Increase in our salary & wages was mainly due to increase in number of employees as well as increase in salaries and wages of employees.

Finance costs:

Our finance costs increased by 2271.98% to Rs. 2.04 lakhs for the financial year 2023-24 from Rs. 0.09 lakhs for the financial year 2022-23. The increase was mainly on account of increase in borrowings. Increase in interest expense was primarily due to higher utilization of our borrowings.

Depreciation and amortisation expense:

Our depreciation and amortization expense increased by 1464.22% to Rs. 11.06 lakhs for the financial year 2023-24 from Rs. 0.71 lakhs for the financial year 2022-23. This is due to increase in Fixed assets.

Other expenses:

Our other expenses increased by 1624.42% to Rs. 165.98 lakhs for the financial year 2023-24 from Rs. 9.63 lakhs for the financial year 2022-23. The increase is in line with increase in business operations during the financial year 2023-24. The increase was mainly due to increase in job work charges, Rent and other operational & Other expenses.

Profit before tax:

Our profit before tax increased by 188.43% to Rs. 220.47 lakhs for the financial year 2023-24 from Rs. 76.44 lakhs for the financial year 2022-23. The increase was mainly attributed to increase in business operations and sales.

Tax expenses:

Our tax expenses increased by 184.66% to Rs. 56.42 lakhs for the financial year 2023-24 from Rs. 19.82 lakhs for the financial year 2022-23 which was due to increase in current tax expense by Rs. 36.60 lakhs. This is in line with increase in profits.

Net profit after tax:

Our profit after tax increased by 189.74% to Rs. 164.05 lakhs for the financial year 2023-24 from Rs. 56.62 lakhs for the financial year 2022- 23 due to reasons mentioned above.

CASH FLOWS

As per Restated Financial Statements

The table below is our cash flows for the financial years March 31, 2024, March 31, 2023 and 2022 and for the six months ended 30th September, 2024:

Amount in Rs. Lakhs) Particulars 30.09.2024 31.03.2024 31.03.2023 31.03.2022 Net Cash Flow from Operating Activities (A) (86.36) (132.87) (0.01) (5.00) Net Cash Flow from Investing Activities (B) (23.75) (44.09) (19.61) - Net Cash Flow from Financing Activities (C) 161.88 177.05 73.56 5.00 Net Increase / (Decrease) in Cash & Cash Equivalents 51.77 0.10 53.94 - Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year 55.40 55.30 - - Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the year 107.16 55.40 53.95 -

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES for the period ended September 30, 2024

Net cash inflow from operating activities for the period ended September 30, 2024 was Rs. (86.36) lakhs. Our operating profit before working capital changes was Rs. 114.18 Lakhs, which was primarily adjusted by increase in inventories & trade receivables, decrease in short term loans and advances, decrease in trade payables and decrease in other current liabilities and short term provisions.

for the year ended March 31, 2024

Net cash inflow from operating activities for the year ended March 31, 2024 was Rs. (132.87) lakhs. Our operating profit before working capital changes was Rs. 238.42 Lakhs, which was primarily adjusted by increase in inventories & trade receivables, decrease in short term loans and advances, decrease in trade payables and increase in other current liabilities and short term provisions.

for the year ended March 31, 2023

Net cash inflow from operating activities for the year ended March 31, 2023 was Rs. (0.01) lakhs. Our operating profit before working capital changes was Rs. 77.15 Lakhs, which was primarily adjusted by increase in inventories, trade receivables, short term loans and advances, other current assets, trade payables, other current liabilities and short term provisions.

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTMENT ACTIVITIES

for the period ended September 30, 2024

Net cash flow used in investing activities for the period ended September 30, 2024, was Rs. (23.75) lakhs. This was primarily on account of increase in fixed assets, Long term advances and current investments.

for the year ended March 31, 2024

Net cash flow used in investing activities for the year ended March 31, 2024, was Rs. (44.09) lakhs. This was primarily on account of increase in fixed assets.

for the year ended March 31, 2023

Net cash flow used in investing activities for the year ended March 31, 2023, was Rs. (19.61) lakhs. This was primarily on account of increase in long term loans and advances.

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES

for the period ended September 30, 2024

Net cash inflow from financing activities for the period ended September 30, 2024, was Rs. 161.88 lakhs which is due to inflow of funds in the Company through increase of borrowings.

for the year ended March 31, 2024

Net cash inflow from financing activities for the year ended March 31, 2024, was Rs. 177.05 lakhs which is due to inflow of funds in the Company through issue of shares and payment of borrowings.

for the year ended March 31, 2023

Net cash inflow from financing activities for the year ended March 31, 2023, was Rs. 73.56 lakhs which is due to inflow of funds in the Company through borrowings.

Related Party Transactions

Related party transactions with certain of our promoters, directors and their entities and relatives primarily relate to remuneration, loan. For further details of related parties kindly refer chapter titled "Financial Statements" beginning on page 178 of this Prospectus.

Off-Balance Sheet Items

We do not have any other off-balance sheet arrangements, derivative instruments or other relationships with any entity that have been established for the purposes of facilitating off-balance sheet arrangements.

OTHER MATTERS

Unusual or infrequent events or transactions

There are no transactions or events, which in our best judgement, would be considered unusual or infrequent that have significantly affected operations of the Company.

Significant economic changes that materially affected or are likely to affect income from continuing operations

There are no significant economic changes that materially affected Companys operations or are likely to affect income from continuing operations. Any slowdown in the growth of Indian economy or future volatility in global commodity prices, could affect the business, including the future financial performance, shareholders funds and ability to implement strategy and the price of the Equity Shares.

Known trends or uncertainties that have had or are expected to have a material adverse impact on sales, revenue or income from continuing operations

Other than as disclosed in the section titled "Risk Factors" beginning on page 27 of this Prospectus to our knowledge, there are no known trends or uncertainties that have or had or are expected to have a material adverse impact on revenues or income of our Company from continuing operations.

Future changes in relationship between costs and revenues in case of events such as future increase in labour or material cost or prices that will cause material change.

According to our knowledge, there are no future relationship between cost and income that would be expected to have a material adverse impact on our operations and revenues. However, increase in the cost of the goods in which the Company deals, will affect the profitability of the Company. Further, the Company may not be able to pass on the increase in prices of the services to the customers in full and this can be offset through cost reduction.

The extent to which material increases in net sales or revenue are due to increased sales volume, introduction of new products or services or increased prices

The increase in revenue is by and large linked to increase in volume of all the activities carried out by the Company.

Total turnover of each major industry segment in which the issuer company operates.

The Company is operating two business verticals i.e. readymade garments and distribution of FMCG products. Relevant industry data, as available, has been included in the chapter titled "Industry Overview" beginning on page 93 of this Prospectus.

Status of any publicly announced new products/projects or business segments

Our Company has not announced any new projects or business segments, other than disclosed in the Prospectus.

The extent to which the business is seasonal

Our Companys business is not seasonal in nature.

Any significant dependence on a single or few suppliers or customers

The % of Contribution of our Companys customer and supplier vis a vis the total revenue from operations and raw materials/ finished goods cost respectively for the six months ended 30th September, 2024 is as follows:

Particulars Customers Suppliers Top 5 (%) 67.91% 81.46% Top 10 (%) 80.51% 98.14%

Competitive Conditions

We have competition with Indian and international Companies engaged in similar line of our business and our results of operations could be affected by competition in the industry / sector in India and international market in the future. We expect competition to intensify due to possible new entrants in the market, existing competitors further expanding their operations and our entry into new markets where we may compete with well-established unorganized companies / entities. This we believe may impact our financial condition and operations. For details, please refer to the chapter titled "Risk Factors" on page 27 of Prospectus.

CAPITALIZATION STATEMENT

Capitalisation Statement as at September 30, 2024

(Amount in Rs. Lakhs) Particulars Pre-issue* Post Issue** Borrowing Short - Term Debt 178.28 178.28 Long - Term Debt 16.17 16.17 Total Debt 194.45 194.45 Shareholders Funds Share Capital - Equity 366.68 526.28 - Preference - - Reserves & Surplus 262.41 980.61 Share Application Money - - Less: Deferred Tax Assets -1.30 -1.30 Total Shareholders Funds 627.78 1505.58 Short - Term Debt / Shareholders Fund 0.31 0.13 Long - Term Debt / Shareholders Fund 0.03 0.01

** Subject to finalisation of Basis of Allotment.

*Note: The figures disclosed above are based on restated statement of Assets and Liabilities of the Company as at September 30, 2024.