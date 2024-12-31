Davin Sons Retail Ltd Summary

Davin Sons Retail Limited was incorporated as Davin Sons Retail Limited, pursuant to a Certificate of Incorporation dated 8th February, 2022, issued by the ROC, Central Registration Centre. Later, on 2nd March, 2023, the running business of the above proprietorship concern of Promoter, JESUS SHIRTS was taken-over by the Company, along with the assets and liabilities of the proprietorship concern as going concern basis as on 28th February, 2023.Prior to incorporation, the Company was into the business of manufacturing of readymade garments. Later, on 01st August, 2022 Company introduced distribution of FMCG products of well-known brands to various retailers, Shopkeepers and other distributors & agents. The business structure is categorised in two vertical line consisting of Manufacturer of readymade garments and distribution of FMCG products. Under the Garment segment, the Company is engaged in manufacturing and designing of readymade garments offering diverse range of high-quality jeans, denim fabrics, denim jackets and t-shirts for other brands. The garment manufacturing process includes cutting, stitching, sewing, finishing, inspection and packing. It is selling readymade garments in the state of Delhi, Haryana, West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh. Under FMCG Business Segment, it is engaged in distribution of FMCG products of other well-known brands to various retailers, Shopkeepers and other distributor & agents. It further purchase the bulk stock of products from the Seller Companies/ Vendors and sell them to various retailers, shopkeepers and other distributors & Agents in small quantities on a profit margin and incentives from vendor Companies. It is selling FMCG products in the state of Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan and Arunachal Pradesh.The Company is proposing an Initial Public Offer of 15,99,000 Equity Shares through Fresh Issue.