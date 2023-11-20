Outcome of the Board Meeting 24.10.2023 Book Closure for the purpose of EGM dated 20.11.2023 Book Closure start from 14.11.2023 to 20.11.2023 kindly refer attach letter of intimation Kindly refer attached letter for the purpose of various dates of EGM EGM Various dates intimation Shareholder meeting dated 20.11.2023 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.10.2023) Corrigendum to the Notice of the Extra ordinary General Meeting scheduled to be held on November 20, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.11.2023) Proceedings of EGM held on 20.11.2023 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 20.11.2023) Voting Results and Scrutinizers Report for EGM held on 20.11.2023 Voting results and Scrutinizers Report (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22.11.2023)