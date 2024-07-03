iifl-logo-icon 1
Dev Labtech Venture Ltd Share Price

80
(-0.81%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:05:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open81.99
  • Day's High81.99
  • 52 Wk High136.89
  • Prev. Close80.65
  • Day's Low77.5
  • 52 Wk Low 71.2
  • Turnover (lac)37.6
  • P/E65.04
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value31.06
  • EPS1.24
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)86.27
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Dev Labtech Venture Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Diamond, Gems and Jewellery

Open

81.99

Prev. Close

80.65

Turnover(Lac.)

37.6

Day's High

81.99

Day's Low

77.5

52 Week's High

136.89

52 Week's Low

71.2

Book Value

31.06

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

86.27

P/E

65.04

EPS

1.24

Divi. Yield

0

Dev Labtech Venture Ltd Corporate Action

10 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

24 Oct 2023

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

10 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 10 Sep, 2024

arrow

17 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Dev Labtech Venture Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Dev Labtech Venture Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:22 PM
Dec-2024Sep-2024Sep-2024Aug-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 52.35%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 52.35%

Non-Promoter- 47.64%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 47.64%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Dev Labtech Venture Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

13.84

8.27

1.26

0.21

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

11.94

10.61

0.77

1.28

Net Worth

25.78

18.88

2.03

1.49

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Dev Labtech Venture Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Titan Company Ltd

TITAN

3,449.2

92.773,06,215.27050.3212,268168.64

Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd

KALYANKJIL

778.55

137.3180,302.4120.260.155,226.7942.13

P N Gadgil Jewellers Ltd

PNGJL

690.9

52.749,376.0932.3902,001.53104.71

Senco Gold Ltd

SENCO

1,133.9

42.479,275.5816.830.171,458.68177.02

PC Jeweller Ltd

PCJEWELLER

15.31

08,268.74178.970504.976.76

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Dev Labtech Venture Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

JERAMBHAI LAVJIBHAI DONDA

Whole Time Director & CFO

JAYKUMAR JERAMBHAI DONDA

Non Executive Director

Dimple Jay Donda

Independent Director

Brijeshkumar Maheshbhai Pathak

Independent Director

Vivekbhai Tulsibhai Mavani

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Dev Labtech Venture Ltd

Summary

Dev Labtech Venture Limited was originally incorporated on April 29, 1993 as Gandhinagar Plastronics Private Limited with the Assistant Registrar of Companies, Gujarat. Name of the company was changed from Gandhinagar Plastronics Private Limited to Jay Gems (India) Private Limited dated February 05, 2010. Further, its name changed from Jay Gems (India) Private Limited to Dev Labtech Venture Private Limited dated June 22, 2022. Subsequently, Company was converted into Public Limited with change in name to Dev Labtech Venture Limited vide fresh certificate of incorporation dated September 23, 2022 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad.The Company is into the business of manufacturing, marketing and sourcing of diamonds having wide application in Jewellery. It is equipped with all manufacturing activities from rough natural stone to finished polished diamonds and from Seed to finished lab grown diamonds with various sizes, shapes, clarity and colors.The Company has recently started manufacturing of lab grown diamonds but prior to that, it was engaged in processing of natural diamonds only. It developed the skill and expertise with application of computer software and laser technology for mapping, designing, cutting, polishing with innovation & optimum output with less wastage in rough to natural polish diamonds. Further, it also developed In-house technical & design team to make laboratory grown diamonds. The technology known as, Microwave Plasma Chemical Vapour Dispos
Company FAQs

What is the Dev Labtech Venture Ltd share price today?

The Dev Labtech Venture Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹80 today.

What is the Market Cap of Dev Labtech Venture Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Dev Labtech Venture Ltd is ₹86.27 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Dev Labtech Venture Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Dev Labtech Venture Ltd is 65.04 and 2.60 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Dev Labtech Venture Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Dev Labtech Venture Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Dev Labtech Venture Ltd is ₹71.2 and ₹136.89 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Dev Labtech Venture Ltd?

Dev Labtech Venture Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -14.20%, 6 Month at -16.23%, 3 Month at 7.39% and 1 Month at 1.45%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Dev Labtech Venture Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Dev Labtech Venture Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 52.35 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 47.65 %

