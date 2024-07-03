SectorDiamond, Gems and Jewellery
Open₹81.99
Prev. Close₹80.65
Turnover(Lac.)₹37.6
Day's High₹81.99
Day's Low₹77.5
52 Week's High₹136.89
52 Week's Low₹71.2
Book Value₹31.06
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)86.27
P/E65.04
EPS1.24
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
13.84
8.27
1.26
0.21
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
11.94
10.61
0.77
1.28
Net Worth
25.78
18.88
2.03
1.49
Minority Interest
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Titan Company Ltd
TITAN
3,449.2
|92.77
|3,06,215.2
|705
|0.32
|12,268
|168.64
Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd
KALYANKJIL
778.55
|137.31
|80,302.4
|120.26
|0.15
|5,226.79
|42.13
P N Gadgil Jewellers Ltd
PNGJL
690.9
|52.74
|9,376.09
|32.39
|0
|2,001.53
|104.71
Senco Gold Ltd
SENCO
1,133.9
|42.47
|9,275.58
|16.83
|0.17
|1,458.68
|177.02
PC Jeweller Ltd
PCJEWELLER
15.31
|0
|8,268.74
|178.97
|0
|504.97
|6.76
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
JERAMBHAI LAVJIBHAI DONDA
Whole Time Director & CFO
JAYKUMAR JERAMBHAI DONDA
Non Executive Director
Dimple Jay Donda
Independent Director
Brijeshkumar Maheshbhai Pathak
Independent Director
Vivekbhai Tulsibhai Mavani
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Dev Labtech Venture Ltd
Summary
Dev Labtech Venture Limited was originally incorporated on April 29, 1993 as Gandhinagar Plastronics Private Limited with the Assistant Registrar of Companies, Gujarat. Name of the company was changed from Gandhinagar Plastronics Private Limited to Jay Gems (India) Private Limited dated February 05, 2010. Further, its name changed from Jay Gems (India) Private Limited to Dev Labtech Venture Private Limited dated June 22, 2022. Subsequently, Company was converted into Public Limited with change in name to Dev Labtech Venture Limited vide fresh certificate of incorporation dated September 23, 2022 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad.The Company is into the business of manufacturing, marketing and sourcing of diamonds having wide application in Jewellery. It is equipped with all manufacturing activities from rough natural stone to finished polished diamonds and from Seed to finished lab grown diamonds with various sizes, shapes, clarity and colors.The Company has recently started manufacturing of lab grown diamonds but prior to that, it was engaged in processing of natural diamonds only. It developed the skill and expertise with application of computer software and laser technology for mapping, designing, cutting, polishing with innovation & optimum output with less wastage in rough to natural polish diamonds. Further, it also developed In-house technical & design team to make laboratory grown diamonds. The technology known as, Microwave Plasma Chemical Vapour Dispos
The Dev Labtech Venture Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹80 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Dev Labtech Venture Ltd is ₹86.27 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Dev Labtech Venture Ltd is 65.04 and 2.60 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Dev Labtech Venture Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Dev Labtech Venture Ltd is ₹71.2 and ₹136.89 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Dev Labtech Venture Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -14.20%, 6 Month at -16.23%, 3 Month at 7.39% and 1 Month at 1.45%.
