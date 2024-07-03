Dev Labtech Venture Ltd Summary

Dev Labtech Venture Limited was originally incorporated on April 29, 1993 as Gandhinagar Plastronics Private Limited with the Assistant Registrar of Companies, Gujarat. Name of the company was changed from Gandhinagar Plastronics Private Limited to Jay Gems (India) Private Limited dated February 05, 2010. Further, its name changed from Jay Gems (India) Private Limited to Dev Labtech Venture Private Limited dated June 22, 2022. Subsequently, Company was converted into Public Limited with change in name to Dev Labtech Venture Limited vide fresh certificate of incorporation dated September 23, 2022 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad.The Company is into the business of manufacturing, marketing and sourcing of diamonds having wide application in Jewellery. It is equipped with all manufacturing activities from rough natural stone to finished polished diamonds and from Seed to finished lab grown diamonds with various sizes, shapes, clarity and colors.The Company has recently started manufacturing of lab grown diamonds but prior to that, it was engaged in processing of natural diamonds only. It developed the skill and expertise with application of computer software and laser technology for mapping, designing, cutting, polishing with innovation & optimum output with less wastage in rough to natural polish diamonds. Further, it also developed In-house technical & design team to make laboratory grown diamonds. The technology known as, Microwave Plasma Chemical Vapour Disposition (MPCVD) is a pure and fast diamond deposition process, hence best suited for commercial uses.The Company filed Draft Prospectus and is planning to raise capital from Public by raising Rs 11.22 crores and issuing 22,00,000 Equity Shares through fresh issue.