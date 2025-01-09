iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Dev Labtech Venture Ltd Board Meeting

75.6
(-3.56%)
Jan 15, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Dev Labtech CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting9 Jan 20254 Jan 2025
Dev Labtech Venture Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 09.01.2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 09/01/2025)
Board Meeting21 Dec 202417 Dec 2024
Dev Labtech Venture Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation for the Board Meeting Outcome of the Board Meeting held on Saturday, 21st day of December, 2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 21.12.2024)
Board Meeting15 Nov 20249 Nov 2024
Dev Labtech Venture Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation for the Board Meeting Outcome of the Board Meeting held on Friday, 15th day of November, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 15.11.2024)
Board Meeting25 Oct 202421 Oct 2024
Dev Labtech Venture Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting will be held on 25.10.2024 Half year financial Result ended on 30.09.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/10/2024)
Board Meeting23 Sep 202417 Sep 2024
Dev Labtech Venture Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Agenda as mentioned in the Intimation letter Outcome of Board meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23.09.2024)
Board Meeting3 Sep 202429 Aug 2024
Dev Labtech Venture Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation regarding Board meeting to be held on 03.09.2024 Outcome of Board Meeting Outcome of Board meeting dated 03-08-2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 03/09/2024)
Board Meeting8 Aug 20242 Aug 2024
Dev Labtech Venture Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting to be held on 08.08.2024 as per agenda attached in the intimation letter Outcome of the Board Meeting held on Thursday, 8th day of August, 2024 General (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 08/08/2024)
Board Meeting5 Jun 202431 May 2024
Dev Labtech Venture Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Agenda as mentioned in the Intimation letter Outcome of the Board Meeting held on Wednesday, 5th day of June, 2024 Conversion of share warrants into equity shares and allotment of equity shares Allotment of equity shares pursuant to conversion of share warrants into equity shares (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 05.06.2024)
Board Meeting16 May 202429 Apr 2024
Half Yearly Results & Audited Results The meeting which was held on 08/05/2024 is rescheduled on 16/05/2024. Kindly refer attached intimation of postponement (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/05/2024) Result for the half year and year ended 31.03.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 16/05/2024)
Board Meeting2 Apr 202427 Mar 2024
Dev Labtech Venture Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting will be held on 02.04.2024 the agenda of the Board meeting is attached in the Intimation letter Outcome of Board meeting dated 02.04.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/04/2024)
Board Meeting2 Mar 202428 Feb 2024
Dev Labtech Venture Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve As per agenda attached in the Board meeting intimation letter Outcome of the Board Meeting held on Saturday, 2nd day of March, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02.03.2024)

Dev Labtech: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Dev Labtech Venture Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.