Board Meeting 9 Jan 2025 4 Jan 2025

Dev Labtech Venture Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 09.01.2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 09/01/2025)

Board Meeting 21 Dec 2024 17 Dec 2024

Dev Labtech Venture Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation for the Board Meeting Outcome of the Board Meeting held on Saturday, 21st day of December, 2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 21.12.2024)

Board Meeting 15 Nov 2024 9 Nov 2024

Dev Labtech Venture Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation for the Board Meeting Outcome of the Board Meeting held on Friday, 15th day of November, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 15.11.2024)

Board Meeting 25 Oct 2024 21 Oct 2024

Dev Labtech Venture Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting will be held on 25.10.2024 Half year financial Result ended on 30.09.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/10/2024)

Board Meeting 23 Sep 2024 17 Sep 2024

Dev Labtech Venture Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Agenda as mentioned in the Intimation letter Outcome of Board meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23.09.2024)

Board Meeting 3 Sep 2024 29 Aug 2024

Dev Labtech Venture Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation regarding Board meeting to be held on 03.09.2024 Outcome of Board Meeting Outcome of Board meeting dated 03-08-2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 03/09/2024)

Board Meeting 8 Aug 2024 2 Aug 2024

Dev Labtech Venture Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting to be held on 08.08.2024 as per agenda attached in the intimation letter Outcome of the Board Meeting held on Thursday, 8th day of August, 2024 General (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 08/08/2024)

Board Meeting 5 Jun 2024 31 May 2024

Dev Labtech Venture Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Agenda as mentioned in the Intimation letter Outcome of the Board Meeting held on Wednesday, 5th day of June, 2024 Conversion of share warrants into equity shares and allotment of equity shares Allotment of equity shares pursuant to conversion of share warrants into equity shares (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 05.06.2024)

Board Meeting 16 May 2024 29 Apr 2024

Half Yearly Results & Audited Results The meeting which was held on 08/05/2024 is rescheduled on 16/05/2024. Kindly refer attached intimation of postponement (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/05/2024) Result for the half year and year ended 31.03.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 16/05/2024)

Board Meeting 2 Apr 2024 27 Mar 2024

Dev Labtech Venture Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting will be held on 02.04.2024 the agenda of the Board meeting is attached in the Intimation letter Outcome of Board meeting dated 02.04.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/04/2024)

Board Meeting 2 Mar 2024 28 Feb 2024