Elegant Marbles and Grani Industries Ltd Management Discussions

The Management at Elegant Marbles and Grani Industries Limited is pleased to present the Management Discussion and Analysis Report which provides an insight of the Companys business, Industry structure, developments, outlook, opportunities, concern areas and performance of the Company with respect to the operations and other relevant information. This Report forms part of the compliance report on Corporate Governance.

Business of the Company

Elegant Marbles began with a simple idea in 1984: that the country deserved nothing less than the best when it came to Marbles and Granites. Looking back on earlier trends, the Company is pleased of continually delivering high-quality products and services that have consistently exceeded clients expectations, allowing us to establish an enviable position throughout time. Since its humble beginnings, Elegant Marbles has grown significantly in terms of quality, volume, and diversity, constantly striving for the best. Its cutting-edge plant, located on Abu Road in Rajasthan, is capable of handling massive volumes.

Elegant Marbles continues to select a wide and exotic bouquet of marbles and granites in a spectrum of combinations to go well with all combinations and interiors, and is capable of effortlessly producing two-and-a-half million square feet of superior quality marbles and granite tiles and slabs per year, in keeping with its motto of nothing but excellence.

A. Economic Overview:

- Global Economy

The countrys remarkable growth rate of 8.4% in the third quarter of the fiscal year 2024 surpassed all expectations, as market analysts had penciled in a slower growth this quarter, between 6.6% and 7.2%. Indias GDP growth already touched 8.2% year over year (YoY) in the past three quarters.

The growth has taken a fall from 3.4 percent in 2023 to 2.8 percent in 2024, before settling at 3.0 percent in 2024. Advanced economies have seen an especially pronounced growth slowdown, from 2.7 percent in 2023 to 1.3 percent in 2024. In a plausible alternative scenario with further financial sector stress, global growth declines to about 2.5 percent in 2023 with advanced economy growth falling below 1 percent. Global headline inflation in the baseline is set to fall from 8.7 percent in 2023 to 7.0 percent in 2024 on the back of lower commodity prices but underlying (core) inflation is likely to decline more slowly. Inflations return to target is unlikely before 2025 in most cases. (World Economic Outlook 2023). The year saw geopolitical uncertainty with the prolonged Russia-Ukraine conflict and economic challenges leading to disruptions in the global supply chain and elevated inflation with increase in commodity and energy prices. This prompted central banks to aggressively tighten their monetary policy, which further impacted economic activity.

- Indian Economy and Outlook

The World Bank now fears that the ongoing slump in global economic growth will likely result in a "lost decade." Despite this gloom, many market analysts believe that this could well be Indias decade. And there are enough reasons and data to back this claim. Recent data revisions by India suggest the economy has fared better than previously believed despite continuing global uncertainties. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) expects India to grow by 5.9% in FY 2023 24 and by an average rate of 6.1% over the next five years.

- Government Initiatives

A number of initiatives have been undertaken by the Government of India with the hope of incentivizing real estate purchases. The announcements made in the Union Budget 2023-2024 will help in creating a thriving atmosphere in the real estate sector. The government continues to prioritize the affordable housing segment and parallelly looking at ways to strengthen the existing financing systems to provide liquidity to stuck real estate projects.

B. Industry Structure and Development:

The expansion of the marble business is intimately linked to the countrys real estate market. During the year under review, Indias real estate sector is witnessing a healthy increase in demand in 2023-24 and this momentum is expected to hold for the rest of the year. From commercial spaces to the residential market, the overall market outlook is a bright one for the real estate industry.

Buoyed by these factors, the sector made a strong comeback. The growth registered in this year is likely to continue and the year is going to end on a positive note. The industry is additionally to benefit from a regime of low interest rates, coupled with duty waivers (in some states), realistic property pricing and attractive offers leading to affordable synergy.

The rapid growth in real estate, combined with government efforts and a shift in consumer attitudes, has aided in increasing demand for marble and granite.

- Business Overview:

The past couple of years have been a period of intense action and reflection. We have seen a global pandemic, geopolitical tensions, supply chain disruptions, the rise of cryptocurrency and many other public and private upheavals. As the dust settles, and a clearer picture of the world ahead emerges, the global pandemic has proven to be period of great opportunity and growth. In the face of widespread change, your company has shown remarkable resilience and adaptability, coming out stronger than ever, after catastrophic events like the global financial crisis or the pandemic.

Your Company took an opportunity to create digital platform for promoting sales through digital means. The sales picked momentum in FY 2023-24.

Your Company is one of the renowned Marble and Granite Company in India. The Company is a manufacturer and leading processor and retailer of premium quality Italian and Exotic marbles, semi-precious gemstones, Quartz Stone Slabs and Granites.

At Elegant, we are committed to deliver "better for you" products maintaining high quality standards. With around thirty years of experience, product quality and dedication towards customer relationship, the Company has established remarkable brand image in the international market particularly in North America, Africa and Europe.

Elegant maintains a stringent 3 step quality control system before shipping. This broadly includes shade, dimension and surface finish.

Shade Consistency:

At Elegant, we ensure that a high level of color consistency is maintained across all the shipments by procuring all the material from same mines

Dimensional Accuracy:

The company ensures that the material is strictly manufactured according to dimensions (size and thickness) specified. By using advanced technology, the Company ensures tight tolerances

Surface Finish:

The Company has more than eight surface finishing options that can be done on marble, ensuring that the surface finish meets the quality requirements of the project

The Company has a very high production capacity and excellent distribution network across the globe. It is known to process more than 200 colors of a granite alone. The manufacturing and quarrying activities are performed by hand picking blocks and processing them on gang saws and cutters.

Financial and Operational Performance

The table below gives the Companys financial performance for FY 2023-24 compared with FY 2022-23:

( in lakhs)

Particulars Financial Year Financial Year Year 2023-24 2022-23 Revenue from Operations 3,422.42 3,564.86 Other Income 258.37 <td ALIGN=RIGHT>219.95 Total Income 3,680.79 3,784.81 Profit/ Loss Before Tax 545.66 421.98 Less: Current Tax 136.08 117.72 Deferred Tax 4.37 0.40 Excess/(Short) Provision of previous years - - Profit/ Loss After Tax 405.21 303.86 Other Comprehensive Income 6,262.91 (157.22) Total Comprehensive Income for The Year 5,761.72 146.64

Segment-Wise or Product-Wise performance

The Company manufactures and deals only in one segment i.e. Marbles and Granites and allied products. The information on performance of the same has been provided accordingly.

Opportunities and Threats

We are hoping that due to various government measures opportunities will spring up in Marble & Granite industry due to huge investments in Infrastructure, modern day architecture, interior designing, construction reforms and real estate activities. The constant growth of the Industry is bound to push up the demand for marbles and granites sizably both in domestic and international markets.

Further, The World is indeed becoming a Global city. Your company believes that niche opportunities exist in the Global arena which we are targeting to exploit resulting in positive growth. The company has accordingly built a business model tapping these opportunities and is also aligning its strategies to utilise opportunities in the domestic market. Your company deals in special range of Marble and Granites having exquisite textures, designs and colours for which the overseas and domestic markets, both are very demanding. Presently, it is one of the few companies which offer all natural stone products under one roof to the buyers. The demand for top quality natural stone products is also increasing in the domestic market and the company has setup Retail outlets at prime location of the countrys financial capital Mumbai so as to cater to the local demand for quality products. However, the number of natural stone exporters from India as well as local dealers dealing in imported and other natural stones catering to domestic market are increasing, thus reducing the margins and making the business competitive. The availability of manufactured stone products as an alternative to natural stones is also likely to affect the performance of the company.

The increase in discretionary spending has created a large market and demand for designer residences and the growth in construction sector has escalated the demand for marbles and granites both in domestic and international markets.

Your Company suspects all risk associated with pandemic as a threat to the smooth functioning of the Company business.

Your Company has the necessary expertise and flexibility to quickly adapt to the changing market condition and capture the growth in sales leading to growth for the Company.

Threats and Risk Management

Risks are an inherent part of business which cannot be avoided but its robust identification and management can overcome its effects. The Company has in place a designated Risk Management policy which is designed to overcome adverse Industry fluctuations to successfully flourish the business at a reputable pace. The Company provides updates on risk management to the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company on a regular basis.

A comprehensive and integrated risk management framework forms the basis of all the de-risking efforts of the Company. Formal reporting and control mechanisms ensure timely information availability and facilitate vigilant and in-time risk management. These mechanisms are designed to cascade down to the level of the managers so that risks at the transactional level are identified and steps are taken towards mitigation in a decentralised fashion.

The Company thereby follows well established and detailed risk assessment and minimisation procedures, which are periodically reviewed by the Board. The Company has laid down a well-defined risk management mechanism covering risk mapping, risk exposure and risk mitigation process.

The decades of experience in this industry is helping us to emerge out as a winner in all such situations.

Internal Control Systems and their Adequacy

The Company has a sound internal control system, which ensures that (a) its financial reports are reliable, (b) its operations are effective and efficient, and (c) its activities comply with applicable laws and regulations. The internal control systems are further supplemented by internal audit carried out by an independent Chartered Accountant and periodical review by the Management. The Internal Audit process is designed to review the adequacy of internal control checks in the system and covers all the significant areas of the Companys operations.

The Audit Committee of the Board of Directors reviews the adequacy and effectiveness of the internal control systems and tracks the implementation of corrective actions. Significant audit observations and corrective actions taken by the Management are presented to the Audit Committee. To maintain its objectivity and independence, the Internal Audit reports are submitted to the Chairman of the Audit Committee. Audit Committee plays a key role in providing assurance to the Board of Directors.

Human Resources

Effective Human Resource Management enables employees to contribute effectively and productively to the overall company growth and the accomplishment of the organizations goals and objectives. The Human Resource Management of our organization deals with and provides leadership and advice for dealing with all issues related to the people in the organization. They also help in attaining maximum individual development and desirable working relationship.

The Company considers its Human Resource as the most valuable resource which has to be nurtured well and equipped to meet the challenges posed by the dynamics of business developments and marketing. The employees are motivated and promoted with good work culture, training, remuneration packages and ethical values, which the Company maintains. The Board of Directors would like to record their appreciation of the efficient and loyal service rendered by the Companys employees.

The Company has in place a Anti Sexual Harassment Committee and there is a policy in place, to address issues pertaining to female employees. The Company has total of 59 permanent employees as on March 31, 2024.

Cautionary Statement

Statements in this management discussion and analysis describing the Companys objectives, projections, estimates and expectations may be forward looking statements within the meaning of applicable laws and regulations. Actual results may differ substantially or materially from those expressed or implied. Important developments that could influence Companys operations include global and domestic financial market conditions affecting the interest rates, availability of resources for the financial sector, market for lending, changes in regulatory directions issued by the Government, tax laws, economic situation, significant changes in political and economic environment in India, applicable statues, litigations, labour relations and interest costs and other unforeseen events, if any.