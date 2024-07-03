iifl-logo-icon 1
Elegant Marbles and Grani Industries Ltd Share Price

282.75
(-1.36%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:48:00 AM

  • Open298
  • Day's High298
  • 52 Wk High359.8
  • Prev. Close286.65
  • Day's Low280
  • 52 Wk Low 215
  • Turnover (lac)8.37
  • P/E20.2
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value440.1
  • EPS14.19
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)103.49
  • Div. Yield0.78
View All Historical Data
Elegant Marbles and Grani Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Mining & Mineral products

Open

298

Prev. Close

286.65

Turnover(Lac.)

8.37

Day's High

298

Day's Low

280

52 Week's High

359.8

52 Week's Low

215

Book Value

440.1

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

103.49

P/E

20.2

EPS

14.19

Divi. Yield

0.78

Elegant Marbles and Grani Industries Ltd Corporate Action

29 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 29 May, 2024

arrow

29 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 2.75

arrow

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

29 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Elegant Marbles and Grani Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Elegant Marbles and Grani Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:59 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Feb-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 71.36%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 71.36%

Non-Promoter- 28.63%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 28.63%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Elegant Marbles and Grani Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

2.96

3.66

3.66

3.66

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

126.47

102.3

101.84

87.76

Net Worth

129.43

105.96

105.5

91.42

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

9.25

10.27

24.03

28.47

yoy growth (%)

-9.91

-57.24

-15.58

-5.9

Raw materials

-6.92

-6.01

-16.77

-22.24

As % of sales

74.83

58.55

69.81

78.11

Employee costs

-2.49

-2.55

-2.09

-1.54

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.78

1.49

5.24

7.68

Depreciation

-0.13

-0.13

-0.16

-0.19

Tax paid

0

-0.02

-0.87

-1.73

Working capital

4.38

10.05

3.85

1.02

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-9.91

-57.24

-15.58

-5.9

Op profit growth

140.58

-239.86

-38.68

34.01

EBIT growth

-152.34

-71.42

-31.78

-3.21

Net profit growth

-153.33

-66.25

-26.61

-8.3

Elegant Marbles and Grani Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Coal India Ltd

COALINDIA

393.9

14.392,42,749.874,133.976.4734.329.93

Vedanta Ltd

VEDL

457.9

11.651,79,056.6710,5536.1318,003192.66

Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd

LLOYDSME

1,439.15

51.2775,240.44301.440.071,364.43110.66

NMDC Ltd

NMDC

67.66

9.2759,485.441,268.963.574,806.5732.07

KIOCL Ltd

KIOCL

398.05

024,191.53-69.21015.8629.55

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Elegant Marbles and Grani Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Rajesh Agrawal

Managing Director

Rakesh Agrawal

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Yogita Agarwal

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

O P Singal

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

POOJA DHARMENDRA PONDA

Independent Director

Ayush Bagla

Independent Director

Jayesh Dadia

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Elegant Marbles and Grani Industries Ltd

Summary

Incorporated on 5 Nov.84, Elegant Marbles and Grani Industries was promoted by Rajesh Agrawal and Rakesh Agrawal. The company markets and processes marble and granite.Granite is an important structural and ornamental stone. Polished granite slabs are very popular and are used for exterior finishing work in buildings, as table tops, as tomb stones and for other ornamental uses. Apart from providing a blend of colours and patterns, granite enjoys distinct advantages like zero absortion of moisture, high strength and durability, resistance to weather and extreme climatic conditions and low maintenance cost.The company came out with a public issue in Dec.94 at a premium of Rs 25 to part-finance the capacity expansion of polished granite slabs from 16,100 sq mtr pa to 58,900 sq mtr pa.The total installed capacity of Marble and Granite as on March 2002 was 80000 Sq.Mtr and 16100 Sq.Mtr respectively.
Company FAQs

What is the Elegant Marbles and Grani Industries Ltd share price today?

The Elegant Marbles and Grani Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹282.75 today.

What is the Market Cap of Elegant Marbles and Grani Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Elegant Marbles and Grani Industries Ltd is ₹103.49 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Elegant Marbles and Grani Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Elegant Marbles and Grani Industries Ltd is 20.2 and 0.65 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Elegant Marbles and Grani Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Elegant Marbles and Grani Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Elegant Marbles and Grani Industries Ltd is ₹215 and ₹359.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Elegant Marbles and Grani Industries Ltd?

Elegant Marbles and Grani Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 29.08%, 3 Years at 28.59%, 1 Year at -19.29%, 6 Month at 8.05%, 3 Month at 8.44% and 1 Month at 2.03%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Elegant Marbles and Grani Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Elegant Marbles and Grani Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 71.36 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 28.64 %

