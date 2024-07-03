Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorMining & Mineral products
Open₹298
Prev. Close₹286.65
Turnover(Lac.)₹8.37
Day's High₹298
Day's Low₹280
52 Week's High₹359.8
52 Week's Low₹215
Book Value₹440.1
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)103.49
P/E20.2
EPS14.19
Divi. Yield0.78
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
2.96
3.66
3.66
3.66
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
126.47
102.3
101.84
87.76
Net Worth
129.43
105.96
105.5
91.42
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
9.25
10.27
24.03
28.47
yoy growth (%)
-9.91
-57.24
-15.58
-5.9
Raw materials
-6.92
-6.01
-16.77
-22.24
As % of sales
74.83
58.55
69.81
78.11
Employee costs
-2.49
-2.55
-2.09
-1.54
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.78
1.49
5.24
7.68
Depreciation
-0.13
-0.13
-0.16
-0.19
Tax paid
0
-0.02
-0.87
-1.73
Working capital
4.38
10.05
3.85
1.02
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-9.91
-57.24
-15.58
-5.9
Op profit growth
140.58
-239.86
-38.68
34.01
EBIT growth
-152.34
-71.42
-31.78
-3.21
Net profit growth
-153.33
-66.25
-26.61
-8.3
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Coal India Ltd
COALINDIA
393.9
|14.39
|2,42,749.87
|4,133.97
|6.47
|34.3
|29.93
Vedanta Ltd
VEDL
457.9
|11.65
|1,79,056.67
|10,553
|6.13
|18,003
|192.66
Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd
LLOYDSME
1,439.15
|51.27
|75,240.44
|301.44
|0.07
|1,364.43
|110.66
NMDC Ltd
NMDC
67.66
|9.27
|59,485.44
|1,268.96
|3.57
|4,806.57
|32.07
KIOCL Ltd
KIOCL
398.05
|0
|24,191.53
|-69.21
|0
|15.86
|29.55
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Rajesh Agrawal
Managing Director
Rakesh Agrawal
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Yogita Agarwal
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
O P Singal
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
POOJA DHARMENDRA PONDA
Independent Director
Ayush Bagla
Independent Director
Jayesh Dadia
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Elegant Marbles and Grani Industries Ltd
Summary
Incorporated on 5 Nov.84, Elegant Marbles and Grani Industries was promoted by Rajesh Agrawal and Rakesh Agrawal. The company markets and processes marble and granite.Granite is an important structural and ornamental stone. Polished granite slabs are very popular and are used for exterior finishing work in buildings, as table tops, as tomb stones and for other ornamental uses. Apart from providing a blend of colours and patterns, granite enjoys distinct advantages like zero absortion of moisture, high strength and durability, resistance to weather and extreme climatic conditions and low maintenance cost.The company came out with a public issue in Dec.94 at a premium of Rs 25 to part-finance the capacity expansion of polished granite slabs from 16,100 sq mtr pa to 58,900 sq mtr pa.The total installed capacity of Marble and Granite as on March 2002 was 80000 Sq.Mtr and 16100 Sq.Mtr respectively.
Read More
The Elegant Marbles and Grani Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹282.75 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Elegant Marbles and Grani Industries Ltd is ₹103.49 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Elegant Marbles and Grani Industries Ltd is 20.2 and 0.65 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Elegant Marbles and Grani Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Elegant Marbles and Grani Industries Ltd is ₹215 and ₹359.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Elegant Marbles and Grani Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 29.08%, 3 Years at 28.59%, 1 Year at -19.29%, 6 Month at 8.05%, 3 Month at 8.44% and 1 Month at 2.03%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.