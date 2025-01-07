Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
9.25
10.27
24.03
28.47
yoy growth (%)
-9.91
-57.24
-15.58
-5.9
Raw materials
-6.92
-6.01
-16.77
-22.24
As % of sales
74.83
58.55
69.81
78.11
Employee costs
-2.49
-2.55
-2.09
-1.54
As % of sales
26.92
24.9
8.7
5.44
Other costs
-2.96
-2.99
-4.23
-3.16
As % of sales (Other Cost)
32.02
29.18
17.61
11.12
Operating profit
-3.12
-1.29
0.92
1.51
OPM
-33.78
-12.65
3.86
5.32
Depreciation
-0.13
-0.13
-0.16
-0.19
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
2.47
2.93
4.48
6.36
Profit before tax
-0.78
1.49
5.24
7.68
Taxes
0
-0.02
-0.87
-1.73
Tax rate
0.19
-1.66
-16.73
-22.6
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.78
1.47
4.36
5.95
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.78
1.47
4.36
5.95
yoy growth (%)
-153.33
-66.25
-26.61
-8.3
NPM
-8.49
14.34
18.17
20.9
