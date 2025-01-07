iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Elegant Marbles and Grani Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

282.05
(0.59%)
Jan 7, 2025|10:44:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Elegant Marbles and Grani Industries Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

9.25

10.27

24.03

28.47

yoy growth (%)

-9.91

-57.24

-15.58

-5.9

Raw materials

-6.92

-6.01

-16.77

-22.24

As % of sales

74.83

58.55

69.81

78.11

Employee costs

-2.49

-2.55

-2.09

-1.54

As % of sales

26.92

24.9

8.7

5.44

Other costs

-2.96

-2.99

-4.23

-3.16

As % of sales (Other Cost)

32.02

29.18

17.61

11.12

Operating profit

-3.12

-1.29

0.92

1.51

OPM

-33.78

-12.65

3.86

5.32

Depreciation

-0.13

-0.13

-0.16

-0.19

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

2.47

2.93

4.48

6.36

Profit before tax

-0.78

1.49

5.24

7.68

Taxes

0

-0.02

-0.87

-1.73

Tax rate

0.19

-1.66

-16.73

-22.6

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.78

1.47

4.36

5.95

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.78

1.47

4.36

5.95

yoy growth (%)

-153.33

-66.25

-26.61

-8.3

NPM

-8.49

14.34

18.17

20.9

Elegant Marbles : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Elegant Marbles and Grani Industries Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.