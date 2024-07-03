Elegant Marbles and Grani Industries Ltd Summary

Incorporated on 5 Nov.84, Elegant Marbles and Grani Industries was promoted by Rajesh Agrawal and Rakesh Agrawal. The company markets and processes marble and granite.Granite is an important structural and ornamental stone. Polished granite slabs are very popular and are used for exterior finishing work in buildings, as table tops, as tomb stones and for other ornamental uses. Apart from providing a blend of colours and patterns, granite enjoys distinct advantages like zero absortion of moisture, high strength and durability, resistance to weather and extreme climatic conditions and low maintenance cost.The company came out with a public issue in Dec.94 at a premium of Rs 25 to part-finance the capacity expansion of polished granite slabs from 16,100 sq mtr pa to 58,900 sq mtr pa.The total installed capacity of Marble and Granite as on March 2002 was 80000 Sq.Mtr and 16100 Sq.Mtr respectively.