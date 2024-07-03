iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Elegant Marbles and Grani Industries Ltd Company Summary

261.1
(-3.28%)
Jan 13, 2025|03:10:00 PM

Elegant Marbles and Grani Industries Ltd Summary

Incorporated on 5 Nov.84, Elegant Marbles and Grani Industries was promoted by Rajesh Agrawal and Rakesh Agrawal. The company markets and processes marble and granite.Granite is an important structural and ornamental stone. Polished granite slabs are very popular and are used for exterior finishing work in buildings, as table tops, as tomb stones and for other ornamental uses. Apart from providing a blend of colours and patterns, granite enjoys distinct advantages like zero absortion of moisture, high strength and durability, resistance to weather and extreme climatic conditions and low maintenance cost.The company came out with a public issue in Dec.94 at a premium of Rs 25 to part-finance the capacity expansion of polished granite slabs from 16,100 sq mtr pa to 58,900 sq mtr pa.The total installed capacity of Marble and Granite as on March 2002 was 80000 Sq.Mtr and 16100 Sq.Mtr respectively.

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.