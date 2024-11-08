iifl-logo-icon 1
Elegant Marbles and Grani Industries Ltd Board Meeting

278.9
(2.18%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:42:00 PM

Elegant Marbles CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting8 Nov 20245 Nov 2024
ELEGANT MARBLES GRANI INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and half year ended on September 30 2024. Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of Elegant Marbles & Grani Industries Limited (the Company) has, at its meeting held today i.e. on Friday, November 08, 2024, inter alia considered and approved as under: Un-Audited Financial Results Un-Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Half Year ended on September 30, 2024 as reviewed and recommended by the Audit Committee. In this regard we enclose the following as prescribed under Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulations: ? The detailed format of the Un-Audited Financial Results being submitted as per the Listing Regulations. ? Limited Review Report from the Statutory Auditors, M/s. JD Pawar & Associates, Chartered Accountants; The meeting commenced at 05:00 P.M. and concluded at 06:00 P.M. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 08/11/2024)
Board Meeting10 Aug 20246 Aug 2024
ELEGANT MARBLES GRANI INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Prior Intimation of Board Meeting for approval of un-audited financial results for the quarter ended on June 30 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on August 10, 2024 & Disclosure pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.08.2024)
Board Meeting29 May 202421 May 2024
ELEGANT MARBLES GRANI INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We wish to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 the meeting of the Board of Directors of Elegant Marbles & Grani Industries Limited (the Company) is scheduled to be held on Wednesday May 29 2024 inter-alia to transact the following: 1. To consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Financial Year ended on March 31 2024. 2. To consider and recommend Final Dividend if any on the Equity Shares of the Company for the Financial Year ended March 31 2024. 3. Any other matter as the Board of Directors of the Company may decide during the course of the meeting. Outcome of board Meeting held on May 29, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 29/05/2024)
Board Meeting31 Mar 202429 Mar 2024
Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI LODR, the following intimations are given: 1. Completion of tensure of Mr. Raj Kumar Mittal and Mr. ramchandra Chawla, independent Directors of the Company w.e.f. March 31, 2024. 2. Appointment of Mr. Ayush Bagla and Mr. Jayesh Dadia as Additional Directors designated as Independent Directors subject to approval of Shareholders by means of Postal Ballot within three months hereof.
Board Meeting12 Feb 20245 Feb 2024
ELEGANT MARBLES GRANI INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Nine months ended on December 31 2023. Outcome of Board Meeting held on February 12, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/02/2024)

