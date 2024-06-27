iifl-logo-icon 1
Elegant Marbles and Grani Industries Ltd AGM

272.95
(3.67%)
Jan 14, 2025|03:41:00 PM

PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM23 Jul 202429 May 2024
The 39th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-24 will be held on Tuesday, July 23, 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company situated at E 7/9, RIICO Industrial Area, Abu Road - 307 026, Rajasthan at 09.00 A.M. The Notice of the 39 AGM and the Annual Report shall be submitted on Stock Exchange in due course and shall also be made available on the website of the Company The Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company shall remain closed from Wednesday, July 17, 2024 to Tuesday, July 23, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of of 39th AGM of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.06.2024) Summary of Proceedings of the 39th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on July 23, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 23/07/2024)

Elegant Marbles: Related News

No Record Found

