iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Esquire Money Guarantees Ltd AGM

0
(0%)

CORPORATE ACTIONS

09/07/2024calendar-icon
09/07/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM27 Sep 202410 Sep 2024
AGM 27/09/2024 Pursuant to the Regulation 30(6) read with Part A of Schedule III of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed the proceedings of the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Friday, September 27, 2024 at 10:00 A.M. at Registered office situated at Unit # CG 9, 24/26, Cama Building Dalal Street, Mumbai City, Mumbai, Maharashtra, 400001 India. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.09.2024) Pursuant to the Regulation 44 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed the voting results of Remote e-voting and poll during the Annual General Meeting of the members of M/s. Esquire Money Guarantees Ltd. (the Company), held on September 27, 2024 at 10:00 A.M. and concluded at 11:00 A.M. at the registered office of the Company at Unit # CG 9, 24/26, Cama Building Dalal Street, Mumbai City, Mumbai, Maharashtra, 400001 India.. Further, we are enclosing the consolidated Scrutinizers Report pursuant to Section 108 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rule 20(4)(xii) of the Companies (Management and Administration), Rules 2014. The copy of the same is being placed on the Companys website. We would like to inform you that all the resolutions mentioned in the Notice of AGM have been passed with requisite majority. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 1/10/2024)

Esquire Money Guarantees Ltd: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Esquire Money Guarantees Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.