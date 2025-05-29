Board Meeting 9 Jun 2025 9 Jun 2025

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (LODR Regulations) this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e Monday, June 09, 2025, had inter-alia, considered and approved the following matter: 1. Appointment of Ms. Apra Sharma (DIN: 10149103) as a Non- Executive - Independent Additional Director w.e.f. Monday, June 09, 2025. Further, in compliance with Regulation 30 read with Para 7 of Part A of Schedule III of the LODR Regulations and SEBI Master Circular No. SEBI/HO/CFD/PoD2/CIR/P/0155 dated November 11, 2024, a brief profile of Ms. Apra Sharma (DIN: 10149103) is enclosed as Annexure-1 for your reference.

Board Meeting 29 May 2025 20 May 2025

Esquire Money Guarantees Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulations 29(1) and 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 this is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday May 29 2025 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Standalone Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended March 31 2025. As informed by our communication dated March 28 2025 the trading window for dealing in securities of the Company is closed from April 01 2025 and shall remain closed till 48 hours after the declaration of financial results i.e. up to Saturday May 31 2025 (both days inclusive). Kindly consider the above for your necessary information and record. Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e. May 29, 2025, inter-alia, had considered and approved the following matters: 1. The Audited Financial Results (Standalone) for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2025. 2. Auditors Report (Standalone) issued by the Statutory Auditors pursuant to Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 29/05/2025)

Board Meeting 13 May 2025 13 May 2025

Outcome of Board Meeting of Esquire Money Guarantees Limited (the Company) dated May 13, 2025

Board Meeting 13 Mar 2025 13 Mar 2025

Outcome of Board Meeting held on March 13, 2025 under Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations 2015 - Shifting of Registered Office of the M/s Esquire Money Guarantees Limited (the Company) within the local limit of city, town or village

Board Meeting 7 Feb 2025 31 Jan 2025

ESQUIRE MONEY GUARANTEES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/02/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulations 29 and 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 this is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday February 07 2025 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone) for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2024. As informed by our communication dated December 27 2024 the trading window for dealing in securities of the Company is closed from January 01 2025 and shall remain closed till 48 hours after the declaration of financial results i.e. upto February 09 2025 (both days inclusive). Outcome of the Board Meeting held on February 07, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 07/02/2025) In terms of Regulation 30 read with Regulation 47 and other applicable provisions of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015, please find enclosed copies of newspaper publication in connection with the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone) for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2024 of the Company, adopted in the Board Meeting held on Friday, February 07, 2025 and the same are published in Business Standard (English Edition) and Pratahkal(Marathi Edition) dated February 09, 2024 and available on the website of the Company https://esquiremoneyguarantees.com. We request you to take the above on record as compliance with relevant regulations (SEBI LODR) and disseminate to the stakeholders. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09.02.2025)

Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

ESQUIRE MONEY GUARANTEES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 and 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 this is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on November 13 2024 (Wednesday) inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone) for the quarter and six months ended September 30 2024. As informed by our communication dated September 30 2024 the trading window for dealing in securities of the Company is closed from October 01 2024 and shall remain closed till 48 hours after the declaration of financials results i.e. up to November 15 2024 (both days inclusive). Kindly consider the above for your necessary information and record. Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on November 13, 2024, has inter-alia, considered and approved the following matters: 1. The Un-audited quarterly Financial Results (Standalone) for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024. 2. Limited Review Report (Standalone) issued by the Statutory Auditors pursuant to Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. Further, in compliance with regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone) & Limited Review Report issued by Statutory Auditors for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/11/2024)

Board Meeting 3 Sep 2024 29 Aug 2024

ESQUIRE MONEY GUARANTEES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to meet on 03rd September 2024 at the registered office of the Company to consider and approve inter alia the following agenda items along with other agenda items: The notice calling the Annual General Meeting of the Company. The Annual Report for the financial year 2023-24. Appointment of Mr. Aakash Goel Proprietor of G Aakash & Associates Company Secretaries (Membership No. A57213 CP No.21629) as scrutinizer for the ensuing Annual General Meeting. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, this is to inform you that in the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held today i.e on Tuesday, September 03, 2024 at the registered office the Board, had considered and approved the following businesses (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 03/09/2024)

Board Meeting 8 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024