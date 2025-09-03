Thirty Ninth Annual General Meeting scheduled to be held on 25 September, 2025 and Final Dividend 2024-25 Enclosed Annual Report for the financial year 2024 - 25 alongwith Notice of 39th AGM (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 03.09.2025) Enclosed is the proceedings of 39th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 25-Sep-2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.09.2025)