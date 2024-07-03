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First Custodian Fund I Ltd Share Price Live

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74
(2.78%)
Jun 9, 2026|03:03:00 PM

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Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open74
  • Day's High74
  • 52 Wk High139.7
  • Prev. Close72
  • Day's Low74
  • 52 Wk Low 65
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value100.53
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)11.1
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

First Custodian Fund I Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Stock/ Commodity Brokers

Open

₹74

Prev. Close

₹72

Turnover(Lac.)

₹0

Day's High

₹74

Day's Low

₹74

52 Week's High

₹139.7

52 Week's Low

₹65

Book Value

₹100.53

Face Value

₹10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

11.1

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

First Custodian Fund I Ltd Corporate Action

11 Aug 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 11 Aug, 2025

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19 May 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

29 May 2025

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1

Record Date: 18 Sep, 2025

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First Custodian Fund(I) Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Knowledge Center

Demat Account

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Trading Account

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First Custodian Fund(I) Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jun, 2026|09:45 AM
Mar-2026Dec-2025Sep-2025Jun-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 52.57%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 52.57%

Non-Promoter- 47.42%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 47.42%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share PriceShare Price

First Custodian Fund I Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

1.5

1.5

1.5

1.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

14

12.41

10.92

10.45

Net Worth

15.5

13.91

12.42

11.95

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.09

-0.17

0.85

-0.14

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios

No Record Found

First Custodian Fund I Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Billionbrains Garage Ventures Ltd

GROWW

189.9

73.041,19,135.6541.360962.7813.33

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd

MOTILALOFS

820.65

53.5749,406.79-48.930.73937.43132.05

360 ONE WAM Ltd

360ONE

1,056.25

108.5642,914.93248.46025.28182.95

Angel One Ltd

ANGELONE

325.55

29.0729,734.09351.457.581,443.7567.9

Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd

NUVAMA

1,531.9

49.2327,919.119.110.91172.14113.44

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT First Custodian Fund I Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Director

Surendrakumar Banthia

Managing Director

Giriraj Kumar Dammani

Whole Time Director & CFO

Manish Banthia

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sudha Agarwal

Registered Office

11 Camac Street,

West Bengal - 700017

Tel: +91-033-28821628/222503

Website: -

Email: tfcfil@rediffmail.com

Registrar Office

C-101 247 Park,

L B S Marg, Vikhroli West,

Mumbai-400083

Tel: 91-22-49186000

Website: https://in.mpms.mufg.com

Email: rnt.helpdesk@in.mpms.mufg.com

Summary

First Custodian Fund (India) Limited was incorporated on May 7, 1985. From the day of its inception, Company had concentrated on lease and hire purchase activities only. In view of the opportunities a...
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Reports by First Custodian Fund I Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the First Custodian Fund I Ltd share price today?

The First Custodian Fund I Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹74 today.

What is the Market Cap of First Custodian Fund I Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of First Custodian Fund I Ltd is ₹11.10 Cr. as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of First Custodian Fund I Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of First Custodian Fund I Ltd is 0 and 0.72 as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of First Custodian Fund I Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a First Custodian Fund I Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of First Custodian Fund I Ltd is ₹65 and ₹139.7 as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the CAGR of First Custodian Fund I Ltd?

First Custodian Fund I Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 16.19%, 3 Years at 28.32%, 1 Year at -40.45%, 6 Month at -19.10%, 3 Month at -7.57% and 1 Month at -3.36%.

What is the shareholding pattern of First Custodian Fund I Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of First Custodian Fund I Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 52.57 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 47.43 %

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