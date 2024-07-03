Invest wise with Expert advice
No Record Found
No Record Found
SectorStock/ Commodity Brokers
Open₹74
Prev. Close₹72
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹74
Day's Low₹74
52 Week's High₹139.7
52 Week's Low₹65
Book Value₹100.53
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)11.1
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
1.5
1.5
1.5
1.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
14
12.41
10.92
10.45
Net Worth
15.5
13.91
12.42
11.95
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.09
-0.17
0.85
-0.14
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Billionbrains Garage Ventures Ltd
GROWW
189.9
|73.04
|1,19,135.6
|541.36
|0
|962.78
|13.33
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd
MOTILALOFS
820.65
|53.57
|49,406.79
|-48.93
|0.73
|937.43
|132.05
360 ONE WAM Ltd
360ONE
1,056.25
|108.56
|42,914.93
|248.46
|0
|25.28
|182.95
Angel One Ltd
ANGELONE
325.55
|29.07
|29,734.09
|351.45
|7.58
|1,443.75
|67.9
Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd
NUVAMA
1,531.9
|49.23
|27,919.1
|19.11
|0.91
|172.14
|113.44
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Director
Surendrakumar Banthia
Managing Director
Giriraj Kumar Dammani
Whole Time Director & CFO
Manish Banthia
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sudha Agarwal
11 Camac Street,
West Bengal - 700017
Tel: +91-033-28821628/222503
Website: -
Email: tfcfil@rediffmail.com
C-101 247 Park,
L B S Marg, Vikhroli West,
Mumbai-400083
Tel: 91-22-49186000
Website: https://in.mpms.mufg.com
Email: rnt.helpdesk@in.mpms.mufg.com
Summary
First Custodian Fund (India) Limited was incorporated on May 7, 1985. From the day of its inception, Company had concentrated on lease and hire purchase activities only. In view of the opportunities a...
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Reports by First Custodian Fund I Ltd
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.