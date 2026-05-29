Board Meeting 29 May 2026 19 May 2026

First Custodian Fund India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2026 inter alia to consider and approve audited financial results for the quarter and financial year ended 31-Mar-2026

Board Meeting 11 Feb 2026 2 Feb 2026

First Custodian Fund India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/02/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve un-audited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended 31-Dec-2025 Enclosed are the un-audited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended 31-Dec-2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 11/02/2026)

Board Meeting 7 Nov 2025 31 Oct 2025

First Custodian Fund India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/11/2025 ,inter alia, to consider and approve un-audited financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30-Sep-2025 Enclosed is un-audited financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30-Sep-2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.11.2025)

Board Meeting 11 Aug 2025 6 Aug 2025