Board Meeting 28 Oct 2024 22 Oct 2024

Half Yearly Results Global Longlife Hospital And Research Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/10/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the Half year ended on September 30, 2024 Financial Results for the Half year ended September 30, 2024 along with the Limited Review Report. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.10.2024)

Board Meeting 30 Aug 2024 30 Aug 2024

Appointment of M/s. Manish Dave & Co., Chartered Accountants as the Internal Auditor of the company to conduct internal audit for the FY 2024-2025. Appointment of Ms. Hetal Thakkar (DIN: 10756299), as Additional Director in the capacity of Executive Director of the company. The Board of Directors have considered and approved the schedule of 13th AGM and other matters. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.08.2024)

Board Meeting 20 May 2024 12 May 2024

Global Longlife Hospital And Research Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results along with the Audit Report for the Half Year and Year ended on March 31 2024. Financial Results for the Half year and year ended March 31, 2024 Financial Results March 31, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/05/2024)

Board Meeting 12 Apr 2024 12 Apr 2024

The Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today accorded its consent to sale/dispose or otherwise deal with the all assets of the Company together with all specified tangible or intangible assets, in relation to the Undertaking on a slump sale basis on an as is where is basis or substantial parts or in any other manner to the potential investors/ buyers/ third-parties as the Board may deem fit in the overall interest of all the stakeholders. The above decision was taken to make the Company asset light and carry out the hospital business on lease/ profit sharing basis. Pursuant to Section 180(1)(a) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 37A of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the approval of the members of the Company for the aforementioned matter shall be sought in ensuing General meeting of the Company which will be held on Tuesday, 14th May, 2024.

Board Meeting 21 Mar 2024 21 Mar 2024