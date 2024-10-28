iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Global Longlife Hospital and Research Ltd Board Meeting

31
(0.00%)
Jan 13, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Global Longlife CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting28 Oct 202422 Oct 2024
Half Yearly Results Global Longlife Hospital And Research Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/10/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the Half year ended on September 30, 2024 Financial Results for the Half year ended September 30, 2024 along with the Limited Review Report. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.10.2024)
Board Meeting30 Aug 202430 Aug 2024
Appointment of M/s. Manish Dave & Co., Chartered Accountants as the Internal Auditor of the company to conduct internal audit for the FY 2024-2025. Appointment of Ms. Hetal Thakkar (DIN: 10756299), as Additional Director in the capacity of Executive Director of the company. The Board of Directors have considered and approved the schedule of 13th AGM and other matters. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.08.2024)
Board Meeting20 May 202412 May 2024
Global Longlife Hospital And Research Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results along with the Audit Report for the Half Year and Year ended on March 31 2024. Financial Results for the Half year and year ended March 31, 2024 Financial Results March 31, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/05/2024)
Board Meeting12 Apr 202412 Apr 2024
The Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today accorded its consent to sale/dispose or otherwise deal with the all assets of the Company together with all specified tangible or intangible assets, in relation to the Undertaking on a slump sale basis on an as is where is basis or substantial parts or in any other manner to the potential investors/ buyers/ third-parties as the Board may deem fit in the overall interest of all the stakeholders. The above decision was taken to make the Company asset light and carry out the hospital business on lease/ profit sharing basis. Pursuant to Section 180(1)(a) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 37A of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the approval of the members of the Company for the aforementioned matter shall be sought in ensuing General meeting of the Company which will be held on Tuesday, 14th May, 2024.
Board Meeting21 Mar 202421 Mar 2024
Appointment of Statutory Auditor

Global Longlife: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Global Longlife Hospital and Research Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.