Summary

Global Longlife Hospital and Research Limited was originally incorporated as Global Longlife Hospital and Research Private Limited as a Private Limited Company on January 20, 2012 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat, Dadra and Nagar Havelli. Subsequently, Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and consequently, name of the Company was changed to Global Longlife Hospital and Research Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated August 31, 2021.Mr. Suresh Jani along with the team of doctors and the investors have incorporated the Company to bring healthcare of international standards within the reach of every individual. The Company had acquired 1339 sq.mt. area land in the prime locality of Ahmedabad for starting hospital in the month of March 2012, within approximately two months from the incorporation of the Company. The Promoter with the help of the Doctor team had completed the Hospital within a period of three years and started hospital in the year 2015-16. Mr. Dhruv Jani had also joined the hospital business with his father in the month of July 2015.The majority Equity shares of the Company were taken over by the present Promoters by acquiring the Equity shares from the Doctors and investors in the year 2017. At present the Promoters along with his family members hold 81.43 % stake in the Company.The Company is known as a Multi Speciality Tertiary Care Hospital of Gujarat with 110 beds well equipped for Medical & Surgical Specialities. As

