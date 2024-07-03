iifl-logo-icon 1
Global Longlife Hospital and Research Ltd Share Price

31
(0.00%)
Jan 3, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open31
  • Day's High31
  • 52 Wk High61.7
  • Prev. Close31
  • Day's Low31
  • 52 Wk Low 27
  • Turnover (lac)4.96
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value24.69
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)32.55
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Global Longlife Hospital and Research Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Healthcare

Open

31

Prev. Close

31

Turnover(Lac.)

4.96

Day's High

31

Day's Low

31

52 Week's High

61.7

52 Week's Low

27

Book Value

24.69

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

32.55

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Global Longlife Hospital and Research Ltd Corporate Action

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

22 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

19 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Sep, 2024

arrow

Global Longlife Hospital and Research Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Global Longlife Hospital and Research Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:50 AM

06 Jan, 2025|10:50 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 54.28%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 54.28%

Non-Promoter- 45.71%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 45.71%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Global Longlife Hospital and Research Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.5

10.5

7

7

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

15.43

53.79

9.96

6.68

Net Worth

25.93

64.29

16.96

13.68

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Global Longlife Hospital and Research Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Max Healthcare Institute Ltd

MAXHEALTH

1,176.4

145.591,14,361.61231.30.13686.1181.72

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd

APOLLOHOSP

7,301.5

93.491,04,984.37369.60.222,135.4569.62

Fortis Healthcare Ltd

FORTIS

732.65

291.8955,312.0139.630.14357.15120.23

Syngene International Ltd

SYNGENE

857.5

78.634,517.5596.60.15821.3107.27

Global Health Ltd

MEDANTA

1,090.1

76.9829,278.71104.470664.61113.49

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Global Longlife Hospital and Research Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman / Executive Director

Sureshkumar Babulal Jani

Managing Director

Dhruv Sureshkumar Jani

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Sucheta Dhruvkumar Jani

Independent Non Exe. Director

Manasvi Manu Thapar

Independent Non Exe. Director

Sandeep M Shah

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Global Longlife Hospital and Research Ltd

Summary

Summary

Global Longlife Hospital and Research Limited was originally incorporated as Global Longlife Hospital and Research Private Limited as a Private Limited Company on January 20, 2012 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat, Dadra and Nagar Havelli. Subsequently, Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and consequently, name of the Company was changed to Global Longlife Hospital and Research Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated August 31, 2021.Mr. Suresh Jani along with the team of doctors and the investors have incorporated the Company to bring healthcare of international standards within the reach of every individual. The Company had acquired 1339 sq.mt. area land in the prime locality of Ahmedabad for starting hospital in the month of March 2012, within approximately two months from the incorporation of the Company. The Promoter with the help of the Doctor team had completed the Hospital within a period of three years and started hospital in the year 2015-16. Mr. Dhruv Jani had also joined the hospital business with his father in the month of July 2015.The majority Equity shares of the Company were taken over by the present Promoters by acquiring the Equity shares from the Doctors and investors in the year 2017. At present the Promoters along with his family members hold 81.43 % stake in the Company.The Company is known as a Multi Speciality Tertiary Care Hospital of Gujarat with 110 beds well equipped for Medical & Surgical Specialities. As
Company FAQs

What is the Global Longlife Hospital and Research Ltd share price today?

The Global Longlife Hospital and Research Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹31 today.

What is the Market Cap of Global Longlife Hospital and Research Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Global Longlife Hospital and Research Ltd is ₹32.55 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Global Longlife Hospital and Research Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Global Longlife Hospital and Research Ltd is 0 and 1.26 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Global Longlife Hospital and Research Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Global Longlife Hospital and Research Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Global Longlife Hospital and Research Ltd is ₹27 and ₹61.7 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Global Longlife Hospital and Research Ltd?

Global Longlife Hospital and Research Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at -38.82%, 1 Year at -42.28%, 6 Month at -3.13%, 3 Month at -5.11% and 1 Month at -3.49%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Global Longlife Hospital and Research Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Global Longlife Hospital and Research Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 54.29 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 45.71 %

