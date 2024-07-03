Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorHealthcare
Open₹31
Prev. Close₹31
Turnover(Lac.)₹4.96
Day's High₹31
Day's Low₹31
52 Week's High₹61.7
52 Week's Low₹27
Book Value₹24.69
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)32.55
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.5
10.5
7
7
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
15.43
53.79
9.96
6.68
Net Worth
25.93
64.29
16.96
13.68
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Max Healthcare Institute Ltd
MAXHEALTH
1,176.4
|145.59
|1,14,361.61
|231.3
|0.13
|686.11
|81.72
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd
APOLLOHOSP
7,301.5
|93.49
|1,04,984.37
|369.6
|0.22
|2,135.4
|569.62
Fortis Healthcare Ltd
FORTIS
732.65
|291.89
|55,312.01
|39.63
|0.14
|357.15
|120.23
Syngene International Ltd
SYNGENE
857.5
|78.6
|34,517.55
|96.6
|0.15
|821.3
|107.27
Global Health Ltd
MEDANTA
1,090.1
|76.98
|29,278.71
|104.47
|0
|664.61
|113.49
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman / Executive Director
Sureshkumar Babulal Jani
Managing Director
Dhruv Sureshkumar Jani
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Sucheta Dhruvkumar Jani
Independent Non Exe. Director
Manasvi Manu Thapar
Independent Non Exe. Director
Sandeep M Shah
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Global Longlife Hospital and Research Ltd
Summary
Global Longlife Hospital and Research Limited was originally incorporated as Global Longlife Hospital and Research Private Limited as a Private Limited Company on January 20, 2012 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat, Dadra and Nagar Havelli. Subsequently, Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and consequently, name of the Company was changed to Global Longlife Hospital and Research Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated August 31, 2021.Mr. Suresh Jani along with the team of doctors and the investors have incorporated the Company to bring healthcare of international standards within the reach of every individual. The Company had acquired 1339 sq.mt. area land in the prime locality of Ahmedabad for starting hospital in the month of March 2012, within approximately two months from the incorporation of the Company. The Promoter with the help of the Doctor team had completed the Hospital within a period of three years and started hospital in the year 2015-16. Mr. Dhruv Jani had also joined the hospital business with his father in the month of July 2015.The majority Equity shares of the Company were taken over by the present Promoters by acquiring the Equity shares from the Doctors and investors in the year 2017. At present the Promoters along with his family members hold 81.43 % stake in the Company.The Company is known as a Multi Speciality Tertiary Care Hospital of Gujarat with 110 beds well equipped for Medical & Surgical Specialities. As
Read More
The Global Longlife Hospital and Research Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹31 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Global Longlife Hospital and Research Ltd is ₹32.55 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Global Longlife Hospital and Research Ltd is 0 and 1.26 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Global Longlife Hospital and Research Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Global Longlife Hospital and Research Ltd is ₹27 and ₹61.7 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Global Longlife Hospital and Research Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at -38.82%, 1 Year at -42.28%, 6 Month at -3.13%, 3 Month at -5.11% and 1 Month at -3.49%.
