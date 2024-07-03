Global Longlife Hospital and Research Ltd Summary

Global Longlife Hospital and Research Limited was originally incorporated as Global Longlife Hospital and Research Private Limited as a Private Limited Company on January 20, 2012 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat, Dadra and Nagar Havelli. Subsequently, Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and consequently, name of the Company was changed to Global Longlife Hospital and Research Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated August 31, 2021.Mr. Suresh Jani along with the team of doctors and the investors have incorporated the Company to bring healthcare of international standards within the reach of every individual. The Company had acquired 1339 sq.mt. area land in the prime locality of Ahmedabad for starting hospital in the month of March 2012, within approximately two months from the incorporation of the Company. The Promoter with the help of the Doctor team had completed the Hospital within a period of three years and started hospital in the year 2015-16. Mr. Dhruv Jani had also joined the hospital business with his father in the month of July 2015.The majority Equity shares of the Company were taken over by the present Promoters by acquiring the Equity shares from the Doctors and investors in the year 2017. At present the Promoters along with his family members hold 81.43 % stake in the Company.The Company is known as a Multi Speciality Tertiary Care Hospital of Gujarat with 110 beds well equipped for Medical & Surgical Specialities. As a policy, any doctor having experience of more than 3 years can admit his patient in the hospital. The Company provide platform to the doctors for treatment of their patients. Apart from the 11 full time consultants, the Hospital has a team of more than 30 experienced doctors as a consultant to serve patients. Its staff strength comprises 37 nursing staff and more than 50 paramedical, corporate and support staff and pharmacists. The Company has invested in, and established a IT system both for clinical purposes as well as integrating systems and processes through HMS (Hospital Management System) which includes Central Registration Module, Appointment, Barcode Generation, Case Paper Generation, OPD Billing, Procedure billing, IPD Registration, Advance & Refund, Due billing, TPA/Package Billing, User Management, Doctor Sharing, Software Security, Management Reports, Discharge Summary towards streamlining clinical and administrative functions. The Company also adopted technology to ensure quick transmission of disease data, subsequent analysis, and prompt disease management.Hospital business mainly depends on the skills of Medical Practitioners and the quality of services provided by the healthcare staff members. Apart from the Full time doctors, the Hospital has a well experienced team of consultants of various field of medicines to provide the quality healthcare services to the patients. The dedicated team is trained to take care of the patients and handle all kinds of emergencies. Its healthcare staff members comprise of Medical Director, Quality Manager, Clinical Pharmacist, Microbiologist, Medical Officers, Clinical Assistants, Infection Control Nurse, Nursing staff, Attendants, Paramedical staff, Dietician/ Nutritionist, Medical Transcriber, Biomedical Engineers and etc. who all are well trained for their services toward its patients.The Hospital provide comprehensive healthcare services across a range of specialties and super-specialties. These include Cardiology, Allergy and immunology, oncology, Diabetes & Endocrinology, Anesthesiology, Pain Management, Internal Medicine , Nephrology, Neurology, Dermatology, plastic Surgery and others. The hospital has been awarded The Best Emerging Hospital by Times of India. It offer various health care services at affordable prices.The Company came up with Initial Public Issue of 35,00,000 Equity Shares of Face value of Rs. 10/- each, aggregating to Rs. 49 crores and the resultant, the Company Shares got listed on May 04, 2022 on SME Platform of BSE Limited.