To,

The Members,

Your Directors are pleased to present the 13th Board Report of Global Longlife Hospital and Research Limited ("the Company") together with the Audited Financial Statements for the year ended 31st March 2024.

FINANCIAL SUMMARY AND HIGHLIGHTS

The financial performance for the year ended 31st March, 2024 is summarized below:

(Rupees in Lakhs)

Particulars 2023-2024 2022-23 Revenue from Operations 1351.45 2,350.17 Other Income 6.33 23.87 Profit before Depreciation, Finance Costs, Exceptional Items and Tax Expense (24.75) 427.48 Less: Depreciation/ Amortization/ Impairment 125.01 116.65 Profit before Finance Costs, Exceptional Items and Tax Expense (149.76) 310.83 Less: Financial Costs 76.83 40.05 Profit before Exceptional Items and Tax Expense (226.59) 270.78 Add/(less): Exceptional items 0 0 Profit before Tax Expense (226.59) 270.78 Less: Tax Expense (Current & Deferred) (7.78) 88.03 Profit for the year (1) (218.81) 182.75 Total Comprehensive Income/loss (2) 0 0 Total (1+2) (218.81) 182.75

Net revenue from operations stands at Rs. 1351.45 Lakhs as against Rs. 2350.17 Lakhs in the previous year. Other income stands at Rs. 6.33 Lakhs in current year as compared to Rs. 23.87 Lakhs in previous year.

The Loss before Tax for the current year is Rs. 226.59 Lakhs as against profit of Rs. 270.78 Lakhs in the previous year.

The Loss after Tax (PAT) for the current year is Rs. 218.81 Lakhs as against the profit of Rs. 182.75 Lakhs in the previous year.

Except as stated above, there are no material changes and commitments affecting the financial position of the Company, which have occurred between the end of the financial year 2023-2024 and the date of this Report.

TRANSFER TO RESERVES

The Board of Directors of your company has decided not to transfer any amount to the Reserves for the year under review.

DIVIDEND

With a view to conserve and save the resources for future prospects of the Company, your directors regret to declare dividend for the financial year 2023-24.

INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Your Company is a Multi-Speciality Tertiary Care Hospital of Gujarat with 110 beds well equipped for Medical & Surgical Specialities. As a policy any doctor having experience of more than 3 years can admit his patient in our hospital. We provide platform to the doctors for treatment of their patients.

Your Company has adopted the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) given by Ministry of Health & Family Welfare. Under the said SOPs every work function of our hospital is defined, every process is written down and every employee is trained in his/her duties as soon as he/she joins. Every equipment is maintained as per a predefined schedule. Every necessary license is obtained and renewed as required time to time.

Your Company is certified by National Accreditation Board for Hospitals and Healthcare Providers ("NABH Accredited") which is committed to support improvement of quality of healthcare service in our country for all strata of the population through various methodologies and tools to supplement the efforts of the providers of healthcare service and the requirements of the system at various levels.

For further details with respect to overview of the industry and important changes in the industry during the last year, external environment and economic outlook please refer Management Discussion and Analysis Report which forms part of this Annual Report.

CAPITAL STRUCTURE

During the year, there were no changes in the Authorized share capital of the company. There were changes in the paid-up share capital of the company and the details are as follow:

Authorized Capital

The Authorized Capital of the Company is ? 10,50,00,000/- divided into 1,05,00,000 Equity Shares of ? 10/- each.

Issued, Subscribed & Paid-up Capital

The Paid-up Capital of the Company as on March 31, 2024 was ^10,50,00,000/- divided into 1,05,00,000 Equity Shares of ? 10/- each.

CREDIT RATING

During the period under review the company is not required to take credit rating.

INVESTOR EDUCATION AND PROTECTION FUND (IEPF)

During the period under review the provisions relating to Investor Education and Protection Fund (IEPF) is not applicable to the company

DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL

The composition of the Board of Directors of the Company as on 31st March, 2024 is as follows:

Sr. No. Name of the Director Category 1. Mr. Sureshkumar Jani Chairman & Executive Director 2. Mr. Dhruv Jani Managing Director 3. Mrs. Sucheta Jani Non- Executive Director 4. Mr. Sandeep Shah Non- Executive Independent Director 5. Mr. Manasvi Thapar Non- Executive Independent Director

Retirement by rotation and subsequent re-appointment:

Mrs. Sucheta Dhruvkumar Jani (DIN: 06502321), Executive Director, is liable to retire by rotation at the ensuing Annual General Meeting, pursuant to Section 152 and other applicable provisions, if any, of the Companies Act, 2013, read with the Companies (Appointment and Qualification of Directors) Rules, 2014 (including any statutory modification(s) or re-enactment(s) thereof for the time being in force), and being eligible have offered herself for re-appointment.

Appropriate business for her re-appointment is being placed for the approval of the shareholders of the Company at the ensuing AGM. The brief resume of the Director and other related information has been detailed in the Notice convening the ensuing AGM of the Company.

Change in Board Composition

During the period under review, there were no changes in the board composition.

Changes in Board Composition after end of financial Year.

On August 30, 2024, the board of directors of the company, based on the recommendation of Nomination and Remuneration Committee have appointed Ms. Hetal Thakkar (DIN: 10756299) as an Additional Director in the capacity of an Executive Director, subject to approval of shareholders of the company. Ms. Hetal Thakkar will hold the office upto the date of 13th Annual General Meeting.

Approval of the shareholders is sought at the 13 th Annual General Meeting for the Appointment of Ms. Hetal Thakkar as an Executive Director of the Company. The detailed terms of appointment of the said directors are set out in the explanatory statement of Notice of 13 th Annual General meeting.

Key Managerial Personnel

As per the provisions of Sections 2(51) and 203 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, Mr. Dhruv Jani, Managing Director, Ms. Hetal Thakkar, Chief Financial Officer and Ms. Tanvi Solanki, Company Secretary, are the key managerial personnels of the Company.

Mr. Deepak Sharma, Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the company had resigned from the company on July 25, 2023.

Ms. Tanvi Solanki, Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the company was appointed from November 01, 2023.

DECLARATION BY INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

All Independent Directors have submitted the declarations of Independence, as required under Section 149(7) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 25(8) of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 that they meet the criteria of independence as provided in Section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 as well as clause (b) of sub-regulation (1) of regulation 16 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 and that he/she is not aware of any circumstance or situation, which exist or may be reasonably anticipated, that could impair or impact his/her ability to discharge his/her duties with an objective independent judgment and without any external influence and that he/she is independent to management. The Independent directors have complied with the code for independent director as prescribed in schedule IV of the Companies Act, 2013 and code of conduct for the board of directors and senior management personnel of the company.

All the Independent Directors of the Company have enrolled their names in the online database of Independent Directors by Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs in terms of the recently introduced regulatory requirements. Also, the online proficiency self-assessment test as mandated will be undertaken by those Independent Directors of the Company who are not exempted within the prescribed timelines.

The company had formulated and implemented code of conduct for the board of directors and senior management personnel which is available on the Companys website: https://globalhospital.co.in/wp- content/uploads/2021/11/Code-of-conduct.pdf

NUMBER OF MEETINGS OF THE BOARD

The details of the meetings of Board of directors convened during the Financial Year 2023-24 are as follows:

The board of directors met 6 times during the Financial Year 2023-24. The meetings were held on May 30, 2023, August 21, 2023, November 01, 2023, November 11, 2023, December 05, 2023, March 21, 2024.

BOARD COMMITTEES

There are various committees constituted as stipulated under the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 namely Audit Committee, Nomination and Remuneration Committee and Stakeholders Relationship Committee.

1. AUDIT COMMITTEE

The Company has formed the Audit Committee vide resolution passed in the meeting of Board of Directors held on September 03, 2021 as per the applicable provisions of the Section 177 of the Act read with the Companies (Meetings of Board and its Powers) Rules, 2014 (as amended). The constituted Audit Committee comprises following members.

Name of the Director Designation Nature of Directorship Mr. Sandeep Motilal Shah Chairman Independent Director Mr. Manasvi Manu Thapar Member Independent Director Mr. Dhruv Suresh Jani Member Managing Director

The Company Secretary of our Company acts as a Secretary of the Audit Committee. The Chairman of the Audit Committee shall attend the Annual General Meeting of our Company to furnish clarifications to the shareholders in any matter relating to financial statements.

The powers, roles and terms of reference of the committee are in compliance with the Section 177 of the Companies Act, 2013 and rules made there under and SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 as applicable.

The committee members met 4 times during the Financial Year 2023-24. The meetings were held on May 30, 2023, August 21, 2023, November 11, 202 3, March 21, 2024.

2. NOMINATION AND REMUNERATION COMMITTEE

The Company has formed the Nomination and Remuneration Committee as per Section 178 and other applicable provisions of the Act read with the Companies (Meetings of Board and its Powers) Rules, 2014 (as amended) vide board resolution dated September 03, 2021. The Nomination and Remuneration Committee comprises the following members:

Name of the Director Designation Nature of Directorship Mr. Manasvi Manu Thapar Chairman Independent Director Mr. Sandeep Motilal Shah Member Independent Director Mrs. Sucheta Dhruv Jani Member Non-Executive Director

The Company Secretary of our Company acts as a Secretary to the Nomination and Remuneration Committee.

The roles and terms of reference of the committee are in compliance with the Section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013 and rules made there under and SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 as applicable.

The committee members met 1 time during the Financial Year 2023-24. The meeting was held on May 30, 2023, August 21, 2023, November 01, 2023, March 21, 2024.

3. STAKEHOLDERS RELATIONSHIP COMMITTEE

Our Company has formed the Stakeholders Relationship Committee as per Section 178 and other applicable provisions of the Act read with the Companies (Meetings of Board and its Powers) Rules, 2014 (as amended) vide board resolution dated September 03, 2021. The constituted Stakeholders Relationship Committee comprises the following members:

Name of the Director Designation Nature of Directorship Mr. Manasvi Manu Thapar Chairman Independent Director Mr. Sandeep Motilal Shah Member Independent Director Mrs. Sucheta Dhruv Jani Member Non-Executive Director

The Company Secretary of our Company is acting as a Secretary to the Stakeholders Relationship Committee.

The roles and terms of reference of the committee are in compliance with the Section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013 and rules made there under and SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 as applicable.

The committee members met 1 time during the Financial Year 2023-24. The meeting was held on November 01, 2023.

AUDIT COMMITTEE RECOMMENDATIONS

During the year, all recommendations of Audit Committee were approved by the Board of Directors. NOMINATION AND REMUNERATION POLICY

The Company has formulated and adopted the Nomination and Remuneration Policy in accordance with the provisions of Companies Act, 2013 read with the Rules framed thereunder and the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015.

The Nomination and Remuneration Committee have formulated the criteria for appointment of Executive, Non-Executive and Independent Directors on the Board of Directors of the Company and persons in the Senior Management of the Company, their remuneration including determination of qualifications, positive attributes, independence of Directors and other matters as provided under subsection (3) of Section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013 (including any statutory modification(s) or reenactment(s) thereof for the time being in force).

The said policy is available on the Companys website at https://globalhospital.co.in/policies-related- to-company.

EVALUATION OF THE PERFORMANCE OF THE BOARD, COMMITTEES AND INDIVIDUAL DIRECTORS

Pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rules framed there under and in compliance with the requirements of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, the Board has carried out the annual evaluation of the performance of the Board as a whole, Individual Directors including Independent Directors, Non-Independent Directors, Chairperson and the Board Committees. A structured questionnaire was prepared after taking into consideration the inputs received from the Directors, covering various aspects of the Boards functioning such as adequacy of the composition of the Board and its Committees, Meetings of the board, functioning of the board, effectiveness of board processes, Board culture, execution and performance of specific duties, obligations and governance.

The exercise was also carried out to evaluate the performance of individual Directors including the Chairman of the Board, who were evaluated on parameters such as level of engagement and contribution, independence of judgment, safeguarding the interest of the Company and its minority shareholders etc.

The performance evaluation of the Independent Directors was carried out by the entire Board excluding the director being evaluated. The performance evaluation of the Chairman and the Non Independent Directors was carried out by the Independent Directors who also reviewed the performance of the Key Managerial Personnel. The Directors expressed their satisfaction with the evaluation process.

REMUNERATION OF DIRECTORS AND EMPLOYEES OF THE COMPANY

The information required under Section 197(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 5(1) of Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 in respect of Directors/employees of the Company is set out in "Annexure - [1]" of this report.

SUBSIDIARY/JOINT VENTURES/ ASSOCIATE COMPANY

During the period under review, your company do not have any subsidiary, joint venture and associate company.

DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

In terms of the requirements of Section 134(3)(c) read with Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013, Board of Directors of the Company, hereby state and confirm that:

a) in the preparation of the annual accounts for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024, the applicable accounting standards have been followed and there are no material departures from the same;

b) they have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2024 and of the profit and loss of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024;

c) they have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

d) they have prepared annual accounts on a going concern basis;

e) they have laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the Company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and operating effectively; and

f) they have devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems are adequate and operating effectively.

INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS SYSTEMS AND THEIR ADEQUACY

The Board has adopted policies and procedure for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of fraud and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial disclosures.

During the year no reportable material weakness in the design or operation were observed.

FRAUDS REPORTED BY THE AUDITOR

The auditor of the Company has not reported any fraud to the Audit Committee or Board or to the Central Government under Section 143(12) of the Companies Act, 2013.

DISCLOSURES RELATING TO SUBSIDIARIES, ASSOCIATES AND JOINT VENTURES

During the period under review, your company do not have any subsidiary, joint venture and associate company.

PUBLIC DEPOSITS

During the year under review, Company has not accepted any deposit within the meaning of Sections 73 and 74 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014. Further, Company does not have any deposit which is in violation of Chapter V of the Act.

LOANS TAKEN FROM DIRECTORS OF THE COMPANY

During the year under review, the Company has not taken any loans from Directors of the Company. Details of Unsecured Loans taken from Directors of the Company are given in the Notes to the Financial Statements forming part of Annual Report.

PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES AND INVESTMENTS

The details of Loans, guarantee and Investments covered under the provisions of Section 186 of the Act are given in the Notes to the Financial Statements forming part of Annual Report.

RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS

During the FY 2023-24, Company has entered into some transactions with related parties as defined under Section 2(76) of the Companies Act, 2013, which were in the ordinary course of business and at arms length basis. Further, the transactions were in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, read with rules framed thereunder and the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015.

The details of the related party transactions as required under applicable accounting standard are set out in Notes to the financial statements.

The Company has formulated a policy on related party transactions, the same is available on Companys website at https://globalhospital.co.in/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/Related-Party- Transaction-Policy.pdf.

The detail disclosure of these transactions in Form AOC-2 pursuant to Section 134 (3)(h) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 8(2) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is set out as "Annexure [2]" to this Report.

CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY (CSR)

In the Financial Year 2023-24 the provision of Section 135 related to CSR is not applicable to the Company.

CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION, FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO

The information required under section 134(3)(m) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 8(3) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

Conservation of Energy

In its endeavour towards conservation of energy your Company ensure optimal use of energy, avoid wastages and conserve energy as far as possible.

Your company has started Solar power plant project of 250 KW i.e. 0.250 MW (AC) and 0.300 MW (DC) capacity at survey No. 476, Vilage Ranpura, Karanapura,Ta. Bechraji, Dist. Mehsana - 384 410 during the year and company will benefit approximately 40% on our yearly electricity consumption.

Technology Absorption

The Company has not carried out any research and development activities.

Foreign Exchange Earnings and Outgo

The Company had not made any transaction with any foreign country. Therefore, during the period under review there is no Foreign Exchange Earnings and Outgo.

RISK MANAGEMENT POLICY

The Company has a robust Risk Management policy. The Company through Board and Audit Committee oversees the Risk Management process including risk identification, impact assessment, effective implementation of the mitigation plans and risk reporting. Risk Management forms an integral part of the Companys planning process.

The Audit Committee has additional oversight in the area of financial risks and controls. Major risks identified by the business and functions are systematically addressed through mitigating actions on continuing basis.

There are no risks, which in the opinion of the Board threaten the existence of the Company.

VIGIL MECHANISM

Your Company has established a Vigil Mechanism/ Whistle Blower Policy which is in compliance with the provisions of Section 177(9) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 4(2)(d)(iv) read with Regulation 22 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. The policy enables stakeholders, including individual employees, directors and their representative bodies, to freely communicate their concerns about illegal or unethical practices, instances of unethical behaviour, actual or suspected fraud or violation of the companys code of conduct. The Policy provides adequate safeguards against victimization of Director(s)/ employee(s) and direct access to the Chairman of the Audit Committee in appropriate or exceptional cases. The Protected Disclosures, if any reported under this Policy will be appropriately and expeditiously investigated by the Chairman.

Your Company hereby affirms that no Director, employee or any other personnel has been denied access to the Chairman of the Audit Committee and that no complaint was received during the year.

The Whistle Blower Policy has been disclosed on the Companys website under the web link https://globalhospital.co.in/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/Whistle-Blower-Policy.pdf and circulated to all the Directors / employees.

SIGNIFICANT/MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS

There are no significant/material orders passed by the Regulators, Courts, Tribunals, Statutory and quasi-judicial body impacting the going concern status of the Company and its operations in future.

The details of litigation on tax and other relevant matters are disclosed in the Auditors Report and Financial Statements which forms part of this Annual Report.

AUDITORS

STATUTORY AUDITOR

In the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the company held on May 14, 2024, M/s. R.B. Gohil & Co., Chartered Accountants (FRN: 119360W) were reappointed as Statutory Auditors of the Company for a term of one year to hold office from the conclusion of 01st Extra-ordinary General Meeting of Financial Year 2024-25 till the conclusion of the 13 th Annual General Meeting (For FY 2023-2024).

In the ensuing 13th Annual General meeting M/s. R.B. Gohil & Co., is hereby proposed to be reappointed as the Statutory Auditor of the Company from this AGM till the conclusion of the 16th AGM (For FY 2024-25 to 2026-27)

The Notes on financial statement referred to in the Auditors Report are self-explanatory and do not call for any further comments. The Auditors Report dated May 20, 2024, is unmodified and does not contain any qualification, reservation or adverse remark.

No fraud has been reported by the Auditors to the Audit Committee or the Board.

SECRETARIAL AUDITOR AND SECRETARIAL AUDIT REPORT

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, the Board of Director appointed Ms. Insiya Nalawala, proprietor of M/s Insiya Nalawala & Associates, Practising Company Secretary (Membership No. ACS 57573), to conduct the Secretarial Audit of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2024. The Secretarial Audit Report in prescribed Format Form MR-3 is annexed herewith as "Annexure [3]".

COMPLIANCE WITH SECRETARIAL STANDARD

The Company has complied with Secretarial Standards 1 and 2 issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India on Board meetings and General Meetings respectively.

CORPORATE INSOLVENCY RESOLUTION PROCESS INITIATED UNDER THE INSOLVENCY AND BANKRUPTCY CODE, 2016 (IBC)

No corporate insolvency resolution process is initiated against the company under the IBC. IMPLEMENTATION OF CORPORATE ACTION During the year under review, the Company has not failed to implement any Corporate Actions within the specified time limit.

ANNUAL RETURN

Annual Return i.e. Form MGT-7 can be accessed on the Companys website at: www.globalhospital. co.in.

COST RECORDS AND COST AUDIT

Maintenance of cost records and requirement of cost audit as prescribed under the provisions of Section 148(1) of the Act, are not applicable to the Company during the FY 2023-2024.

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS REPORT

As per requirements of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, a detailed review of the developments in the industry, performance of the Company, opportunities and risks, segment wise and product wise performance, internal control systems, outlook etc. of the Company is given under the head Management Discussion and Analysis Report, which forms part of this Annual Report.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT

Your Company strives to incorporate the appropriate standards for corporate governance. However, pursuant to Regulation 15(2) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 the Company is not required to mandatorily comply with the provisions of certain regulations of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and therefore the Company has not provided a separate report on Corporate Governance, although few of the information are provided in this report of Directors under relevant heading.

DISCLOSURES AS PER THE SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE (PREVENTION, PROHIBITION AND REDRESSAL) ACT, 2013

The Company has adopted zero tolerance for sexual harassment at workplace and has formulated a policy on Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal of Sexual Harassment at workplace in line with the provisions of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 and the rules thereunder for prevention and Redressal of complaints of sexual harassment at workplace.

The policy aims to provide protection to employees at workplace and prevent and redress complaints of sexual harassment and for the matters connected and incidental thereto, with the objective of providing safe working environment, where employees feel secure.

An Internal Complaints Committee has been set up to Redress complaints related to sexual harassment. During the Financial year 2023-24, the company has not received any complaint of sexual harassment at workplace. Further, there was no complaint pending at the beginning of the year or at the end of the year.

WEBSITE

As per Regulation 46 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, the Company has maintained a functional website namely "www.globalhospital.co.in" containing basic information about the Company. The website of the Company is containing information like Policies, Shareholding Pattern, Financial and information of the designated officials of the Company who are responsible for assisting and handling investor grievances for the benefit of all stakeholders of the Company.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENT

The Board wishes to place on record its sincere appreciation to the Companys customers, vendors, central and state government bodies, auditors, legal advisors, consultants, registrar and bankers for their continued support to the Company during the year under review. The Directors also wish to place on record their appreciation for the dedicated efforts of the employees at all levels. Finally, the Board expresses its gratitude to the members for their continued trust, co-operation and support.