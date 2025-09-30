Approved the Notice calling 15th Annual General Meeting and considered that the Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on Tuesday, 30th September, 2025, at 11:00 A.M. (IST) at the registered office of the Company. Please find the Voting Results and Scrutinizers Report in the attached PDF. Please find the Proceedings of 15th Annual General Meeting in the attached PDF. (As Per Bse Announcement dated on 30/09/2025)