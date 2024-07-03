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Guru Krupa Gems & Jewellery Ltd Share Price Live

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37.69
(4.55%)
Jun 9, 2026|03:00:00 PM

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Equities

Futures

Option

No Chart Data Available

  • Open37.69
  • Day's High37.69
  • 52 Wk High49.49
  • Prev. Close36.05
  • Day's Low37.69
  • 52 Wk Low 11.39
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E94.87
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value16.46
  • EPS0.38
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)56.68
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

Guru Krupa Gems & Jewellery Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Diamond, Gems and Jewellery

Open

₹37.69

Prev. Close

₹36.05

Turnover(Lac.)

₹0

Day's High

₹37.69

Day's Low

₹37.69

52 Week's High

₹49.49

52 Week's Low

₹11.39

Book Value

₹16.46

Face Value

₹10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

56.68

P/E

94.87

EPS

0.38

Divi. Yield

0

Guru Krupa Gems & Jewellery Ltd Corporate Action

5 Sep 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Sep, 2025

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20 May 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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20 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

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Guru Krupa Gems & Jewellery Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Knowledge Center

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Trading Account

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Guru Krupa Gems & Jewellery Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jun, 2026|09:44 AM
Mar-2026Dec-2025Sep-2025Jun-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 9.76%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 9.76%

Non-Promoter- 90.23%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 90.23%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share PriceShare Price

Guru Krupa Gems & Jewellery Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

15.04

15.04

10.03

10.03

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

9.15

8.47

6.7

5.9

Net Worth

24.19

23.51

16.73

15.93

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

67.9

55.03

38.84

22.8

yoy growth (%)

23.37

41.67

70.37

18.16

Raw materials

-66.66

-53.74

-37.75

-22.14

As % of sales

98.17

97.65

97.17

97.13

Employee costs

-0.33

-0.35

-0.46

-0.33

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.34

0.3

0.25

0.24

Depreciation

-0.01

-0.01

0

0

Tax paid

-0.07

-0.07

-0.06

-0.07

Working capital

7.55

4.24

5.74

0.3

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

23.37

41.67

70.37

18.16

Op profit growth

38.13

-0.58

39.52

342.91

EBIT growth

17.37

10.28

8.16

621.06

Net profit growth

15.45

22.86

7.91

1,300.18

View Ratios

No Record Found

Guru Krupa Gems & Jewellery Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Titan Company Ltd

TITAN

4,191.55

79.243,72,120.011,1240.3617,730230.76

Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd

KALYANKJIL

354.25

27.8736,584.82365.650.718,994.359.26

Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd

THANGAMAYL

5,492.95

48.3117,073.2142.660.332,838.21455.56

PC Jeweller Ltd

PCJEWELLER

8.86

12.148,603.53150.330927.348.98

Bluestone Jewellery & Lifestyle Ltd

BLUESTONE

548.3

320.648,353.9536.440687.66119.34

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Guru Krupa Gems & Jewellery Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Independent Directo

Prafulkumar Jayantilal Sheth

ED / MD / Promoter

Akshay S Mehta

Whole-time Director

Meet Prafulchandra Mehta

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Varshaben A Mehta

Independent Non Exe. Director

Jaimin Kanubhai Rami

Independent Non Exe. Director

Manishkumar Sevantilal Zaveri

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Ayushi Sahu

Registered Office

209 Shree Balaji Paragon,

Opp Axis Bank CG Road,

Gujarat - 380009

Tel: 91-79-26421701

Website: http://www.bhaktijewellery.com

Email: Compliancebhakti@gmail.com

Registrar Office

4A9 Gundecha Onclave,

Kherani Rd Sakinaka, .,

mumbai 400072

Tel: 91-022-62215779/2851

Website: www.skylinerta.com

Email: mumbai@skylinerta.com

Summary

Bhakti Gems & Jewellery Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company as Bhakti Gems And Jewellery Private Limited on March 30, 2010 by the Assistant Registrar of Companies, Gujarat. Subsequen...
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Reports by Guru Krupa Gems & Jewellery Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Guru Krupa Gems & Jewellery Ltd share price today?

The Guru Krupa Gems & Jewellery Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹37.69 today.

What is the Market Cap of Guru Krupa Gems & Jewellery Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Guru Krupa Gems & Jewellery Ltd is ₹56.68 Cr. as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of Guru Krupa Gems & Jewellery Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Guru Krupa Gems & Jewellery Ltd is 94.87 and 2.19 as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Guru Krupa Gems & Jewellery Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Guru Krupa Gems & Jewellery Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Guru Krupa Gems & Jewellery Ltd is ₹11.39 and ₹49.49 as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the CAGR of Guru Krupa Gems & Jewellery Ltd?

Guru Krupa Gems & Jewellery Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 14.44%, 3 Years at 40.38%, 1 Year at 184.53%, 6 Month at 24.31%, 3 Month at -5.08% and 1 Month at -22.34%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Guru Krupa Gems & Jewellery Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Guru Krupa Gems & Jewellery Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 9.76 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 90.24 %

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