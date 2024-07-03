Invest wise with Expert advice
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SectorDiamond, Gems and Jewellery
Open₹37.69
Prev. Close₹36.05
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹37.69
Day's Low₹37.69
52 Week's High₹49.49
52 Week's Low₹11.39
Book Value₹16.46
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)56.68
P/E94.87
EPS0.38
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
15.04
15.04
10.03
10.03
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
9.15
8.47
6.7
5.9
Net Worth
24.19
23.51
16.73
15.93
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
67.9
55.03
38.84
22.8
yoy growth (%)
23.37
41.67
70.37
18.16
Raw materials
-66.66
-53.74
-37.75
-22.14
As % of sales
98.17
97.65
97.17
97.13
Employee costs
-0.33
-0.35
-0.46
-0.33
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.34
0.3
0.25
0.24
Depreciation
-0.01
-0.01
0
0
Tax paid
-0.07
-0.07
-0.06
-0.07
Working capital
7.55
4.24
5.74
0.3
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
23.37
41.67
70.37
18.16
Op profit growth
38.13
-0.58
39.52
342.91
EBIT growth
17.37
10.28
8.16
621.06
Net profit growth
15.45
22.86
7.91
1,300.18
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Titan Company Ltd
TITAN
4,191.55
|79.24
|3,72,120.01
|1,124
|0.36
|17,730
|230.76
Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd
KALYANKJIL
354.25
|27.87
|36,584.82
|365.65
|0.71
|8,994.3
|59.26
Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd
THANGAMAYL
5,492.95
|48.31
|17,073.2
|142.66
|0.33
|2,838.21
|455.56
PC Jeweller Ltd
PCJEWELLER
8.86
|12.14
|8,603.53
|150.33
|0
|927.34
|8.98
Bluestone Jewellery & Lifestyle Ltd
BLUESTONE
548.3
|320.64
|8,353.95
|36.44
|0
|687.66
|119.34
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Independent Directo
Prafulkumar Jayantilal Sheth
ED / MD / Promoter
Akshay S Mehta
Whole-time Director
Meet Prafulchandra Mehta
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Varshaben A Mehta
Independent Non Exe. Director
Jaimin Kanubhai Rami
Independent Non Exe. Director
Manishkumar Sevantilal Zaveri
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Ayushi Sahu
209 Shree Balaji Paragon,
Opp Axis Bank CG Road,
Gujarat - 380009
Tel: 91-79-26421701
Website: http://www.bhaktijewellery.com
Email: Compliancebhakti@gmail.com
4A9 Gundecha Onclave,
Kherani Rd Sakinaka, .,
mumbai 400072
Tel: 91-022-62215779/2851
Website: www.skylinerta.com
Email: mumbai@skylinerta.com
Summary
Bhakti Gems & Jewellery Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company as Bhakti Gems And Jewellery Private Limited on March 30, 2010 by the Assistant Registrar of Companies, Gujarat. Subsequen...
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Reports by Guru Krupa Gems & Jewellery Ltd
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