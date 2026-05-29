Board Meeting 29 May 2026 20 May 2026

Guru Krupa Gems And Jewellery Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2026 inter alia to consider and approve the audited financial statements for the quarter and financial year ending 31st March 2026

Board Meeting 30 Mar 2026 30 Mar 2026

Pls find Intimation of Resignation of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer in the attached PDF.

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2026 7 Feb 2026

Bhakti Gems And Jewellery Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2026 inter alia to consider and approve 1. the Unaudited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter ended December 31 2025. 2. to transact any other business with prior approval of Chairman. Submission of Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on 31-12-2025 along with Limited Review Report thereon. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/02/2026)

Board Meeting 5 Dec 2025 28 Nov 2025

Inter alia, to transact the following business :- 1. To consider and approve the proposal for raising of funds, by issue of equity shares and/or any other instruments or eligible securities representing either equity shares and/or convertible securities linked to equity shares or through any other permissible mode or a combination thereof, by way of further public issue, right issues, ADRs/ GDRs/ FCCBs, debt issue, preferential allotment, private placement, qualified institutions placement (QIP), or any other method as may be permitted under the applicable laws, subject to requisite approvals 2. To consider and approve the notice of postal ballot pursuant to section 110 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 22 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014 3. Any other business matter with the permission of the Chairman The Board considered and approved the agendas mentioned in the attached outcome of board meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 05.12.2025)

Board Meeting 21 Nov 2025 17 Nov 2025

Bhakti Gems And Jewellery Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the agendas mentioned in the Intimation attached in the PDF. Please find the outcome of Board meeting in the attached PDF. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 21/11/2025)

Board Meeting 13 Nov 2025 6 Nov 2025

Bhakti Gems And Jewellery Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the Agendas mentioned in the Intimation of Board Meeting attached herewith. Please find the outcome of Board meeting in the attached PDF. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/11/2025)

Board Meeting 13 Oct 2025 13 Oct 2025

Appointed M/s. Shah Karia & Associates (ICAI Firm Registration No. 131546W), Chartered Accountants, as Statutory Auditor of the Company. The appointment of Auditor is subject to approval of shareholders of the Company.

Board Meeting 5 Sep 2025 30 Aug 2025

Bhakti Gems And Jewellery Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/09/2025 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The notice of 15th Annual General Meeting of the Company and to fix day date and time of 15th Annual General Meeting of the Company. 2. The Directors Report and other annexures thereof for financial year 31st March 2025. 3. To Appoint Scrutinizer for the e-voting process on resolutions proposed at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. 4. The appointment of Internal Auditor of the Company for the Financial year 2025-26. 5. Any other business with the permission of chair. Please find the outcome of Board meeting in the attached PDF. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:05.09.2025)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2025 5 Aug 2025