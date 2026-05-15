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Sector-
Open-
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Turnover(Lac.)-
Day's High-
Day's Low-
52 Week's High-
52 Week's Low-
Book Value-
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Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)-
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Invest wise with Expert advice
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Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,937.1
|0
|1,99,876.33
|-174.44
|0.34
|10,431.76
|808.41
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
605.8
|23.68
|17,524.69
|179.07
|0.83
|2,440.66
|352.17
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
134.15
|40.65
|12,867.03
|-10.29
|0.13
|1,961.44
|42.2
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
25.15
|31.44
|12,816.33
|42.26
|1.43
|1,565.8
|7.68
Arvind Ltd
ARVIND
438.75
|41.12
|11,500.28
|62.22
|0.85
|1,842.26
|113.29
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
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28 Sairam Ind Estate,
Bamroli,
Gujarat - 394107
Tel: +91 98986 82560
Website: http://www.harikantaoverseas.com
Email: info@harikantaoverseas.com
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Summary
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Reports by Harikanta Overseas Ltd
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
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+91 9892691696
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