Harvic Management Services India Ltd Share Price Management Discussions

HARVIC MANAGEMENT SERVICES (INDIA) LIMITED ANNUAL REPORT 2006-2007 MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS A) INDUSTRY STRUCTURE AND DEVELOPMENT As members are aware the Companys main business is of investments in shares & securities. The said business is totally relied on capital market scenario. The said Industry is unpredictable & volatile in nature. Your Directors are taking maximum efforts to safeguard funds of the Company while making investments. 8) SEGMENTWISE PERFORMANCE: Your Company have only one segment. C) OPPORTUNITIES / OUTLOOK: Due to favorable International Economic Scenario, your Directors foresee a bright outlook to your company in the Coming years. D) THREATS The major threats to Investment sector will be economic policies and political stability. E) RISKS AND CONCERNS: Your Directors are taking optimum measures to safeguard against risk & other calamities. F) INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEM AND THEIR ADEQUACY: The Company has adequate internal control system. G) HUMAN RESOURCES POLICIES: The Company had strong belief in Human Resources & accordingly policies are drawn from time to time. H) CAUTIONARY STATEMENT: Your Board has taken abundant precaution in selecting Insurance broking Business.